I finally selected a winning slate of picks.
I was 3-2 headlined by my Buffalo Bills beating Cleveland 31-23 and just barely covering the 7.5 line. Cincinnati hung on to beat Pittsburgh 37-30 and cover the spread of -3 and Carolina covered the +13 spread in a 13-3 loss to Baltimore.
My two losses were the Giants (-3) getting demolished by Detroit and the Eagles (-7) only beating the Colts by one.
Here comes Week 12:
Baltimore Ravens -4: The Ravens are road favorites in Jacksonville on Sunday. Baltimore is 7-3 this season but only 4-5-1 against the spread while the Jaguars are 3-7 overall and 3-6-1 against the spread. The Ravens are also 4-1 on the road.
I think the electric Lamar Jackson will run all over the Jags and wreak havoc with his legs.
Tennessee Titans -3: The Titans are playing some really solid football. After opening the year 0-2, Tennessee is 7-3 with the one loss coming against Kansas City in overtime. Derrick Henry should get plenty of touches and keep the ball out of Joe Burrow’s hands.
For the Bengals, the team is already without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and possibly without running back Joe Mixon who suffered a concussion last week.
Washington Commanders -4: I can’t believe I am picking Washington, but with Taylor Heinicke at the helm, the Commanders have been playing winning football. Washington is 6-5 and has won back-to-back games.
The Falcons lean heavily on their rushing attack but without Kyle Pitts in the lineup to take defenses’ attention I predict Atlanta’s ground game will struggle a bit.
Seattle Seahawks -4: Geno Smith is having a career year in Seattle and has the Seahawks at 6-4 overall and against the spread. Seattle is fifth in the NFL in points scored with 25.7 points per game while the Raiders allow 24.2.
Derek Carr is without two of his top weapons in Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow who are out with injuries. It’s been a disappointing season for Las Vegas and I don’t forsee Sunday’s matchup against a red-hot Seahawks team helping the Raiders turn their year around.
Los Angeles Chargers -3: The Chargers are 5-5 this season but are quietly a covering machine. Los Angeles is 7-3 against the spread and is a favorite against the Cardinals in Arizona. Despite lingering injuries to his top two weapons, Justin Herbert has kept the Chargers in games this season.
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray is probable to play after missing time with a hamstring injury. Even if he plays, he likely won’t be 100 percent. His top attribute is his mobility and quickness and if he is slowed down the Chargers should be able to corral the Card’s offense.
