Okay, so that was a tough one to get over.
So close. I get it, you’re thinking “same old Browns,” right? Maybe, maybe not; only time will tell. We’ve got 16 games to go.
When the schedule came out you had to figure that the Browns toughest test and its most formidable opponent would be opening day, facing the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. A team that rarely loses its opener and almost never loses at home. Factor in the fact that that Kansas City has much to prove after its shocking Super Bowl performance. Also consider that the Chiefs have in Patrick Mahomes the NFL’s premier quarterback, (I think there is little to debate on that point), playing in an established system, with guys like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce who are seemingly always open.
The Browns, on the other hand, went into Arrowhead with a defense featuring eight new starters. Much more talented than last year’s collection of misfits to be sure, but with little opportunity to have meshed in actual NFL game competition. To make it worse the starting safety, Ronnie Harrison, gets himself thrown out of the game in the very first defensive series
Not the most opportune circumstances to shake off that opening day hex and to lay claim to being the powerhouse of the AFC. And what did the Browns do? Well, quite frankly they outplayed the mighty Kansas City Chiefs. Sure, they lost 33-29, but they outgained the Chiefs 457 yards to 397. The first half was a thing of beauty, probably the best we’ve seen in the last decade.
Baker Mayfield was razor-sharp, 13-17 for 231 yards. The offense scored on touchdown drives of 81 yards, 75 yards and 75 yards. The play-calling was aggressive and innovative. The execution was flawless. The Chiefs’ defense was virtually, well, defenseless. It was 22-10 at halftime and anytime you hold Mahomes & Co. to one touchdown in a half you’ve got to figure that the defense was doing something right.
Alas, the tide turned in the second half. Coach Kevin Stefanski stated after the game that in order to beat a team of the caliber of the Chiefs you’ve got to play a “clean game.”
The Browns were downright dirty. We can recite the litany of misfortunes which befell our beloved Brownies: the Chubb fumble, the Jamie Gillan muff at the 15-yard line, and, of course, Mayfield’s gut-wrenching interception with 1:09 to go. But for my money, the turning point came with just over 10 minutes to go in the game, with the Browns still up by two scores, 29-20. At his own 25-yard line Patrick Mahomes rolled right and launched a downfield pass that had so much air under it that I thought to myself: “There’s an interception.” But as it turned out, the pass was so bad that Browns’ safety John Johnson overran the play, looking rather foolish in the process. Not so for Tyreek Hill, who made the correct adjustment and pranced untouched into the endzone. 75 yards, 14 seconds. 29-27. And it was downhill from there.
The Chiefs are, after all, the reigning AFC champs, and they showed, in the end result, how they have attained and held that lofty position for the past two seasons. They played turnover-free and error-free football. When you make mistakes, the Chiefs make you pay. The Browns had them on the ropes, but they couldn’t close the deal. So close.
There are no moral victories in the NFL. The Browns are 0-1 and as was famously stated by Bill Parcells, you are what your record says you are. But did the Browns prove anything in defeat? Yes, I think so. Quite simply, they proved that they are the second-best team in the AFC. I honestly believe that. And be honest, how many of us actually expected the Browns to be 1-0 at this point?
The big litmus test is going to be this upcoming Sunday when the Browns play host to a far less talented Texans team. This is a game that we have all penciled in as a win. The Browns are currently listed as 11 ½ point favorites, and I think they cover. A loss would be devastating and would send us to Netflix in search of a new series to occupy our Sunday afternoons.
But that is not going to happen. The Browns are good now, and have the potential, as the season progresses, to become dominant. That’s what I am expecting. That’s what the Browns showed us, and the nation, this past Sunday in Kansas City. I can’t wait to see the rematch: Browns vs the Chiefs for the AFC Championship, at First Energy Stadium.
BROWNS TRIVIA: First of all, it’s been a long time coming but I can’t neglect to recognize Adam Horne, the dedicated educator from Hartstown, who was my last winner. This came in my post-draft column after the Browns had selected Greg Newsome II as their No. 1 pick. The question was who the last player was named Newsome to play on the Browns. Kind of a trick question. Adam correctly answered that it was Vince Newsome, a rather innocuous safety who played in the early 90’s.
This week’s question involves the Browns opening day woes. The last time the Browns won an opener was back in 1994 when the Jeff Garcia-led Browns beat the Ravens. But that was a home game; it’s been a lot longer since they won an opening game on the road. Back to 1994 in fact, a 28-20 win over the Bengals. The signature moment in that game was a 92-yard punt return touchdown. What Browns’ player made that thrilling play? You can easily answer this one without Google. If you know, or think you know, please email me your answer to: wjgregg@windstream.net. The winner will get a prize and be extolled in these pages in my next column celebrating the Browns victory over Houston.