Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is less than two weeks away on July 30 and the Pittsburgh Pirates figure to be active between now and then.
Though the Pirates are last in the National League Central, they do have players who are drawing trade interest from contending clubs.
“There are some guys there that can help you win a championship,” a scout from a contending team in the American League said earlier this week. “They don’t have that guy who can single handedly win you a pennant, but they have some interesting players.”
Chief among them are second baseman Adam Frazier and closer Richard Rodriguez.
Frazier was in the National League’s starting lineup in the All-Star Game this past Tuesday in Denver. He led the NL with 115 hits entering Friday night’s game against the New York Mets at PNC Park.
Frazier’s .330 batting average was second in the league, just one point behind the Cincinnati Reds’ Nick Castellanos, and his .397 on-base percentage was third.
The most logical trading partner for Frazier would be the Chicago White Sox. The American League Central leaders lost rookie second baseman Nick Madrigal to season-ending hamstring surgery last month.
The Mets are another team that makes sense. They could plug Frazier into their lineup at second base and shift Jeff McNeil to third base.
What could complicate the Pirates’ efforts to trade Frazier is the Detroit Tigers are making second baseman Jonathan Schoop available. Schoop has much more power as he entered Friday with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs in 87 games while Frazier had four homers and 29 RBIs in 89 games.
While some fans have visions of Frazier netting the Pirates a large haul, a cross section of executives and scouts surveyed this week believe Pittsburgh would net an above-average prospect and a mid-tier prospect in a potential trade.
Rodriguez had converted 12 of 14 save opportunities coming into the weekend to go with a 4-1 record and 2.29 ERA in 34 games.
Oftentimes, closers from non-contending teams like the Pirates struggle when thrust into a pennant race. However, an executive from an NL contender does not believe Rodriguez would have problems handling the pressure.
“It looks to me like nothing bothers the guy,” the executive said. “He just comes in, gets people out and it’s all done in a matter-of-fact way.”
Because of the usual glut of relievers on the trade market – led by Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel – the Pirates would likely get two solid prospects as a return for Rodriguez.
The Pirates would love to dump right fielder Gregory Polanco. They are certain not to exercise the $12.5-million team option in his contract for 2022, which would make him a free agent in November.
Though Polanco was hitting .199 with nine homers in 70 games going into Friday, an outfield-needy team like the Cleveland Indians or St. Louis Cardinals might take a shot. The Pirates, though, would likely need to pay much of the $6 million left on his $12.5-million salary for this season as well as the $2.5-million buyout on his ’22 option.
Another player who will likely be traded by the end of the month is left-hander Tyler Anderson, who figures to be attractive to teams looking to add depth to the backend of their starting rotation.
***
The Pirates are being hailed for their strategy in this past week’s draft.
They selected University of Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the first overall pick. Part of the allure of Davis is he is expected to agree to a signing bonus less than the slot value of $8,415,000 recommended by Major League Baseball.
The Pirates would theoretically use that savings to sign their next three picks, high school players Anthony Solometo, Lonnie White Jr. and Bubba Chandler. While Solometo and Chandler seem certain to agree to contracts, White will be a tougher sign because he has a football scholarship to Penn State in hand.
Ultimately, we won’t know how all this will work out until years from now. No one can predict the development of any of these players with certainty, but it is heartening to see general manager Ben Cherington continuing to try to restock the farm system with high-end talent.
***
I anticipated having good things to report on the Pirates’ Double-A farm club after making a trip to Altoona last week to see the Curve. Alas, they got blown out 9-1 by Akron, so there wasn’t much to write about.
However, everyone I talked to there raved about left-handed hitting first baseman Mason Martin. They are impressed as much with his studious approach to hitting as his raw power.
Through 55 games, the 22-year-old had a .278 batting average with 17 home runs.
***
John Perrotto has covered the Pittsburgh Pirates for various outlets since 1988. You can follow him on Twitter at @JPerrotto.