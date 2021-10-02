Bryan Reynolds was in high demand at Major League Baseball’s trading deadline.
Numerous teams tried to pry All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds from the Pirates. Two sources with direct knowledge of the talks say the Atlanta Braves made a particularly spirited bid.
The Pirates and Braves eventually settled on a deal in which closer Richard Rodriguez was shipped to Atlanta for right-hander Bryse Wilson and a minor-leaguer. However, the Braves wanted to make a blockbuster trade that would have included Reynolds.
That the Pirates were reluctant to trade Reynolds sends a seemingly strong signal they feel he can be an integral part of their rebuilding process, which hit a low Thursday night with the team’s 100th loss of the season.
So, it will be interesting to see if the Pirates approach the 26-year-old about a possible long-term contract extension during the offseason. A man of very few words, Reynolds sounded like he is open to the possibility, though he did not answer the question directly.
“I’ve been saying all year I like Pittsburgh,” he said. “I like the staff we’ve got here. I like the players. I like the city. So yeah, I like it here.”
Reynolds was voted the Roberto Clemente Award, emblematic of the team’s most valuable player, by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America this week.
It was really an easy choice as Reynolds entered the final weekend of the season with a .298 batting average, 24 home runs and 89 RBIs while playing in 156 of 159 games.
While there was some skepticism from those outside the organization when the Pirates shifted Reynolds from left field to center field early in the season, he has played the position well. His .943 zone rating, per Baseball Savant, is tops among all major league center fielders.
Reynolds also has 5.9 WAR (wins above replacement) by Baseball-Reference’s calculations, which puts him sixth in the National League behind Washington’s Juan Soto, San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr., St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt, the Dodgers’ Trea Turner and San Francisco’s Brandon Crawford.
Reynolds figures to be a candidate for NL Comeback Player of the Year, too, following a miserable 2020. In a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Reynolds hit .189 in 55 games.
While Reynolds has certainly enjoyed personal success, it has been tempered by the Pirates having the ninth 100-loss season in franchise history. However, Reynolds is optimistic about the organization’s long-term future.
“It’s tough,” Reynolds said. “Nobody wants to lose, and not the way we wanted the season to go, but you’ve still got to go out there every day and try to do your best, and that’s where we’re at.
“I mean, we’re out here busting it every game. I think (the media) can see that. We play hard. We fight. We rarely get blown out. It’s pretty close. But you’ve got to keep going out there and trying to get better every day, and then when we’re there, then this time we’ve got now to work on and get better will pay off even more.”
• • •
Full disclosure here: Back at the end of March, I predicted the Pirates would finish with a 74-88 record. I truly felt they had a better team than most people thought.
Oops.
• • •
Finally, I’d like to thank editor Rick Green and the Tribune for inviting me to write Pirates’ columns throughout the season. I thoroughly enjoyed it and hope you did, too.
See you next spring.
• • •