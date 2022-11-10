A Cinderella story, and Ryan Park will be happy to tell you about it.
Making a last-minute decision to re-bowl in the final shift of the qualifying round and running the table from the fifth seed in the stepladder finals, the 36-yard-old Park soaked in the moment he had been dreaming about for many years – holding a “Scratch” championship bowling trophy.
Throwing three doubles and picking up a couple clutch 7-pin spares, Park defeated Erie bowling legend T.J. Mitchell 209-195 in the championship match of the highly competitive second annual Erie Scratch Open at Eastway Lanes on Sunday.
The underdog Park pocketed $2,000.
“I’m speechless really,” said the Cloud 9 Park during an interview on Tuesday. “Underdog wins 2022 Erie Open is how this should be said. A Cinderella story to me how it all fell in place.”
It nearly didn’t happen.
Despite pounding the 1-2 pocket, according to Park, the left-hander was only +48 in the opening four-game qualifying round and felt his chances of advancing to the 16-bowler cut in the 106-bowler field was slim and packed up his equipment.
“I was very defeated after bowling because I knew I threw the ball well, but my scores did not reflect it,” he said. “When I got done, I decided to grab lunch at the lanes and watch my teammates Josh Dodson and Bob Stiles bowl in the second shift.
“While finishing up eating and sitting there with my coat on and bowling stuff all packed, Dave Warren came up to me and asked if I wanted to bowl again (the last shift). I said ‘No, I’m good.’ After saying that out loud, I was also thinking to myself I should. So, I called my girlfriend because she was out shopping while I was bowling to see if she cared if I bowled again. She, of course, said go ahead. I rushed to get ready to bowl and that’s how I got back into the last shift.”
Park’s girlfriend, Darcie Holcomb, deserves a high-five, too.
Sticking to his Storm Phaze 2 bowling ball in the final shift, Park’s game improved in leaps and bounds, shooting +122 to qualify 12th and advance to match-play action on Sunday.
“Honestly, I threw all four of my balls I had with me in my first game, trying to figure out some carry, shooting a 191 game, but everything steered me back to the Storm Phaze 2. I stayed the same line but just really focused on staying under the ball and watching my speed. That’s all that changed for me to make the cut.”
The best of Park was yet to come.
Going toe-to-toe with some of Erie’s best bowlers, Park averaged 225 in the opening five match-play games and was sitting fifth going into the position sixth game.
The smashing southpaw stayed there.
“The sixth game was most important because I bowled the sixth seed, and seventh and eighth seeds were not far behind total pinfall and potentially could knock us both out of the top five. I knew I had to have a plus game and win my match, but I was not sure how big of a game I needed. As the game went on, I was in the position to where I just needed to beat my opponent and stay clean. I shot 216 and won the 30 bonus pins which ultimately got me the fifth seed for TV-style stepladder finals.”
How were the emotions, Ryan?
“The blood was pumping. It’s the highest I have ever been seeded in a tournament, but also was feeling some mixed emotions because climbing from the fifth seed to the top is very rare and I knew every match was going to be tough. I guarantee I was the underdog in the top five. Just goes to show if it’s your day, it’s your day.”
Everyone loves underdogs, right?
Following is a breakdown on Park’s four stepladder matches:
• Match 1 – A simple spare wasn’t so simple for Park.
Bowling against Frank Cole, who averaged an eye-popping 262 in the qualifying round, Park entered the 10th frame needing a mark to advance.
He left the easiest spare in the book: The 5-pin. Not in Park’s mind, though.
“I threw my first ball a bit fast and there stands the 5-pin. I’m sitting there thinking to myself, ‘My goodness if I miss this 5-pin, I will never forget it’ because years prior in match play in a scratch tournament, I lost my match missing a 5-pin on a very challenging shot, so it was running through my head the whole shot.
“I go up to the approach and take a deep breath and just went for it and picked it up. That was a huge relief. Obviously, such a simple spare but if in the wrong mindset, an easy one to miss.”
• Match 2 – Park went into beast mode against good friend, Josh Volk.
Needing a double in 10th frame to advance, the calm, cool and collected Park crushed the 1-2 pocket … not once … not twice … but three times.
