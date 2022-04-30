PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen reached a significant milestone this past week.
The Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter/outfielder stole his 200th career base Tuesday night against his old team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, at PNC Park.
The next day, McCutchen took a moment to reminisce about his first steal. It came in his major league debut on June 4, 2009, against the New York Mets at PNC Park when he swiped second base in the seventh inning with J.J. Putz pitching and Omir Santos catching.
“I was thinking it would be the first of many,” McCutchen said. “Then the game changed.”
Indeed, it did. Speed went out of style and the three true outcomes — home runs, walks and strikeouts — took over.
As an analytics-driven organization, the Pirates were not big believers in stolen bases. McCutchen bulked up to add more power and lost a step along the way before knee problems took away some more of his speed.
Of course, it’s hard to find fault with the player McCutchen became. He was the National League MVP with the Pirates in 2013 and played in five straight All-Star Games from 2011-15.
McCutchen showed Thursday he can still do things to help a team win — even at age 35. He led off the game with a home run then hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to lift the Brewers to a 3-2 victory over Pirates.
It was the 271st home run of McCutchen’s career. He and Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout are the only active major leaguers with 200 career homers and steals.
McCutchen led off in his first big league game and he’s the Brewers’ primary leadoff hitter this season.
But, as McCutchen said, the game has changed. That is certainly evident in comparing the leadoff hitters of the Brewers and Pirates.
Designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach usually bats at the top of the order for the Pirates.
Vogelbach is the antithesis of McCutchen. Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 270 pounds, the 29-year-old Vogelbach is more nose tackle than No. 1 hitter.
Vogelbach entered Friday night with a .214 lifetime batting average in 353 games with no triples or stolen bases.
However, Vogelbach does have a keen eye at the plate and a respectable .338 on-base percentage over seven seasons. That makes him an attractive leadoff candidate on a team without a proven top-of-the-order hitter.
“He’s done a really good job,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “I think he’s probably given us the most consistently good at-bats of anyone. We knew he could control the (strike) zone when we signed him, and he does that and gives us a power threat at the top of the lineup. So, overall, the first impressions of him have been good.”
Through his first 16 games, Vogelbach had a .298/.365/.509 slash line with a team-high three home runs and six RBIs. That represents quite a bargain for the penny-pinching Pirates, who signed the left-handed hitter to a one-year, $1-million contract in March as a free agent with a club option for 2023.
Vogelbach knows he doesn’t fit the leadoff hitter profile. Opening day marked the first time he ever hit No. 1 in his big league career.
However, he has had no problem adapting.
“You’re the hitter you are whether you’re hitting first or whether you’re hitting ninth,” Vogelbach said. “The other team doesn’t care. They know the hitter you are and it’s not like you can hide in a certain spot in the lineup or they are going to pitch you differently. I’m doing the same things I’ve always tried to do, try to get on base, and when the pitchers make mistakes, try to get them to pay for those mistakes.
“The manager obviously felt it was the best for the team for me to hit leadoff and I’m fine with that. That’s what I’m all about – doing what’s best for the team.”
In this case, being a 270-pound leadoff hitter. Yes, the ame has changed.