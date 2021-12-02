Karen Steadman’s goal in bowling: To get at least one “paper score” per league.
Steadman outdid herself in the Tuesday Night Mixed League at Cochranton Lanes – and any other woman who bowled in leagues in the Cardinal country house.
Shooting three 236-plus games, Steadman became the first women’s league bowler to shoot a 700 series at Cochranton Lanes with an eye-popping 736 – beating her previous high series by 111 pins (625). (Note: Kristy Wolf tossed a 300 game and 749 series in 2016 in the WCCBA women’s tournament).
Steadman rolled games of 236, 256 and 244.
“I honestly have no idea where this came from,” said Steadman in an interview Wednesday night, who also rolled a 607 in the Sunday Mixed League. “It was a good night. The ball went right to the pocket every time. It still feels surreal. The only thing I did different was I relaxed both of my shoulders on my release.”
Cochranton Lanes owner Lee Duck was impressed:
“Karen looked pretty calm and collected the entire night,” he said. “I called Keith (Seidel, former owner) to confirm if it was the first women’s 700 in a league and he confirmed it.”
The razor-sharp, right-hander really got into the can’t-miss mode in her second game – finishing with the last six strikes, and then beginning her third game with the front six.
In other words: 12 consecutive strikes.
“I wasn’t even thinking of a 700 until someone said something,” she said. “I was just hoping for another 600.”
Steadman’s string of strikes ended in the seventh frame when she left the 3-10 split, which she picked up. She then got a first-time, “petty party,” as she termed it.
“Everyone made that awwww noise,” she said. “It made me laugh. I honestly didn’t get nervous.”
Steadman then threw a few more strikes, and into Cochranton Lanes’ record book.
Congrats, Karen!
Pin crushers
There is a belief in bowling: When the weather gets colder, the scores go up.
The following 750-plus shooters support it:
• Don Granda Jr. – Mr. 300/800 and recent WCCBA Hall of Fame inductee flirted with another 800 series in the Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes by shooting games of 278, 247 and 257 for a 782.
• Donnie Graham – The “Silent Assassin” crushed the lumber in Commercial League at Plaza Lanes with games of 258, 270 and 246 for a 774.
• Lee Duck – The recent 800 shooter nearly reached that mark again with games of 236, 256 and 278 for a 770 in the Pioneer League at Cochranton Lanes. The red-hot kegler also tossed a 705 in Tuesday Night Mixed League.
• Rodrick Baird – The Pennsylvania State Seniors Championships’ 300-game roller banged out games of 237, 269 and 256 for a 762 in Plaza Men’s League at Plaza Lanes. A Cat prediction: Baird will shoot his 50th career 300 game this month.
• Ed Hunter – Throwing back-to-back 268 and 266 games, this columnist’s cuz fired a 759 in Friday Morning League at Lost Lanes.
Other 7-Up keglers: Mike Almon tossed games of 238, 257 and 233 for a 738 in Commercial League … A 278 game powered Brian Stallard to a 726 in Plaza Men’s League … Defending Cat’s Bowler of the Year bowler Jeff Keener threw successive 716’s in the Sunday Mixed League and Spa League (Monday night) at Lost Lanes … In-the-groove Doug Dunham shot a 290 game and 722 series in Stewart’s Classic League and also had a 701 in NFL Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes … Speaking of a 290 game, left-hander Brandon Wachob also tossed those digits in the Plaza Men’s League and finished with a 703.
In women’s action, Nancy Hanks found the 1-3 pocket often in Friday Morning League at Lost Lanes as the right-hander rolled 235 and 231 games for a 638 … Her sister-in-law, Natalie Hanks, tossed a 608 in Tuesday Nite Ladies League at LL.
Robertson claims Classic
Altoona native Zach Robertson didn’t mess around in the annual Lost Lanes Thanksgiving Scratch Classic – averaging a rip-roaring 248 in match-play action to win five games and tie the other, claiming the top seed in the stepladder finals.
In the championship match, Robertson cooled off a little, but did enough to defeat Sam DeWitt, 198-180.
“Zach bowled extremely well,” said Lost Lanes tournament director Natalie Hanks. “He is such a nice guy.”
Robertson’s match-play games were 248, 247, 246, 288, 259 and 200.
This columnist reached out Robertson and more details on his dominating performance will be in next week’s column.
Several locals fared well in the highly competitive scratch event: Jeff Keener finished ninth, Dan Francis placed 12th and Randy Moffat was 20th. My pre-tournament prediction winner, Alan Felmlee (the son of former Plaza Lanes owners Dean and Stephanie Felmlee), finished 10th.
Platz punishes ’em
Young gun sensation Dylan Platz was brilliant again in the Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes as the right-hander shot games of 196, 224 and 213 for a 633.
Great shooting, Dylan!
On deck …
Cochranton Lanes owner Lee Duck doesn’t have to worry about possibly throwing the first 300 game this year at his house – Chad Robinson took care of that on Monday night.
In the Pioneer League, Robinson tossed his third career perfect game en route to a 744 series.
More details on Robinson’s perfect-game heroics will be featured in next week’s column.