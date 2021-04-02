M
y March Madness bracket is in shambles, total wreckage. Remarkably, the destruction is not complete. I have Gonzaga beating Baylor in the final, so I am still poised to carry off the trophy in my ESPN Group Tournament Challenge. Which, based upon my sorry performance to date, exemplifies how little the rest of my group must have been paying attention.
Nevertheless, my interest has waned considerably. The capper was Ohio State’s ignominious showing against Oral Roberts. Oral Roberts!
My beloved Buckeyes were a national embarrassment. So, I did what any disillusioned fan would do — I’ve turned my attention to the second biggest sports attraction in America. Yes, that’s right. The NFL offseason. And specifically, to the Cleveland Browns, which, in case you have forgotten, are coming off a 12-win season and a 48-37 playoff win in Pittsburgh. (I couldn’t resist).
The NFL’s “legal tampering period” — there is an oxymoron for you — kicked off on March 15, and Browns General Manager Andrew Berry came out with his guns blazing. It wouldn’t take a football savant to identify defense as the area that needed attention.
The Browns 2019 defense lacked in certain areas, specifically, size, speed, agility, tackling ability and, well, talent. One of the unsung heroes from this past season was defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who through savvy scheming and maybe some smoke and mirrors had the Brown defensive unit perform with a modicum of respectability. But clearly not good enough to get the Browns to that coveted next level.
Although the needs were evident, the implementation of the fix was anything but a clear path. GM Berry developed a plan, and (Wow!) has he implemented it. For the second consecutive offseason the Browns have aggressively addressed its most glaring roster deficits. Last year it was the offense; this year the defensive unit is being reconstructed at all levels.
The Browns have (to date) signed five defensive free agents, most of whom have been penciled in as starters. Interior line, edge rusher, linebacker, safety and cornerback — all have been upgraded in the past two weeks.
The cream of the crop is safety John Johnson III, the highest rated available safety and the leader of the Rams top ranked defense. The weakest link in the chain has instantly become a strength. Adios Andrew Sandejo, good luck and good riddance.
Meanwhile, the courtship of Jadeveon Clowney continues and it’s looking more and more like we will see him lined up on the opposite side of Myles Garrett. Add in the fact that Greedy Williams and Grant Delpit are both fully recovered, and the talent level on the defense has been ratcheted up from about a 3 on the scale to at least a 7 or 8.
While considerable kudos are being showered on Andrew Berry, the fact is that the road to roster redemption has been paved by the building materials laid down over the past year. The hiring of a competent coach and effective coaching staff, the development of a dynamic quarterback, a juggernaut offense and an electrifying playoff season.
No longer do the Cleveland Browns have to overpay for has-beens like Robert Griffin III or bums like Dwayne Bowe. The Cleveland Browns are now a sought-after destination. Consider these quotes:
• “It will be a perfect fit to get to Cleveland. It was a no-brainer” — safety John Johnson III, acknowledging that he turned down significantly more money to sign with the Browns.
• “I want to win and that is why Cleveland is the place. . . You know they are building something special” — linebacker Anthony Walker, the Colts leading tackler.
• “They’re a Super Bowl contender. That’s what I was looking for” — tackle Malik Jackson, former All-Pro with the Broncos.
• “I definitely had other offers on the table, but this was a no-brainer. I’m a Cleveland Brown” — receiver Rashard Higgins, fan favorite to legions of Browns fans.
If those comments don’t warm the cockles of your heart, then you’re not a true fan and you haven’t suffered through the worst of times. It has truly been a remarkable transformation of an entire franchise in the space of just one year.
The 86th NFL Draft is scheduled to kick off on April 29 — in Cleveland — and for the first time in my memory they can approach the Draft without the desperation of having to plug multiple gaping holes. This can truly be an instance of “best player available.” Having said that, conventional wisdom has the Browns picking the best available cornerback or edge rusher. The way the game is played you can never have enough guys rushing the passer or covering the guys catching the ball.
Meanwhile, at the confluence of the Allegheny and Monongahela, things may not be as rosy. The good news for Browns fans was the restructuring of Big Ben’s contract. Otherwise, it’s been a steady stream of talent leaving town, like so many coal barges chugging west on the Ohio River. We’ve learned over many decades that you can never underestimate the Steelers, but it’s frankly hard to picture them winning, or even contending in, the AFC North. Steeler Fans: Don’t despair; I am usually wrong about these things.
Let me leave you wish some Fun Figures, (that at least I find interesting):
17 and 9: The NFL has expanded the 2021 regular season to 17 games, and this year the Browns will host a 9th home game against the Arizona Cardinals.
67,431: Full attendance capacity at First Energy Stadium. Commissioner Goodell has projected that NFL Stadiums to be at full capacity this upcoming season. Of course, that all depends on how responsible or irresponsible we all behave in the meantime.
26th and 9: The Browns draft position in the first round of the Draft and their total number of picks.
28: The most points ever scored by a team in the first quarter of an NFL playoff game, (January 10, 2021, Heinz Field).
81: The number of days since the Browns last playoff win at Heinz Field.
1,543: The number of days since the Steelers last playoff win at Heinz Field.
Hey, it’s all in good fun folks. Talk to you after the Draft.