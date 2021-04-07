I started writing a weekly article for The Meadville Tribune over 20 years ago, and it has been about 10 years since the last one was published (Wow, how time flies!).
It was always great to hear people tell me they were actually reading them. In fact, I think the most popular comment I received was something like, “I really enjoy your articles. I don’t follow the advice, but I do enjoy reading them.” Hey, maybe something stuck with those folks, right?
Well, I am back for a limited-edition series that I hope you’ll read and enjoy. And who knows, maybe you will even put some of what I’m writing into practice.
“I’m stuck in the past … but is that a bad thing?”
Sometimes I feel like a dinosaur. There are so many fitness crazes to try and so many diets to follow. I guess that’s not a totally new discovery. I suppose the “next big thing” and someone behind it trying to make a quick buck has always been around, but the increased use of social media and online ordering have made it much easier for information and those “Get skinny quick!” schemes to explode quickly.
That’s not always a good thing. So what makes me feel like a dinosaur? I’ve seen it all over the years and I’m still convinced that a basic, no frills, tried-and-true way of training and nutrition still works the best.
I don’t think our bodies have evolved so much in the last 10 years that we need to be searching for brand new techniques and answers Let’s get back to the basics.
Good old fashioned weights
Weight training with basic exercises, using sets and reps, focusing on progressive overload is the best way to transform your body. I truly believe this. There are more options available now more than ever before, but the problem I see with most of them is difficulty achieving the goal of creating enough resistance against the muscles. Like I said above, weight training is king to all forms of exercise when it comes to body transformation (i.e. fat loss and muscle gain). Your resistance exercise workouts should be tough, really tough! That means challenging yourself with a weight that has your intended muscles reaching failure somewhere under the 12 rep range (more on that later). So, is this objective possible with rubber bands, an app and kettlebell? Maybe, but it’s definitely not replacing what’s worked for several decades now.
Bill’s advice: Get a on a 2-4 day weight training program.
You don’t need your smart phone for good results
How many steps did you take today? How many calories did that workout burn? Did I put this workout on Instagram yet? It’s all just NOT necessary to build your physique. In fact, I’d argue the one thing you should start today is turning your devices off completely once any workout starts.
Then, what do you need to know for your workout? It’s simple. You need to know what weight you lifted last time and how many reps were good. Your mission today is to beat one of those numbers.
It’s called progressive overload and it’s the number one principle in changing your body. The best way to keep track of that is a simple training log. Sure you could log it on your phone, but then you’re just tempted again to check Facebook real quickly during your workout and that leads to less focus on your workout.
Bill’s Advice: Put the phone away during workout hours and use an old fashion pen and paper training log to track your workouts.
A timeless meal plan
Another place where things seem to constantly change is the world of diets. When I refer to “diet” it’s a noun being the way you eat not the verb meaning cutting food back for a short time. The diet plan I recommend has also worked for countless years.
It worked for your ancestors. It will work for you and it will work for future generations. That means sticking with a few basic principles.
Whenever a new diet plan comes out, it usually recommends eliminating a food group completely out of your plan or limiting the times you are allowed to eat food. Yes, I’m sure we can all find some people in our lives who have had success here, but I believe that for most people, these are not plans that can be turned into a lifestyle.
Instead, you should turn your focus toward the basic principles set around one common goal of building a more efficient, calorie burning machine through basic rules of healthy nutrition.
Bill’s advice:
• Eat more often, not on restricted time periods.
• Pay more attention to eating the right foods, not tracking your calories and macros.
• Realize there is a time and place for practically all foods instead of eliminating them.
What Now?
Over the next several weeks I am going to break down the most effective and most efficient ways to get the most of your time at the gym and how to structure your meals around your workouts in order to build a healthier body that feels better, performs better and looks better too.
Remember: Be consistent. Be positive. And always consult with a physician before starting any exercise or diet program.
Bill Lawrence is a certified body transformation coach. Lawrence can be reached by email at BLNsupplements @gmail.com.