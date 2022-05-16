PITTSBURGH — It was easy to snicker when the Pittsburgh Pirates signed Jose Quintana as a free agent during the offseason.
The left-hander had not won a game in the major leagues since 2019. His ERA was 6.43 last season across 63 innings, 29 games and 10 starts.
It appeared Quintana, who turned 33 in January, was at the end of the line of what had been a solid career.
However, the Pirates believed all Quintana needed to be a successful big league pitcher again was a change.
Or a changeup to be exact.
Quintana has been a pleasant surprise this season, going 1-1 with an outstanding 2.19 in seven starts.
Manager Derek Shelton says Quintana’s willingness to use his changeup more, at the urging of pitching coach Oscar Marin, is a big reason for the Colombia native’s success.
Quintana had thrown a changeup on 9.4 percent of his pitches through the first 10 seasons of his career. That usage has risen to 30.2 percent this year.
“I think the changeup has been that pitch that I need, and right now, I have control with it,” Quintana said. “I think it makes my fastball and curveball -- my strengths -- get better. I think I’ll get in a better position to get swings and misses. It’s huge.”
Opponents are 6 for 30 against the changeup for a .200 batting average. They are hitting .174 against Quintana’s curveball and .182 off his four-seam fastball.
Quintana won 13 games for the Chicago Cubs in both 2018 and 2019. Then his career fell off a cliff.
While the start of the 2020 season was on hold because of the pandemic, Quintana severed a nerve in his left thumb while washing dishes and needed surgery. He made only one start and three relief appearances for the Cubs and gave up five runs in 10 innings.
Quintana signed with the Los Angeles Angels prior to last season where he was united with Joe Maddon, his manager with the Cubs. However, the Angels waived Quintana in late August after he compiled a 6.75 ERA in 24 games, including 10 starts, while battling shoulder inflammation for much of the time.
The San Francisco Giants then claimed him for the stretch run and went on to win an MLB-best 107 games and the National League West title. However, Quintana surrendered five runs in 9 2/3 innings over five relief appearances and did not make the postseason roster.
The Pirates signed him to a one-year, $2-million contract on Nov. 29 just before the start of a lockout that shut down the sport for over three months. So far, he has looked like a bargain and the type of pitcher the Pirates could deal to a contender at the trade deadline for prospects as they continue their youth movement.
For now, Quintana, is the closest thing the Pirates have to a No. 1 starter.
When Quintana beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, the highest-scoring team in the major leagues, Monday night at PNC Park, it marked his first win since Sept. 5, 2019 for the Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers. He went 20 starts and 42 games between victories.
Quintana allowed just two hits in six scoreless innings and his 102 pitches marked the first time a Pirates pitcher reached triple digits in 2022.
“Huge,” Quintana said when asked what it felt to get a win. “It’s tough to get hurt. I kept working hard. I knew this day would come one day. I’m really happy to get a win against a team like that. It’s good. Just keep rolling.”
The Pirates tried hard to acquire Quintana from the Chicago White Sox following the 2016 season at the Winter Meetings, but then-general manager Neal Huntington was unable to strike a deal. The White Sox held onto him until the following July then shipped him to the crosstown Cubs.
It took five years for the Pirates to finally get their man. He is turning out to be worth the wait.
