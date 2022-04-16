It’s always easier to buy in to anything when you have a deep reserve of cash.
Thus, it is easy to understand why Ke’Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds say they believe the Pittsburgh Pirates’ latest rebuilding plan is eventually going to pay off big.
Real big. Like the Pirates eventually ending a World Series drought that now stretches 43 years.
At least temporarily ditching their reputation as one of the cheapest franchises in professional sports, the Pirates gave out $83.5 million in contracts to Hayes and Reynolds this past week. To put that into perspective, Bob Nutting bought the franchise for $95 million – and Forbes now values it at $1.32 billion.
The Pirates officially signed Hayes to an eight-year, $70-million deal Tuesday before the home opener. It marks the largest contract in terms of total value in club history.
The previous record was the six-year, $60-million deal All-Star catcher Jason Kendall signed after the 2000 season in advance the Pirates moving into the PNC Park the following April.
Amazingly, the Pirates never gave out a bigger contract until Tuesday, a streak that lasted more than two decades. That is the contractual equivalent to Joe DiMaggio hitting in 56 straight games.
Reynolds signed a two-year, $13.5-million contract Thursday to avoid a potentially acrimonious salary arbitration hearing.
The Pirates justifiably have reason to believe Hayes and Reynolds could be cornerstone players.
Hayes is a Gold Glove-caliber third baseman with a nice line-drive hitting stroke. Reynolds was the National League’s starting center fielder in last year’s All-Star Game and a finalist for the NL Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards in 2021.
Both players are professionals in every sense and well-respected in the clubhouse.
“I’m happy we were able to work out something with both of them,” general manager Ben Cherington said. “They both shared with us a desire for our energy to be on the field, working towards getting better and building something. I believe they want to be a part of that. They love to play. They love to be around their teammates. They’d rather be focused on that than anything else.”
The Pirates have finished last in the NL Central for three straight seasons. They will have difficulty escaping the division basement again this year, though the Cincinnati Reds are doing their best to supplant the Pirates following an offseason roster teardown.
However, Cherington has built one of the top farm systems in baseball since replacing Neal Huntington following the 2019 season. The organization has many premium prospects including right-hander Roansy Contreras in the major leagues; Triple-A Indianapolis shortstop Oneil Cruz; righty Quinn Priester, second baseman Nick Gonzales and shortstop Liover Peguero at Double-A Altoona and High-A Greensboro catcher Henry Davis.
That gives Hayes and Reynolds hope.
“We’ve got a bunch of good players that are already here,” Reynolds said. “We’ve got a bunch of good young guys in the minor leagues. I really think we’ve got the bones to be a good, competitive team.”
Said Hayes: “I feel like we’re building something special.”
Only time will tell if the prospects pan out as star-caliber players in the big leagues.
However, for at least one week, there was reason for optimism at the major league level. Nutting pried open his wallet and no moths flew out.
It’s almost enough to make a person want to finally buy in to what the Pirates are selling.
John Perrotto has covered the Pittsburgh Pirates since 1988 and you can follow him on Twitter at @JPerrotto