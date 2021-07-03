The Pittsburgh Pirates reached the midpoint of their season Friday night and have lived up – down? – to expectations.
The Pirates took a 29-51 record into their game with the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. That certainly is not surprising after they had the worst record in the major leagues during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season then spent the winter offloading veterans Josh Bell, Joe Musgrove, Jameson Taillon and Trevor Williams.
It is all about the future with the Pirates at the present. Second-year general manager Ben Cherington has spent most of his tenure attempting to add talent to the farm system as part of a major rebuilding.
Nevertheless, the major league team is still playing out its schedule. And with the season halfway finished, it seems a good time to hand out awards.
MVP: Bryan Reynolds. The outfielder got rather testy during spring training when reporters asked him about hitting .189 last season following a rookie year in which he had a .314 batting average.
Reynolds certainly will not have to face the same line of questioning this spring. He has had a big bounce back season, hitting .312 with 14 home runs in 77 games.
Furthermore, Reynolds has done a solid job defensively since moving from left field to center field to fill a major need for the Pirates. He is also one of the best baserunners on a team which struggles mightily in that facet of the game.
Honorable mention: Adam Frazier, Jacob Stallings.
Top Pitcher: Richard Rodriguez. The closer is a bit of a mystery man as he does speak English when dealing with the media and usually reveals little about himself when talking through team translator Mike Gonzalez.
Rodriguez’s performance on the field has spoken volumes, though. He has converted 10 of 12 save opportunities while posting a solid 2.59 ERA in 30 games.
It might be wise for Pirates’ fans to enjoy Rodriguez while they can, though. Many baseball people feel he will be the most desirable relief pitcher available leading up to Major League Baseball’s July 30 trade deadline.
Honorable mention: JT Brubaker, Chris Stratton
Top Rookie: Ke’Bryan Hayes. Favored by the oddsmaker to win National League Rookie of the Year at the start of the season, the third baseman missed most of the first two months with a sprained left wrist.
Hayes is holding his own this season with a .268 batting average and three home runs in 27 games and has been a defensive wizard at third base. The 24-year-old is one of the few Pirates’ building blocks currently playing in the big leagues.
Honorable mention: David Bednar, Max Kranick
Biggest Disappointment: Mitch Keller. The 25-year-old right-hander has seemingly been a prospect forever. Yet he finds himself back in the minor leagues with Triple-A Indianapolis more than two years after making his big league debut.
Keller had a 3-7 record with a 7.04 ERA in 12 starts before being demoted last month. Through 28 career starts, he is 5-13 with a 6.31 ERA. He is still young enough to turn his career around but, at some point soon, needs to do something.
• • •
It was a bit of a shock to see Frazier selected as the starting second baseman for the NL in the All-Star Game on July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.
From a performance standpoint, it was unsurprising. Frazier is having the best season of his six-year career and deserves the starting nod as the best second baseman in the NL in 2021.
The shocking part is that Frazier beat out the Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies and Los Angeles Dodgers’ Gavin Lux in the fan voting.
The Braves and Dodger have national followings and even many casual fans know Albies and Lux. Frazier, on the other hand, plays in anonymity on a team that has been played on national television once all season and likely will not do so again this season.
It is quite an accomplishment for Frazier who, like Rodriguez, is likely in his final month with the Pirates.
• • •
Give the Pirates credit for avoiding a lot of negative media coverage during a dismal season.
Those who report on the team regularly are giving Cherington and manager Derek Shelton a pass when it comes to criticism. That is fair to an extent because the Pirates’ roster is bereft of talent, and it is difficult to judge either man’s true ability at this juncture of the rebuilding process.
More interesting is how the amount of social media posts by media members about the farm system seems to outnumber posts concerning the parent club.
If you are going to be bad, it is best not to be noticed. The Pirates are pulling that off.
• • •
John Perrotto has covered the Pittsburgh Pirates for various outlets since 1988. You can follow him on Twitter at @JPerrotto.