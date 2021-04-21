Nutrition to change your body can be tougher to navigate through than most people think. It all seems simple on the surface, eat less and move more to lose weight. Right? It seems like a sensible plan, but it doesn’t always deliver the desired long-term outcome we should be after.
I’ll guarantee that many of you already know what I’m talking about if you’ve traveled down many weight loss journeys in your lifetime. Eat less, move more doesn’t work because it fails to accomplish one very crucial thing — that if not accomplished — will sabotage any program before it even gets started within just a few weeks. This plan does nothing to help you build a better metabolism!
Yes, your metabolism.
Your metabolism is a generic term to describe the billions of complex chemical reactions that result in the transfer of energy in your body. In other words, the state of our metabolism determines how we look, how we feel and how we function; and any eating plan that does not address all three of those things is just no good.
Now, before you go blaming your stubborn metabolism for lack of weight loss results your entire life, let’s explore the things that we can control. The things that will help give us the best chance at the healthy body of our dreams. Believe me, I know that it can all seem very overwhelming, so to help with that, let’s break your nutrition down into baby steps.
Let’s focus on the first four here. That should be enough to get you started in the right direction.
Step 1: Increase meal frequency
I tell people all of the time that a missed meal is a missed opportunity. If you program your meals with the right food selections, each time you eat you are helping create the perfect metabolic environment in your body to shed fat and build muscle.
That is why I recommend six or more meals spread throughout the day, eaten every 2-3 hours. These meals should start within 30 minutes of waking and end somewhere around an hour before bedtime.
I understand that for many of you reading this article, that may sound like an impossible task. That’s OK. Start slowly and make one improvement each week. Maybe start by simply eating breakfast every day, then maybe start working in a protein shake or smoothie with some fruit in the mid-afternoon and mid-morning.
Before you know it, you’ll be at six meals a day in no time!
Probably the biggest pushback I get when suggesting this type of meal frequency is, “I’m too full to eat!” That’s a very normal response.
My advice would be to simply start making your meals smaller. Nobody said these need to be “all you can eat buffet style meals.” Focus on feeding yourself every 2-3 hours and it’s fine if those meals are very small in portion size, just work on getting the right food selections in each meal.
The food selections that create this metabolic environment are outlined below.
Steps 2-4: What defines a meal
Now that I’ve convinced you to stop missing opportunities to improve your body by missing meals, you’ll need to know what those meals should look like. A proper meal is what we call a metabolically precise meal.
In other words, the food selections that make up the meal supply you with the right nutrients to help correct metabolic deficiencies that make the machine (also known as your body) work better.
The first thing I want you to focus when building a quality meal is including a quality protein source. I urge you to stick with the basic lean proteins (poultry, fish, lean red meat, eggs, protein powder, etc.). Protein builds and repairs muscle tissue, and if we are going to change our bodies, we need some protein.
Next, we add carbohydrates to our meals. I know that carbohydrates get very confusing for many and we could designate a series of articles just on this one macronutrient, but we are looking to simplify things here! All carbohydrates are not created equally. When choosing the carbohydrates for our meals, we want to pay attention to the TYPE of carbohydrates more than anything else because carb selection has a lot to do with body changes. The right types of carbs at the right time drastically help create the correct environment in our bodies. Therefore, unprocessed options should be the carb of choice. I’m talking about foods that typically don’t have to be packaged and labeled. Foods in their more natural forms like vegetables, fruits and legumes.
Finally, we need to look at adding some healthy fats to each meal. Even though there is a stigma around the word fats, I promise you, they are an “F word” you don’t want to stay away from. Just like carbohydrate sources, we could dig deeper into the proper fat choices, but for our purposes here let’s just start with paying close attention to the fats that help boost your Omega 3 profile. These are often fats found in foods such as fish and seeds (i.e., Fish oils and flaxseeds). Of course, there are a number of other healthy fats to consume like extra virgin olive oil, but the takeaway for now is to just start adding healthy fats to every single one of your meals.
If you want to build a better machine you’re going to have to start taking real noticeable steps. Don’t look for reasons why you can’t do it, instead find one good reason why you should and start taking one step at a time.
Remember: Be consistent. Be positive. And always consult with a physician before starting any exercise or diet program.
Bill Lawrence is a certified body transformation coach. Lawrence can be reached by email at BLN- supplements @gmail.com.