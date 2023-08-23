The players get it. "Obviously," Kenny Pickett has said, "it's preseason football."
The coaches get it. "We're not going to wear our hands out patting ourselves on the back," Mike Tomlin has said.
But a lot of fans and many in the national media? Not so much.
You can't go to the grocery store without people stopping you to say they are convinced the Steelers are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. This after two exhibition games.
You can't turn on the television without hearing one of the talking heads predicting big things for a Steelers team that, just two weeks ago, wasn't receiving a lot of national love. Again, this is after two exhibition games.
"I am predicting the Pittsburgh Steelers to be in the playoffs this year," Kyle Brandt said the other day on NFL Network. "They are not just a team. They are an organization. Just trust the Steelers. You trust what they're doing, that they have a bedrock organization."
"Kenny Pickett is taking over where Ben Roethlisberger left off," Ryan Clark said on ESPN. "The Pittsburgh Steelers can be a major player in the AFC North and the playoff picture."
"Don't sleep on Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers this season," Adam Schein said on CBS Sports Network. "I think the Steelers are going to explode on the scene. I won't be surprised if they make a real run in the postseason."
My response?
Easy, people.
I can't get past that "bedrock organization" comment. The Steelers missed the playoffs three of the past five years. They haven't won a playoff game since 2016. They have won just three postseason games since 2010.
But, alas, an admission:
I have allowed myself to be caught up in the hype against my better wishes. I am changing my pre-training camp prediction of an 8-9 record. I am now saying 9-8.
I know, that's a long way from predicting a Super Bowl year.
It won't even be enough to finish better than in third place in the AFC North.
But am I wrong for wanting to see more?
Pickett was great in the two exhibition games. He led three drives, and all three ended in touchdowns. His touchdown passes to George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth were terrific. So is his passer rating of 149.0, which is nearly twice as good as his 76.7 rating from the regular season last year.
That is encouraging, to be sure.
But we're talking about a total of 17 plays for the first offense. The opponents didn't game-plan to stop Pickett. Forgive me if I'm not quite ready to put him on the same level with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.
The defense also looked strong and deep in those two exhibition games. It combined for five sacks and four interceptions in the wins against Tampa Bay and Buffalo despite T.J. Watt playing just eight snaps, Cam Heyward 10, and Minkah Fitzpatrick 13 against Buffalo.
That also is encouraging.
It is a lot better than if the offense and defense had stunk.
But the last time I checked, exhibition games don't count in the standings.
The wise guys in Las Vegas are, like me, not totally sold just yet on what they have seen from the Steelers so far. When I checked their over-under wins total for the team on Tuesday, it remained at 8 1/2 . By comparison, the Cincinnati Bengals are at 11 1/2 , the Baltimore Ravens at 10 1/2 , and the Cleveland Browns at 9 1/2 .
You might think there is easy money to be made there.
I'm not there yet.
Not after two exhibition games.
Ron Cook: rcook@post-gazette.com and Twitter @RonCookPG. Ron Cook can be heard on the "Cook and Joe" show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 93.7 The Fan
