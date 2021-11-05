Doesn’t the College Football Playoff selection committee understand Oklahoma has been good all season and really put it together against Texas Tech on Saturday, winning 52-21 to stay unbeaten at 9-0?
Doesn’t the committee understand everybody plays Kansas on auto-pilot and shows up flat. Yeah, most beat the Jayhawks by 50 anyway, but what happened in Oklahoma’s harder than it should have been 35-23 victory on October 23 could happen to anybody?
Didn’t it watch the Tech game?
For that matter, how come the committee, chaired by Iowa athletic director Gary Barta, seems so generous to Notre Dame?
It sure seems to like the Irish, who beat Florida State, Toledo and Virginia Tech by three points each — three teams with a combined record of 11-15, not one with more wins than losses — and still has them No. 10 in front of one-loss Oklahoma State and one-loss Baylor.
But if it likes Notre Dame and can forgive all those narrow victories, shouldn’t it be treating Cincinnati better? The undefeated Bearcats beat Notre Dame 24-13 in South Bend but are somehow No. 6 behind No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 Oregon and No. 5 Ohio State, each with a loss.
Have committee members been meeting clandestinely with Oregon? Do the Ducks have the goods on them?
How else to explain Oregon at No. 4. Oregon, which lost to Stanford, a team now 3-5 with three straight losses?
Sure, the Pac-12’s been the Rodney Dangerfield of college football for a while, but come on, who’s kidding who? How is that your No. 4 team when Cincinnati, Oklahoma and Wake Forest remain unbeaten?
Back to Cincinnati, Barta had one of those all-timer quotes about the Bearcats on Tuesday.
“Cincinnati has tremendous respect from the committee,” he said. “But after that win [against Notre Dame], look at who else they have beaten. Look at who else they have played.”
It’s just another way of saying, “But for that one game the whole nation said they had win to finally be taken seriously, that won over all 63 media voters in the AP poll and all 64 coaches in the coaches’ poll and the fact they haven’t lost, we’re not impressed, and that part about having tremendous respect for them, we lied.”
Cincinnati, of course, owns Houston’s only loss, while the Cougars own SMU’s only loss. The Bearcats will get their chance against the Mustangs on Nov. 20 and should they win that one, will likely get the chance to beat the Cougars a second time at the American Athletic Conference championship game on Dec. 5.
But if the committee gives no respect to the rest of the AAC, no matter how good Houston and SMU have played, how can Cincinnati build its case? The committee’s lack of respect becomes self-fulfilling.
Then, of course, there’s the over-respect being given to Michigan State and Michigan -- the latter only having lost to the former and the former having lost to nobody.
Yet, Michigan State hasn’t beaten anybody but Michigan, and Michigan hasn’t beaten anybody but Wisconsin and Purdue, both of which have three losses. Yet both beat Iowa, so perhaps there’s your explanation:
Barta, a Hawkeye himself, and his committee fully bought into Iowa when it reached No. 2 in the polls, though it has scored all of 14 points and lost twice since.
Leave it to the committee to set itself up to eventually be complimented “for getting it right in the end” because it sure didn’t get it right in the beginning.
The committee got wrong pretty much everything after handing Georgia the top spot.
What it sets up is actually quite tasty. The actual pollsters, media and coaches, may now have a real interest in vaulting Houston and SMU to buttress Cincinnati’s case.
Who really determines the national champion -- first the BCS and now the CFP, or the polls -- has never really been decided. They haven’t been at odds since 2003, when LSU won the title game over Oklahoma, yet the AP voters went with Southern Cal.
If you’re a fan of upset apple carts, cheer on the Bearcats and root for the voters over the committee.
Or give it a month, when everything’s bound to change, anyway.