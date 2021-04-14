So, you’ve thought about it and have made the decision to start an exercise program, but what do you do next? Lift weights? Jump on the treadmill? Join a class? Or maybe a bit of walking? The answer is YES, because just about every form and type of exercise can fit neatly into your routine, but first you’ll need to determine what you are attempting to do and the most effective way to go about it.
It’s significant to point out here, that the advice I’m giving is what I believe is best in order for you to transform your body. Believe it or not, there is quite a difference in training to be “fit” and training to “transform”. My advice is for the latter.
Exercise can be a double-edged sword. I’ve found that most people do not do the right amount, they are either inconsistent and don’t do enough or they do way too much and hinder results. Here within lies the problem.
If you don’t perform enough of the right type of exercise, the results just won’t show up. You simply aren’t moving your body enough. If you go gangbusters and try to do too much, the odds are that you will over do it and wind up completely over-training. People throw the word “over-train” around a lot, but I don’t think they realize the ramifications that truly over-training has on your body.
You will actually start to go backwards with your results if you do too much! You’ll get weaker, more tired, and as a result, end up very frustrated. This is the opposite of what you want in a program. This is why I recommend starting by erring on the side of less exercise. It’s easy to add more when necessary but once you are over-trained, the only remedy is a few weeks off and this is very disheartening when you’re excited about your program.
Focus on your nutrition
I bet you thought this was an exercise article, not a nutrition lesson. However, there is just no separating the two because they simply go hand in hand. In other words, the better you eat, the more you will benefit from exercise. However, if you jump into a daily workout regimen without being conscious of nutrition then you’re already nutrient-deficient body will just become even further deficient.
In order to give you the best chance at success, I am going to recommend you eat at least five metabolically precise meals each day. In future articles we will go over developing your meal plan. For now, let’s work on eating more often, while being conscious of eating the foods you know you should (lean proteins, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables and whole grains), while doing your best to stay away from the “junk” your body does not need (sugar, alcohol, excess of starchy carbohydrates).
Understanding the exercise point system
Assuming you are properly feeding your body, it’s now time to figure out how much and which types of exercise to perform. In order to do that, we are going to break exercise down into three categories and assign a point value to each type of exercise.
Now the goal is not to get as many points as possible, the goal is to use all three types of activities to get the appropriate amount of weekly exercise points. Remember, more is not better, the right amount is better!
For people new to body transformation and just learning, I’d recommend 10-12 weekly points. For those who are eating well and fairly experienced, I’d recommend 12-15 weekly points and for an advanced person with spot on nutrition, 15-20 weekly points would be ok, but only for about six weeks. As you can see, the better you fuel your body, the more benefit you will gain from more exercise. Now let’s explore the different types of exercise.
• Weight Training (3 point activity)
This refers to your basic weight training session where you use sets and reps to progressively get better and stronger at all the basic lifts. You should perform 2-4 short, focused and intense sessions each week.
• Intense Cardio Exercise (2 point activity)
My definition of cardio and others’ definition of cardio isn’t usually the same. Your cardio sessions should be brief (15-20 minutes) and very intense. Much like a sprint-style workout. That means lots of huffing and puffing in an interval type fashion. I find cardio sessions to be a bit overrated in most plans. For most people, some cardio sessions are beneficial, but many people rely too heavily on them with the belief they can outwork poor eating. Do some cardio, but don’t overdo it!
• Lower intensity activities (.5 point activity)
All of us should add some lower intensity activities to our routine. These are exercises that offer great health benefits, but do not typically put our bodies in the same metabolic state that the other two forms do. This includes things such as hiking, yoga, long walks, martial arts, etc. I should mention that yes, there are advanced people that have taken activities such as these to the next level (competition, professional, etc.), where they may fit into a different category and be an enormous part of their program, but here I’m referring to the average person with an average lifestyle. These are great activities and many of them can even be done outdoors which is an added benefit, so be sure to round out your week with a few LIA’s.
Remember: Be consistent. Be positive. And always consult with a physician before starting any exercise or diet program.
Bill Lawrence is a certified body transformation coach. Lawrence can be reached by email at BLNsupplements @gmail.com.