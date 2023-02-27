I remember it all like it was yesterday.
It was my junior year at Meadville, circa 1986-87. School spirit was at an all-time high. The MASH football team opened in the fall by completing just the second unbeaten regular season in program history before dropping a thrilling 9-0 decision in the PIAA District 10 Division I title game. Then the calendar turned to winter.
At that time, winter belonged to the Slammin’ Dogs, led by the Burnett brothers, Michael and Donald, Mike Pero, Tommy Wofford and Joey Gray. Still, in many peoples’ minds, the best basketball team in school history. Unfortunately, that incredible hoops season ended in a 48-47 loss to Carlisle and future Syracuse star and NBA journeyman Billy Owens in the PIAA Class AAA state championship game.
Lost in the shuffle was a team that proved we were not Snake-Bitten.
The 1986-87 Meadville hockey team flew under the radar. That can happen when, in a basketball town, you are playing a supporting role. But the Bulldogs on the ice did something the other top teams did not — they won the state championship.
I have to admit, I really did not think much of it other than, “Yes! We won the state title.” Little did I know, or anyone else for that matter, that this was not the icing on the cake of one of the best sports seasons in MASH history.
No, this was just the beginning of Pennsylvania’s greatest dynasty’s and the last game in the first season of one of the greatest coaches in high school hockey history.
Yes, that fateful season was the first in the illustrious career of Jamie Plunkett.
Since then, Plunkett — coaching his final game tonight at the Meadville Recreation Complex — gave us 37 illustrious seasons, eight state championships (1986-87, 88-89, 91-92, 92-93, 93-94, 94-95, 95-96 and 2002-03) and a record of 1,122-541-100. The Chief gave us a mountain of goodwill and many more memories than the one I just recounted.
So who else would have insight on Plunkett? Of course, I went straight to the top.
“First off, I would not even be here if not for Jamie,” said Jack Michaels, the current TV and radio play-by-play voice of the Edmonton Oilers who got his start in hockey broadcasting by covering the Bulldogs for WMGW. “When I started, I really only knew hockey from a fan’s standpoint. Jamie worked with me on the nuances of the game. Gave me insight into what I was watching as far as systems and things like that.
“As for a memory, I remember covering the state championship game against Conwell-Egan. It was the first title game I ever did and we lost 4-3. I expected Jamie wouldn’t even want to talk, but that wasn’t the case. Yes, he changed the way hockey was played in Pennsylvania, but because of what he brought to the table, he also knew he wasn’t going to win them all. Because of that he never changed. Win or lose, he was the same guy, happy to sit and talk over a Bud Light.
Also, I remember what he did at Allegheny College. When he got there, he was all there was in the athletic trainer department. He convinced the school to hire more people, allow for student trainers and expand the weight training program. When you take that into account, I would argue that no one has more of an impact on the kids from 14-22 in any community more than Jamie has had in Meadville.”
Michaels may be right. In fact, if you went back and asked one of the players from Allegheny’s 1990 Division III National Championship football team, many of them might agree that Plunkett had a huge hand in that victory.
I then talked to my very good friend Tom Westfall.
Westy was a member of the hockey team when they first went back-to-back in 1991-92 and 92-93. He got to see things as the mountain of excellence was being built.
“I know exactly what you mean,” said Westfall when I told him my biggest memory. “I was on the first team to go back-to-back and we thought it would never happen again. Little did we know, Jamie would lead the team to three more straight titles. But for me, he was more than a coach, he was a role model. He played junior hockey. He played at the highest level of college with an NCAA Division one power in Cornell. So he did things we all hoped to do.
“I followed in those footsteps. I played junior hockey and then went on to play at Penn State and was able to win a title there. I owe all that grit and passion for the game to Jaime.”
Westfall was not the only player who basked in Plunkett’s knowledge of the game. Brian Bahurinsky took what he learned and helped the 2002-03 hockey team notch Plunkett’s last state title.
“Yeah, my senior year was obviously a lot of fun for us,” said Bahurinsky. “But Jamie was a big reason for that. I remember we went into the season highly ranked but got off to a slow start, something like a 3-3 record. He took us seniors aside and said we were not where we needed to be. He told us seniors we needed to get better to reach expectations that we had. He knew we could be special and he didn’t want us to lose focus. I think we lost four more games after that.
“Then sitting in the locker room after the second period of the state title game. We were down by a goal and it was just quiet. No one wanted to say anything. Jamie came in, looked around and said, ‘If I told you guys that at the end of the year you were going to be in the second intermission of the state title game down just one goal with a chance to bring it home, would you take that deal? I think you would.’ We thought about it, and he was right. Our dreams were within our grasps and all we had to do was go out there and win it. We were pumped right back up when we hit the ice again.”
I was able to pick the brains of one other person before I finished, and that was current assistant Kyle Waite. Waite has many different perspectives on Plunkett as a player on a state title team (1992-93), a standout football player, a state champion in track and field and as a coach. As a standout athlete, Waite didn’t have to play for Plunkett, he chose to.
“Just the consistency year in and year out,” said Waite. “But even more impressive is his ability to change. When I played, it was a more physical game, and I am not ashamed to say I was one of those enforcer type players. But now, the game has evolved to become more wide open. Jamie is a student of the game and he has changed right along with it.
“I remember as a player he could be kind of intimidating. Since I took to the bench, it is a very different relationship. There was quickly a mutual respect there. He respects your opinion. When I took the position 10 years ago, I told him I was going to be here for the long haul. I think he respected the consistency in that role as well.”
Tonight, senior night for the 2022-23 Bulldogs, Plunkett will make one last memory, at least on the ice. Win or lose, the Chief will have overseen his last game as head coach of the Meadville Bulldog hockey team, It will be a bittersweet memory for everyone as his coaching career closes.
Afterwards, Plunkett will likely make a ton more memories in our great community. But these memories will likely be kept between his wife, his children and Chief.
Congratulations, Coach Plunkett, from Meadville and myself.
