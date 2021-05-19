Cardio exercise. I often get a strange look when I put these two words together, but to me it is one of more overrated forms of exercise you can do. Keep in mind, everything I’m about to share is coming at this strictly from a body transformation point of view.
You 100% should be incorporating cardio exercise into your plan, however most people tend to use it as a way to either make up for poor eating or as a justification to eat poorly in the near future.
It’s important to understand that you’ll never outwork a poor diet and training your body to consistently need more work is a poor option when compared to building a better metabolism with resistance training, proper nutrition and the carefully crafted, right amount of cardio. Follow my three rules for doing cardio and you will shed fat faster, in less time, while maintaining and even building, more muscle.
Rule #1: Don’t overdo your cardio
If your goal is building a lean, muscular physique, then your priorities should be placed mostly on proper nutrition and weight training. This is the case even if you have a lot of weight to lose. As to not risk overdoing it, I suggest you start with two days of cardio per week at most, done on your non-weight training days.
So many people jump right into a plan with three to six days of cardio. This is too much. In fact, you may even find yourself holding onto bodyfat with a program like this. Instead, start with at least two days of basic weight training and spend your free time in the grocery store and the kitchen preparing nutritious meals instead of heading to the gym again.
Rule #2: Keep your cardio short in duration
Not only do I want you to do your cardio work only a few times per week, but these sessions should also be short in duration. Keep them right around 15-20 minutes. There is a catch, however. This is not your watching TV or checking your phone type of cardio. This type of cardio requires your all-out effort for these 15-20 minutes.
You should be absolutely exhausted when you are finished! Try to think of it as a very long sprint workout rather than a distance. Performing cardio in a short duration High Intensity Interval Style (HIIT), is by far the most productive way to put your body in the metabolic state that is going to allow you to keep burning calories long after the cardio session is done. This is way more efficient for your body than hours of mindless treadmill sessions. Not only that, but you are much more likely to keep or even build more muscle with this style of activity.
If you need an example, watch the Olympics this summer and notice the very muscular physique of the sprinters body compared to the lean body of a long-distance runner.
Rule #3: Perform cardio you are not good at
This is one area where I have changed my mind a little over the years. I’ve always been a big believer (and still am) of doing my intense cardio on a recumbent bike. I’ve always liked the bike because it requires no skill or balance. One can simply load his or her phone with 20 minutes of good music and hit it hard. That being said, I still like the stationary bike as my go to option, but I’ve also seen the benefit of doing cardio you are not good at.
I like this option because when you put effort into a form of cardio you aren’t accustomed to, your body is not efficient at it, so it has no choice but to burn more calories.
Think of a person who is a moderate swimmer vs. gold medalist Michael Phelps. If the two of them are told to swim four laps, the moderate swimmer will have to work very hard and be huffing and puffing after those four laps. Compare that to the gold medalist that would barely break a sweat. Only one of them had an effective fat burning cardio session.
Rule #4: Don’t do fasted cardio
I always get some blow back on this rule, but I hold firm that performing any workout in fasted state is going to be a less productive, less intense workout. Not only that, but you also risk a much greater chance of dipping into muscle for fuel. Treat your cardio session like any other workout session. It is a planned event that you fuel yourself for in order to perform at your peak.
Conclusion
Cardio is definitely a tool for enhancing your physique but be careful not to abuse it! You want to think of your body as a machine. It needs to be fueled properly and trained to burn more calories while at rest. You do not want to teach your body to have to work so hard for every calorie it burns. Think of it the same way as your money-making compound interest vs savings. You are working on building a body that works efficiently 24 hours a day, not just while you are at the gym.
Remember: Be consistent. Be positive. And always consult with a physician before starting any exercise or diet program.
Bill Lawrence is a certified body transfor-mation coach. Lawrence can be reached by email at BLNsupplements@gmail.com.