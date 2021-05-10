If this spring offered any glimpse into what life could bring in the fall, Penn State fans should be somewhat optimistic that Saturdays at Beaver Stadium might look somewhat normal — even it’s a new normal.
For two days in April, school officials opened the 107,000-seat Beaver Stadium and allowed a limited-capacity crowd inside to watch the football team practice and scrimmage.
This week, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced he will lift gathering restrictions on May 31. Also, once 70% of the commonwealth’s adults have been fully vaccinated, the mask mandate will be lifted.
I don’t know about you, but it sounds to me like football weekends this fall could look somewhat normal. After nine fan-less weeks of football last season, we’ll take anything we can get.
On Wednesday, Wolf, Penn State football coach James Franklin, tight end Theo Johnson and university president Eric Barron gathered at the campus’ Pegula Ice Arena to make a pitch to the community and encourage its members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I think the big thing was the progress we’re making on the vaccines,” Wolf said of the decision to lift the gathering restrictions at the end of the month. “I think people are also becoming a lot more confident that we have a really good path to the safety that we didn’t have 16 months ago… There are just a lot of good indications moving in the right direction, and one of them was the vaccines.”
Franklin said he is fully vaccinated, as are many of his staff and players.
Johnson has received his first dose of the vaccine, and he’ll soon get his second.
For Johnson, who was a freshman last year, playing in the massive Beaver Stadium last year wasn’t an experience he wanted to partake in again.
“We really missed the Penn State family cheering us on in Beaver Stadium,” he said. “In order to be able to have 107,000 of our closest friends cheering us on this season, we ask everyone that is able to get vaccinated.”
Great strides have been made over the past 16 months as the nation attempts a return to normalcy. Sacrifices have been made, and lives have been saved as a result. That said, now isn’t the time for us to ease up on the caution we’ve collectively taken.
As of Friday, more than three million residents of Pennsylvania have been fully vaccinated. Each adult is now eligible to receive the vaccine, and health and state officials are hoping to make it available for those under the age of 16.
During the early days of the pandemic last year, Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle precisely summed up the sports-life dynamic as Major League Baseball attempted to play: “Sports are like the reward of a functioning society,” he said, according to Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post.
If we continue to remain vigilant and responsible this spring and summer, the reward could lead to more fans allowed admittance to Beaver Stadium, something both fans and players would greatly appreciate.
Penn State will host Ball State on Sept. 11 for the 2021 home opener.
“We want our Ball State game on Sept. 11 to be our first family reunion in almost two years, and we want Beaver Stadium and all of Happy Valley to be rocking,” Franklin said.