Expectations might be as low as they have ever been for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who open their season Thursday against the Cubs at Chicago.
The Pirates had the worst record in the major leagues at 19-41 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Then they traded first baseman Josh Bell and right-handers Joe Musgrove and Jameson Taillon over the winter.
Nevertheless, it does not mean there won’t be storylines worth following in 2021. Here are three:
1. Can Ke’Bryan Hayes live up to the hype?
Fair or not, the rookie third baseman has become the face of the franchise 24 games into his major league career.
Hayes was about the only bright spot for the Pirates last season as he finished sixth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting. He made his major league debut Sept. 1 and hit .376 with five home runs and 17 RBIs.
Those were welcome statistics for a team that was last in the major leagues in run scored at 3.65 a game.
No one questions the 24-year-old Hayes’ defense, ability to hit line drives from gap to gap or professionalism that exceeds his age. However, he must prove the power is real after hitting just 25 home runs in five minor league seasons.
2. Does Gregory Polanco have anything left?
It is fair to say the right fielder has not lived up to the great hype that surrounded his big league debut in 2014. He has yet to be selected to an All-Star Game or receive an MVP vote during his seven-year career.
Now 29, Polanco has been pretty much awful since undergoing reconstructive shoulder surgery late in the 2018 season. He hit .242 with six homers in 42 games in 2019 then a woeful .214 with seven homers in 50 games last season.
Polanco is in the final guaranteed season of his five-year, $35-million contract, which also includes club options for 2022 and 2023.
Polanco is clearly not part of the rebuilding Pirates’ future. It will be interesting to see if he shows enough this season to have at least some trade value at the July 31 deadline.
3. Can Richard Rodriguez be an effective closer?
The right-hander had a team-leading four saves last season, raising his career total to five over his four years in the major leagues.
For the most part, Rodriguez has been effective since the Pirates signed him as a minor league free agent prior to the 2017 season. He has a 3.41 ERA in 164 games with 188 strikeouts in 1631/3 innings.
At 31, Rodriguez would serve the Pirates’ interests much more by making himself an attractive trade chip at the deadline, though, than becoming a lockdown closer for a team unanimously picked to finish last in the NL Central.
• • •
One of the fun parts of spring training is trying to identify a player who might be ready to have a breakout season. I like to call it The Pick to Click.
For 2021, I will go with right-hander JT Brubaker. He figures to be a lock for the rotation now that left-hander Steven Brault will begin the season on the injured list.
Brubaker’s rookie season in 2020 was nothing to get excited about. He had a 1-3 record and 4.94 ERA in 11 games, including nine starts. However, he did strike out 48 in 471/3 innings while allowing 48 hits and 17 walks.
Multiple scouts who have watched Brubaker this spring feel he has the ceiling of a mid-rotation starter, which comes as a big of surprise based off his rookie year.
“There’s just something about him I like,” one scout said. “His stuff isn’t overpowering but it’s better than people think. He has a good idea of what he’s doing on the mound and a good competitive streak. I think he’ll figure some stuff out, too, now that he’s got some (major league) experience under his belt.”
• • •
It is easy to dismiss the Pirates’ chances of being competitive this season following an offseason when they did a whole lot more subtracting from the roster than adding.
Yet while I don’t see them being contenders or even threating .500, I don’t think the Pirates will be pushovers. Shortstop Kevin Newman and left fielder Bryan Reynolds should bounce back after going through terrible sophomore slumps last season and the pitching should be a little better than expected.
It says here the Pirates will finish 74-88. Not great, to be sure, but better than the 100-loss season so many others are predicting.
John Perrotto has covered the Pittsburgh Pirates for various outlets since 1988. You can follow him on Twitter at @JPerrotto.