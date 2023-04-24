PITTSBURGH — In the hours before the Pirates hosted the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, riding an actual winning streak and experiencing a level of positivity that hasn’t been spotted around these parts in years, Ke’Bryan Hayes found himself sitting on the couch in Derek Shelton’s office.
The subject matter wasn’t terribly heavy. Hayes talked to his manager about how good he’s been feeling at the plate, the third baseman admittedly a little peeved that it hasn’t necessarily translated into results. Shelton told Hayes to stay positive, to keep his head down and that, by the end of the year, the results will be there.
Nobody moved mountains in that conversation. However, it says a lot about how Shelton approaches his job. With relentless positivity and trust, for one. And also an open-door policy that has earned the respect and admiration of his players.
“He knows his players well,” Hayes said shortly after general manager Ben Cherington announced a contract extension for Shelton. “He knows who he can joke around with and who he has to keep it short and sweet with. For me, he’s been awesome, whether it’s something I’ve had going on off the field or on the field, we always check in.
“One thing about him, he just always keeps it loose and keeps it fun. But he wants you to get that work in.”
In baseball perhaps more so than any other sport, it’s easy to get tripped up on strategy.
Why Shelton pinch-hit for player X. Why and when pitcher Y was removed from the game. The contact play, running the bases and lineups, on the tee for second-guessing, hindsight always 20-20.
“I mean, that’s why you guys have jobs right?” Shelton joked with reporters while discussing his extension.
Maybe there’s some validity to that comment, but Shelton also knows there’s more to managing in 2023 than tactical decisions. Analytics these days govern a bunch of that stuff, framing decisions around when to pull/leave pitchers and also hunting particular matchups.
The tougher-to-quantify aspects of Shelton’s job involve interacting with people, creating a culture, leadership and allowing those around him to be themselves — a bunch of stuff we’re seeing right now out of the Pirates, honestly.
“Shelty deserves a lot of credit for creating the environment where that stuff can happen, for it to be authentic and come from players,” general manager Ben Cherington said. “It’s fun to see.”
Having listened to Shelton talk baseball since he was hired in November 2019, there are certain things you can glean.
How he doesn’t ever really say something incendiary good or bad, for one. The next reporter he snaps at will be the first, while Shelton subscribes to the Mike Sullivan school media, in that he’ll never say anything too terribly critical of a player in public.
When the Pirates win, part of me wonders if Shelton doesn’t do it intentionally to deflect credit toward his players.
Secondly, Shelton keeps it short, sweet and to the point. Clint Hurdle could rip off a 15-minute sermon because it was Tuesday. That’s not how Shelton operates — and that doesn’t make him wrong. Far from it.
How Shelton relates to players occurs in his approachability: with plenty of jokes and [chops] busting; things that he likes such as bourbon or Pearl Jam; or even talking baseball in a way that hardly ever makes his comments the focus.
Combine that understated approach with the patience that has been required here, and it’s a recipe that has seemingly worked, a way of operating that his young team has needed.
“Going through those [tough] times has made us better organizationally,” Shelton said. “It’s challenging. The positivity and consistency that we’ve tried to portray has been really important. But there’s light at the end of the tunnel. We’re moving in the right direction. That’s really important to me.”
Shelton has been an interesting manager to cover. While his favorite topics involve movies, music or bourbon, he’ll often play dumb or feign that complicated words are over his head. One reporter (this one) keeps a running tab of #fancy words Shelton drops, stuff like vivacious (April 4 at Red Sox) or eclectic (April 7 vs. White Sox).
The gag, of course, is that Shelton isn’t stupid. Far from it. And he knows that. But it makes it easier to relate to players, members of his staff or people around the team whenever you aren’t determined to be the smartest or loudest guy in the room.
“He’s a leader of an entire travel party,” Cherington said. “It’s 50-some odd people. That group has to be working well together, in a place where they can come to the ballpark and be productive. Where trust is being built, where you can challenge each other inside that group. You may disagree and move forward. Communication is a fundamentally important part of that.”
The Pirates sticking with Shelton makes sense from the standpoint of continuity. A new manager might want to bring in his own assistant coaches, ditching quality folks who’ve legitimately made the Pirates’ young players better, and others throughout the organization tasked with continuing development.
It also gives Shelton something he deserves: the chance to see this through, for better or worse.
“He deserves it,” Chase De Jong said. “I think the hard work that he’s put in since taking over ... the guy inherited an organization during a COVID year. He’s worked for everything he’s ever gotten. He’s very deserving of what he just received.”
It’s taken a long time to get here, certainly longer than most fans would want. But finally, after ample frustration, the Shelton-led Pirates have seemingly turned a corner, allowing fans to feel like it’s OK to believe.
The big-picture at play made Shelton emotional on Saturday — and understandably so. He’s poured a ton of himself into this job, remaining positive and calm despite a ton of turbulence.
All the while proving that he’s capable of putting his own fingerprints on this team.
As Shelton spoke, he looked to the back of the room, to a group of assistant coaches and team staffers who wanted to be here for this moment. Shelton couldn’t help but get choked up.
“I walk in and they’re all back there, and it’s for your family,” Shelton said. “You know you work your [butt] off to get this job, and it’s emotional.
“To be the leader of this group, to be the leader of those guys, those men and women back there and those 26 guys ... I’m very proud to be here and very proud that I’m gonna continue to be here.”
Jason Mackey: jmackey@post-gazette.com and Twitter @JMackeyPG.