“I was so focused, even I couldn’t believe it. The match was close throughout. Josh’s carry was absolutely horrible though, because I think he may have missed the pocket maybe only once or twice. He strung four in a row to make me double in the 10th.”
• Match 3 – Pressure? What pressure? Park was chuckling a few times against another good friend and occasional teammate, Nick Kightlinger, who has a few scratch tournament championships on his impressive bowling resume.
Overcoming a slow start, Park threw four strikes in a row late in the game to close out his pal.
“My most comfortable match because I bowl with Nick often as a teammate and just a good friend. We both started out not so hot. No carry, especially for him. He had a 9-miss in the third frame. Then, I turn around and have a 9-miss in the fourth frame. We both were just chuckling and making small talk throughout the whole match. He also was facing the bad carry demon and it led me to winning that match.”
• Match 4 (championship match) – The bottom line: crunch-time spare shooting by Park.
Converting back-to-back 7-pin (the nemesis for some lefties) spares in third and fourth frames and 10-pin in the 10th frame, Park stunned the tournament onlookers by defeating the favorite, Mitchell, another kegler with several scratch tournament championships.
“T.J. is one of Erie’s top lefties by far and just an all-around good guy. The blood was pumping, but somehow I was in such a good mindset. I was focused and didn’t let the nerves take control.”
The championship match went down to the wire.
With a double going into the 10th frame, Park knew if he struck out then he would shut out Mitchell. His first shot looked good, but the 10-pin didn’t move. “I had to be clutch on that spare because if I missed, I lose. I picked it up then struck on the fill ball.”
Park then sat down and said a few words to God.
“T.J. went into the 10th sitting on a strike. He must strike on his first ball to beat me, and anything else, I win. I’m sitting with my head between my legs praying. I didn’t know whether to watch or not. He threw the ball and I popped my head up. It was a bit left and hit light and there stood the 6-pin. Oh my God, I just won! I wanted to yell and cheer and at the same time cry.”
Why do you think it was your moment, Ryan?
“Josh (Dodson) and Bob (Stiles) both said they have never ever seen me so focused. That is what did it. Some small adjustments and having some amazing equipment helped also.”
Some re-thinking, too.
Congrats, Scratch champion!
Granda Jr. on-fire
Don Granda Jr. may not pick up another 15-pound bowling ball.
Continuing his recent scoring upsurge (two 300s and an 800 in the last month) by going back to 16-pound bowling balls, Granda Jr. rolled three 700’s in the last week.
The pin-crushing lefty fired games 246, 228 and 277 for a 751 in Wednesday Nighters League and tossed 719 and 705 in Stewart’s Classic League and NFL Mixed League, respectively, at his establishment, Lakeside Lanes.
In other Lakeside action, right-hander Chad Beers threw games of 235, 254 and 237 for a 726 in Stewart’s Classic League.
Other 700s:
Greenville bowling legend Gary McGranahan and Tyler Barnes fired 717 and 703 totals, respectively, in Commercial League at Plaza Lanes and fire-baller Dan Francis tossed a 711 in Spa League at Lost Lanes.
In women’s action, Britney Holben rolled a 236 game and 625 series in Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes and Pennsylvania State Hall of Famer Natalie Hanks shot a 601 in Tuesday Ladies League at Lost Lanes.
Dailey dialed in
At the beginning of the bowling season, Lost Lanes proprietor Natalie Hanks told this columnist to keep an eye on youngster Trent Dailey.
“With hard work, Trent can be the next Nick Archacki,” Hanks said.
Finishing with a 225 game, the 15-year-old Dailey rolled a 624 in the Juniors League at Lost Lanes.
Great shooting, Trent!
Hall of Fame dinner
The annual Western Crawford County Bowling Association Hall of Fame banquet will be held Nov. 19 in the Kelly Ballroom at Riverside Golf Course.
Ticket prices are $35 in advance and $40 at the door and are available at the local bowling centers.
Brian Huth, Tom Young and Betty Frisina are the 2022 inductees.
On deck …
Cochranton Lanes proprietor Lee Duck fired his 18th career 300 game in Tuesday Mixed League and finished with a 724 series.
More details on Duck’s perfecto in next week’s column.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.