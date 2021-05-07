The Browns entered the 2021 NFL Draft with a nearly restocked, much-enhanced defensive roster. Free agency had yielded a massive haul with, conservatively speaking, at least five new starters under contract.
Clearly the Browns defense had been improved in all phases. But there were no laurels as yet to rest upon, for if the Browns are to be bona fide Super Bowl contenders, additional talent would have to be infused. There were holes yet to fill.
Mission accomplished. Well done, Mr. Berry.
With their first-round pick, No. 26 overall, the Browns selected Greg Newsome II, a rangy cornerback out of Northwestern. Most mock drafts had him long gone by the time Roger Goodell took the stage to announce the Browns’ pick. He is, by all assessments, an NFL-ready prospect and fits the team’s profile of smart, tough and accountable. He and Greedy Williams will stage a fierce battle in training camp but look for Newsome to line up opposite Denzel Ward on opening day. I’ve seen him play in the Big Ten; he’s ready to cover NFL receivers.
Things got even better in the second round. Many mock drafts had the Browns taking Jeremiah Owusu-Karamoah (hereafter forever referred to as JOK), a Notre Dame linebacker and Butkus Award winner, as their first selection. Nearly all the prognostications had him rated as a sure-fire first rounder and many saw him being snatched up well before the 26th pick. Well, lo and behold, the Browns got him in the second round.
JOK is a lightweight when it comes to the linebacker position, and figures to be somewhat of a linebacker/safety hybrid. The kind of athlete so favored by DC Joe Woods, who sometimes gives off the impression that he would prefer to play five safeties and four cornerbacks and forget about the traditional 250-pound linebacker altogether. He possesses what the Browns have so notably lacked — blazing sideline-to-sideline speed and the ability to cover tight ends and backs coming out of the backfield. Perhaps the kind of guy who would have stopped Chad Henne and Tyreek Hill late in the fourth quarter of the playoffs. Ouch, that one still stings.
So, the way things are shaping up, Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward may look around next season and wonder what happened to all those other guys. They may very well be the only holdover starters from a year ago. That’s a good thing.
The Browns filled out their draft class with six other picks, solidifying the defensive line, providing offensive line depth and adding some world class speed. Two guys to keep your eye on are Anthony Schwartz and Tommy Togiai. Schwartz is a receiver out of Auburn, a renowned track star and downfield burner with blazing speed. His 4.25 40 time was the fastest of any prospect in the draft class. Togiai is an Ohio State strongman who projects to supply D-Line depth. At his Pro Day workout, Togiai put up 40 reps on the bench press at 225 pounds. I’m not a weightlifter, but I understand that’s good. The Browns are hoping that Shwartz’s speed and Togiai’s strength will translate into NFL success.
Okay, for those of you concerned that the Browns didn’t address an edge rusher to back-up Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, let me advise you to just chill out. Isn’t that a bit like the guy who frets about what car to drive when he wants to give his Infiniti QX80 and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class a break? My how things have changed. It wasn’t that long ago, say 2018, when the lead-up to the NFL Draft was a cause for mass hysteria among Browns fans. Who is the best quarterback in the draft? Who are they going to take? Can they finally get a franchise QB? Now the big issues are whether we’ve got enough depth on the defensive line and whether we’ve got enough cornerbacks. Ah, the serenity!
Meanwhile, in the Steel City, the Steelers added a running back and a tight end with their first two picks, Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth respectively. Picking the running back was kind of a no-brainer when you look at the roster and see the names Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland. I was a bit surprised by the tight end pick. I kind of thought that Eric Ebrom was decent; it seemed like Ben passed to him on nearly every other down. There are many, including Ben probably, who may have preferred that their dreadful offensive line situation be addressed early on. Maybe they took care of that glaring weakness in the later rounds, we’ll see.
As far as an overall roster assessment, I hate to be smug and say the Browns are loaded, but, well, they are. And lest you think I am some kind of deluded Pollyanna when it comes to the Browns, believe me I am a realist. I recall in 2017, in these same pages, predicting that the Browns would lose every game and then they went 0-16 and I was not the least bit surprised.
The next big thing is the 2021 NFL Schedule Release on May 12, a primetime TV extravaganza brought to you by the NFL’s marketing geniuses. Rookie minicamp starts on May 14. Are you ready for some football?
BROWNS TRIVIA: I’ve got a quickie for you. Prior to No. 1 draft pick Greg Newsome who was the last player named Newsome who played for the Browns? Easy one, right? If you care to make a guess email me your answer to wjgregg@windtream.net. The winner will get a prize and be saluted in my next column.