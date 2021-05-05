Every successful workout, or gym session, must have several key components. Two people can both enter the gym in an effort to work his/her chest muscles and leave having had two very different experiences. These two different experiences can then also lead to two very different results.
Let’s first talk about the program itself. Experts could argue all day about exactly how many sets and reps of each exercise you should perform and they can probably all provide quality supporting data. But even with the many opinions, one thing just about all experts agree on is that there needs to be a plan.
Start with the basics like the kind of workout you will be doing today, which exercises and what rep ranges. I would argue that this should all be planned out 8 weeks in advance, because in a well designed program, the workouts follow some sort of weekly progression with each workout building upon the previous week. If you want the most efficient and effective workouts, you must have a game plan going into the gym.
Now that you know what you are going to do, let’s talk about how to get the most out of our gym time. I’m not picking on any group specifically, but I would guess that the vast majority of gym goers spend little time mentally preparing for the workout ahead. If this sounds like you, know that you are missing a significant part of what brings extraordinary results.
If you are a huge fan of the Rocky movies like I am, you know the phrase, “You see yourself doing good and you do good.” Well, back when I was bodybuilding, I would spend the night before literally going over my entire workout session for the next morning. I planned everything from what I was going to wear, the exact weights I was going to use on my warm up sets, and of course visualizing every rep of my working sets.
Keep in mind, I was competing and this is the extreme. I’m not saying that level of daily mental preparation is always necessary, but at the very least while warming up, you should be reviewing your exercise log and setting a few goals for the day.
OK! You’re at the gym, you have a plan, and you know the amount of weights you will move. You might think you are all ready to begin, but we are still missing one final tremendously essential factor: getting the most out of every single rep!
The keys to getting the most out of your reps are posture and position. The ingredients of muscle recruitment. It seems so simple but many people aren’t familiar with, and don’t perform, proper posture and position — even with no weight on the bar. Take the time on each exercise to position your body in the strongest way to get the most from your efforts. For example, on most exercises, you should have your shoulders back, chest out and targeted muscle engaged.
Once you are able to achieve the correct position (which could take time), your next possibly more difficult task, is to maintain that position and intensity throughout the entire set. This means every single rep of every single set should be done perfectly. Yes, perfectly. I often tell personal training clients to not think of doing six reps, but instead start thinking of the set as six sets of one. Every rep has a beginning and end. Before you start your second rep, be sure you are still engaged and in the perfect position; and so on until completion.
As you are progressing through your workout, be sure to keep written notes in your workout log, because just like your diet, we tend to forget the little things we might have done wrong. A very detailed workout log will remind you what you should adjust for your next training session. You can begin with just a few notes. For example, maybe you did 8 reps with 135 pounds on squats, but the last three weren’t quite as deep. If you are shooting for 8 reps again next week, you may want to stay at that weight or make just a small increase. These details will keep you progressing and staying safe from week to week.
As you can see, there’s a lot more to building a great physique than just showing up at the gym and checking off tasks! Attack your workouts with purpose and intent, focus on the little things, keep good notes and I think you’ll be surprised how much you improve.
Remember: Be consistent. Be positive. And always consult with a physician before starting any exercise or diet program.
Bill Lawrence is a certified body transformation coach. Lawrence can be reached by email at BLN-supplements @gmail.com.