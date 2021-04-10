PITTSBURGH — The highlight of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ home opener was undoubtedly fans being in the stands at PNC Park — even on a limited basis.
The crowd was announced as a sellout at 7,749 as the Pirates lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs on a warm and sunny Thursday afternoon. That was far from capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it was better than last year’s shortened season in which fans were prohibited.
However, the day’s best singular moment came a few minutes following the final out.
In foul territory in shallow left field, Pirates rookie reliever David Bednar posed for photos with family and friends. The 26-year-old threw only one pitch and it resulted in an out — and a lifetime of memories.
Bednar is from Valencia, just north of the city, and a lifelong Pirates’ fan. When PNC Park opened in 2001, Bednar was 6 years old and in the stands for the first regular-season game.
While Bednar’s memories of that day are fleeting, he still has a commemorative banner passed out to fans when they entered the ballpark.
Bednar should not have a problem 20 years from now in recalling his first game as a player on the North Shore.
“Just really special,” Bednar said. “I can’t put it into words.”
Bednar made his major league debut with the San Diego Padres in 2019 and pitched in 13 games. That came three years after the Padres selected him in the 35th round of the amateur draft from Lafayette College.
Bednar made four more appearances for the Padres last season then was traded to the Pirates on Jan. 19. He was part of a package of prospects that netted the Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove.
The Pirates, though, did not want Bednar in the deal just because he is a hometown guy. They believe he can become a key member of the bullpen.
In four games this season, Bednar has allowed two runs in 31/3 innings. His career ERA in the major leagues is just 6.53 through 21 games.
However, Bednar had a great spring training. He pitched 82/3 scoreless innings over 10 Grapefruit League appearances while recording 18 strikeouts and surrendering just three hits.
The 6-foot-1, 245-pounder also impressed scouts from other clubs. Bednar’s fastball averages 96 mph and he complements with a big breaking curveball and split-finger pitch.
“The Pirates don’t have a lot of guys who I’d consider keepers, but Bednar is one of them,” a scout from an American League team said. “I could see him closing in the big leagues at some point.”
That point could come this season.
Richard Rodriguez is the closer but is 31 years old and not a snug fit in a rebuilding organization. Thus, Bednar’s chances to pitch the ninth inning could come sooner than later in a year in which the Pirates are more about evaluating talent than winning.
And Bednar has a walk-out song that should stir the fans’ passion more than any Pirates closer in recent memory — Styx’s “Renegade,” the longtime anthem during Steelers’ games at Heinz Field.
“As soon as I got traded, I was like, ‘You know what? It’s automatic,’” Bednar said with a smile. “At Steelers games, it always gets everybody fired up, so I figured, ‘Why not?’”
• • •
The Pirates’ 1-6 start has been cringeworthy.
It is not so much that the Pirates have been overmatched but they have made many physical and mental errors.
The Pirates did not hear any boos in the home opener and manager Derek Shelton believes the faithful will stay behind the rebuilding (tanking?) team.
“I think our fans realize that we’re building something here and that it’s going to be a journey,” he said.
Yet it will be interesting to see how the PNC Park crowds react as the losses pile up and the novelty of being able to attend games again wears off.
After all, it has been a 42-year “journey” since the franchise’s last World Series appearance.
• • •
One personal takeaway from the home opener is I hope that I will never again have to listen to the canned noise piped in through PNC Park and other Major League Baseball stadiums that I heard last season.
I did not realize just how awful it was until it mercifully disappeared Thursday.
John Perrotto has covered the Pittsburgh Pirates for various outlets since 1988. You can follow him on Twitter at @JPerrotto.