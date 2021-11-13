What if I told you Roger Staubach went to George Carlin for help with a sore shoulder.
You know, the whole league and Cowboys team docs were behind one treatment, one all the data and experts confirmed would make it unlikely he’d ever suffer a sore shoulder again and should he, well, there was just about no chance it would kill him.
But Carlin thought differently and, in between putting together the seven words you can never say on television and other brilliant bits of comedic social criticism, he’d looked into sore shoulders, found another treatment for which no data backed up, but Staubach was intrigued so the great Dallas quarterback went to him.
Or what if I told you Terry Bradshaw, for a pulled groin, went to Jerry Clower; Dan Fouts, for a hip flexor, sought Richard Pryor; Dan Marino, for the flu, met Don Rickles; or, right now, for migraines, Baker Mayfield’s calling upon Bill Burr.
It’s nonsensical.
Were I serious and possessing an audience liable to believe me, such aspersions would be malicious and defamatory, not to mention ridiculous, insane and unthinkable.
Yet, that’s pretty much exactly what Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has already admitted to doing.
On Nov. 3, Rodgers showed up on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive for the virus.
Though he had previously referred to himself as “immunized” he has since admitted that, for his own reasons, he has received none of the approved vaccines.
He, therefore, missed last Sunday’s game, a 13-7 loss to Kansas City and its missing in action offense, a game the Packers never should have lost given the week before when, with Rodgers, they handed Arizona its first loss.
Rodgers may be cleared for Sunday’s game against Seattle, but it hasn’t happened yet.
On Tuesday ESPN reported the Packers had been fined $300,000 and Rodgers $14,650 for violations of the NFL’s COVID protocols, including Rodgers’ not wearing a mask during news conferences.
However, before that, two days after the Packers lost to the Chiefs, Rodgers went on “The Pat McAfee Show,” a daily Sirius XM sports talk show and said, among other things, this:
“I’m 48 hours in and I consulted with a now good friend of mine, Joe Rogan … and I’ve been doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended in his podcasts … I’m thankful for people like Joe stepping up and using their voice. I’m thankful for my medical squad and I’m thankful for all the love and support I’ve gotten. But I’ve been taking monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C and D … and I feel pretty incredible.”
Joe Rogan’s done a lot of things, like host “Fear Factor” forever ago and broadcast mixed martial arts and his podcast is wildly popular.
Still, more than anything, Rogan is a stand-up comic, which is absolutely an important job in the right hands, but decidedly not a doctor and absolutely not an epidemiologist
Rogan’s first-hand knowledge of the virus comes from having had it 2 1/2 months ago. He recovered and has since endorsed the taking of ivermectin, a product used to treat parasites in animals — a dewormer — and about which a whole page exists on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website under the headline, “Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19.”
A week later, Tuesday, back on McAfee’s show, Rodgers offered his version of being chagrined.
“I acknowledge I am a role model to a lot of people,” he said. “I made some comments that some people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility.”
In case you felt “misled.”
It’s not all he said.
He said “I’m an athlete, not an activist,” too, and last week he said he’d been championed by the right and vilified by the left and he didn’t care for any of it, which is sort of commendable.
But accepting a stand-up comic’s medical advice to a drug typically reserved for livestock?
Not to mention not following protocols in the first place, rules put in place to save lives.
It’s disappointing.
I want to remember Aaron Rodgers as the last guy in the draft’s green room, who went on to the biggest career.
I want to remember him for deadpan humor as an ad man for State Farm.
I want to remember him for famously and beautifully saying goodbye to Kenny Mayne on Mayne’s final SportsCenter.
That and the quarterbacking, because he’s been since Brett Favre finally left Wisconsin.
This makes it difficult, because it’s hard to like those you’re struggling to respect.
I’d write more but my fingers are cramping. I think I’ll call Jerry Seinfeld.