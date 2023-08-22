Kyle Dubas might never win a playoff series with the Penguins, let alone a Stanley Cup. His Toronto teams didn't win much. The Maple Leafs won one postseason series in his five years as general manager.
Omar Khan might never win a playoff game with the Steelers, let alone a Super Bowl. They missed the postseason three times in the past five years. They haven't won a playoff game since 2016.
So why does it feel as if the Penguins and Steelers have struck gold with their new general managers?
It's hard to imagine Dubas and Khan getting off to better starts.
You might not care much that Dubas has changed the culture at Penguins headquarters. By all accounts, people like coming to work and working for him. That wasn't the case with bombastic Brian Burke and personalityless Ron Hextall in charge. That has to help productivity.
You certainly care that Dubas has made the Penguins' on-ice product better since taking over in June after the team missed the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. It's still hard to believe he pulled off the trade for Erik Karlsson. He didn't just bring in a three-time Norris Trophy winner. He shed the absurd contracts of Jeff Petry and Mikael Granlund to do it. He deserves GM of the Year consideration for that trade alone.
Khan, who took over for Kevin Colbert after the 2022 NFL draft, also has made an immediate mark. One of his first moves might have been his best. He brought in Andy Weidl from the Philadelphia Eagles to be his assistant general manager. Weidl has a strong background in scouting, talent evaluation and team-building. His fingerprints are all over these Steelers.
The team's 2023 draft class looks to have tremendous potential even though that observation is based on two exhibition games — an admittedly small sample size — and with full knowledge that No. 1 pick Broderick Jones probably won't start in the regular season opener. Joey Porter Jr. and Keeanu Benton have a chance to be starters or at least see significant playing time. Darnell Washington and Nick Herbig have been pleasant surprises. It's just a shame that cornerback Cory Trice Jr. was lost for the season with a knee injury early in training camp.
The free agents that Khan targeted during the offseason also have been impressive. Isaac Seumalo has drawn rave reviews. Veterans Patrick Peterson, Allen Robinson II and Keanu Neal were brought in for their experience. New inside linebackers Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Kwon Alexander should be lightyears better than Devin Bush, Myles Jack and Robert Spillane were last season.
Really, what has there been not to like in those first two exhibition games?
Unfortunately for the Penguins and Steelers, they don't give out the Cup for winning the offseason or the Lombardi Trophy for dominating the preseason.
Dubas' biggest move, other than the Karlsson trade, was signing Tristan Jarry to a five-year deal worth $5.375 million annually. Jarry's performance, more than anything, will determine the Penguins' success next season. There is no doubt he has to be a lot better — and healthier — than he was last season. It should be pointed out Dubas never did figure out the goaltending thing in Toronto. That is worrisome.
Kenny Pickett has to be the guy for the Steelers. He was terrific in the first two exhibition games. His touchdown pass to George Pickens against Tampa Bay and his touchdown pass to Pat Freiermuth against Buffalo were great throws. But we are talking about 17 plays for Pickett's offense so far. He still has much to prove. I'm not quite ready to pronounce the Steelers as Super Bowl contenders just yet.
What I am willing to say is that Dubas and Khan should be applauded vigorously for their early work.
Dubas has breathed new life into what had become a stale franchise.
Khan has built a roster that, at least on paper, is talented and deep.
Really, what isn't there to like?
Ron Cook: rcook@post-gazette.com and Twitter @RonCookPG. Ron Cook can be heard on the "Cook and Joe" show weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 93.7 The Fan.
