Chris Plyler and his wife, Erica, had a sense a week ago: Their bowling phenom son, Landon, is on the verge of throwing his first career 300 game.
Their vibes rang true on Saturday.
Electrifying the Plaza Lanes bowling establishment, the 13-year-old whiz kid Plyler calmly – yes, calmly! – threw 12 strikes for his first career perfect game, and in the process, shot a career-high 747 series in the Youth Level 1 League.
Plyler’s opening games were 212 and 235. His previous highs were 279 game and 698 series.
“It was exciting,” said the very humbled Plyler, who has a jaw-dropping, nine-game, 225 average in the league. “I just kept telling myself not to think too hard. After I got the eighth strike, I began thinking of a 300.”
The whispers have been plenty in the last couple years, ever since Plyler began tapping his potential: Only a matter of time before the pin-crushing, right-hander shoots his first career 300 game.
“Erica and I were actually just talking about this last week that Landon was knocking on the door of a 300,” said Chris Plyler. “I honestly thought it would be this year, but not this soon. With football, we haven’t had much time to practice.”
The proud Plyler momma: “A week earlier, Landon had the front seven, but didn’t finish it. We knew it was coming if he just stayed calm and followed through.”
The younger Plyer over-excited? Not this kid.
After crushing the 1-3 pocket on his 12th shot, the calm, cool and collected Plyler – who tossed a Roto Grip UFO Alert ball, drilled by the legendary Don Granda Jr. – just turned around and walked back towards his parents and younger brother, Cameron.
“I pretty much knew that would be Landon’s reaction … just a little smile,” said Chris Plyler.
Erica Plyler jumped in, “Landon has always been very modest and when I tell him it’s ok to celebrate, he said he doesn’t want to show off.”
When did Chris Plyler, Landon’s bowling coach, start thinking about a possible 300?
“After Landon struck in the ninth frame,” he said. “He had a good line to the pocket all morning. He started the second game with the front six, but his ball started coming up a little high toward the end of the game, and I had him move two boards to the left.”
Prior to the 10th frame, Plyler pulled his son aside and said, “I told him to keep his rhythm and go through his pre-shot routine before every shot.”
During this conversation, Plyler looked at his mother and said, “Don’t talk about it,” referring to his chance at a 300.
Obviously, the Plyler parents are overjoyed:
Chris: “I think I was more excited than he was. This is the first time he got to the 10th frame with a chance at 300.”
Erica: “I was very proud and happy for him.”
While walking back to receive congratulations from his parents and Plaza Lanes onlookers, Landon Plyler stopped and gave his younger brother a message, “I got a 300 for your birthday,” as Cameron turned 10 years old on Saturday.
Plyler’s 300 is probably the first of many.
Congrats, Landon!
Platz dominates
Another young gun who knows a thing or two about a 300 game: Dylan Platz.
In January of 2019, Platz – 14 years old at the time – fired his first career 300 game in the Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes.
Last Sunday, Platz was the buzz again at Lakeside Lanes as the right-hander rolled games of 228, 192 and 259 for a 679 series.
In other young gun action, the dynamic sister duo Peyton Miller and Keirstynn Miller were in the 200-game mode in the Youth Level 1 League at Plaza Lanes as the promising right-handers rolled 258 and 210 games, respectively. Great games, gals.
Baird zoned in
Rodrick Baird nearly made Cat’s prediction come true.
In last week’s column, this writer predicted who would throw the first 300 game and 800 series at the respective houses – excluding the 300 at Lost Lanes as Ryan Paden opened the season there in September with a perfect game.
Baird was my pick for Plaza Lanes’ first 800.
In the Monday Invitational League, Baird came within a couple strikes short as the right-hander pounded the 1-3 pocket with games of 269, 247 and 258 for a 774 series.
Great set, Rodrick!
In other PL action, left-hander Brandon Wachob banged out a couple of 268 games for a 728 in the Plaza Men’s League … Sharp-shooting Seth Beerbower – who you will also read about in the Lost Lanes portion below – fired a 275 game and 721 in the Commercial League and Darren Hargett tossed a 719 in the Eagles 429 League.
At Lost Lanes, the Beerbower fella was clicking on all cylinders in the Spa League, shooting back-to-back 268 and 277 games for a 759 series. He makes it look so easy … Ryan Williams – in pursuit of his first 300 game at the Cambridge Springs house so he can achieve the perfect-game cycle at the local houses – nearly pulled it off with a 277 game, en route to a 717 series in the Friday Morning League … Defending Cat’s Bowler of the Year Jeff Keener rolled a pair of 700’s, 703 in Sunday Mixed League and 700 in the Spa League … In women’s action, Natalie Hanks evidently has no plans of letting off the throttle as she threw three more 600’s last week – 246, 214 and 216 games for a 676 in the Tuesday Ladies League, 248 game and 658 in Wednesday Night Ladies League and 613 in Sunday Mixed League … Savannah Custard and Nancy Hanks also reached the 600 mark with 610 and 607 totals, respectively, in the Wednesday Ladies League and Tuesday Ladies League.
HOF banquet
The annual WCCUSBCBA Hall of Fame banquet will be held Nov. 20 at Pampered Palate Catering & Conference Center in Saegertown.
Advanced tickets – which are available at the local bowling establishments – are $30 and tickets at the door are $35.
Don Granda Jr., unarguably the greatest bowler in Crawford County history with 128 career 300 games and 103 career 800 series, and Bruce Beers will be inducted. Granda Jr. and Beers are co-owners of Lakeside Lanes in Conneaut Lake.
Veteran bowler Karl Buttray – who I bowled against at the former Center Bowl house in the 1980’s and is one of my favorite all-time bowlers – will receive the Lyle Williams Lifetime award. The 88-year-old Buttray retired from bowling after last season.
Professional Bowlers Association bowler Brad Angelo will be the guest speaker.
Marine Granda
Whenever you see the Grandas, Don Jr. and his wife, Kelli, please tell them how proud you are of their younger son, Austin.
Granda just joined the United States Marine Corps.
Thank you for your service, Austin.