Can we stop the Kenny Pickett-to-the-Pro Football Hall of Fame talk?
Please?
Don't get me wrong. I love a good story as much as anybody. It would be wonderful if Pickett steps in as a rookie with the Steelers and leads the team to a 13-0 regular season record and a trip to the AFC championship game, as Ben Roethlisberger did way back when. It would be far beyond wonderful.
Who knows?
It might happen.
But I'm not ready to toss aside Mitch Trubisky just yet. I'm really hesitant to throw Pickett in as the starter for the first game in Cincinnati on Sept. 11 behind the team's woeful offensive line.
You watched it Saturday night against Jacksonville, right? Dan Moore Jr. and Kendrick Green were so bad in the 16-15 win that Mike Tomlin kept them on the field deep into the third quarter. The whole unit seemed helpless.
I still believe Trubisky gives the Steelers their best chance of winning — at least in the short term and perhaps beyond — because of his experience, his mobility and his athleticism.
Mostly his experience.
We'll see if Tomlin agrees.
Tomlin praised Trubisky and Pickett on Saturday night but wouldn't talk about his quarterback depth chart, saying, "I don't make knee-jerk reactions or statements following a performance." But Trubisky has done nothing to lose the job the Steelers handed him the day they signed him as a free agent in March. His yards-per-attempt (8.2) in the first two exhibition games was better than Pickett's (7.8). So was his yards-per-completion, 13.7 to Pickett's 9.0.
Trubisky led the Steelers on a 90-yard touchdown drive on the first of his two possessions against Seattle in the first exhibition game, completing it with a 25-yard pass to Gunner Olszewski, going across his body as he was on the move to his left. He didn't put up any points in three drives against Jacksonville, but that was hardly his fault. He was severely harassed on four of his 10 pass plays and would have been sacked more than once if not for a nice 10-yard scramble. His best throws were a 29-yard pass to Chase Claypool and a 16-yard slant to Diontae Johnson. He had one pass dropped by Benny Snell Jr. and had another 11-yard gain by Johnson nullified by a dubious pass-interference call.
"I think to move the pocket, to use my legs when plays break down, my mobility is a factor in the RPO game here and is something that can be very beneficial to the offense," Trubisky said Saturday night. "I think my overall experience and my leadership — just the amount of ball I've seen — can help the young guys in this offense."
Pickett was better than Trubisky on his two series against Jacksonville, even better than he was when he was 13 of 15 for 95 yards and two touchdowns against Seattle. He threw the ball downfield much better. His 11- and 24-yard passes to Pat Freiermuth were beauties. So was his 17-yard slant to Johnson. He had a 19-yard pass to Claypool called back because of a holding penalty against James Daniels.
In his two games, Pickett has completed 19 of 22 passes for 171 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions with a 142.1 passer rating. It's no wonder Steelers fans are screaming for him. Of course, they want him because he is a proud Pitt man. That hardly hurts his popularity.
It's going to be interesting to see how Tomlin divides up the quarterback labor in the final exhibition game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Both Trubisky and Pickett want to play.
"I think we're still trying to figure out what we are as an offense," Trubisky said.
I get that.
I understand that continuity is important, that the more reps Trubisky and Pickett get, the better they should be.
But behind that offensive line?
Are you willing to take a chance with Trubisky and Pickett?
I'd be tempted to sit both against the Lions and take my chances in Cincinnati.
With Trubisky as the starter.
