Billy O’Brien’s bowling skills may be talked about more this season than his superior ball-drilling talents.
In the Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes, O’Brien – who operates Mike Machuga’s Next Level Pro Shop at the Smock Highway establishment – nearly shot his first career 300 with a 297 game, igniting him to a much-talked-about 747 series.
O’Brien sandwiched his near perfecto between 214 and 236 games.
Prior to the explosive evening, O’Brien was busy in the pro shop – drilling his new bowling toy, the recently released Hammer Infamous.
“Honestly, when was I going for the 300, the only thought I had was how cool it would be to shoot a 300 right off the drill press with a ball that just came out,” said the 32-year-old O’Brien, who has three career 299’s and three 298’s.
A 300 game is right around the corner for the rising O’Brien.
“I’ve been working on my form and fundamentals the last couple years,” said the Erie resident. “I feel like it’s all coming together. I can’t thank the bowlers around me enough, who have taught me everything.”
One bowler, in particular: Mike Machuga, the Erie bowling legend and two-time Professional Bowlers Association tournament winner.
“Oh man, where do I start with Mike,” said O’Brien. “The biggest thing I would say is focus, pre-shot routines and post every shot. Tagging along with him when he was bowling on the PBA tour really opened my eyes on how every shot is important.”
Concluding, O’Brien spoke highly of Plaza Lanes owners Kurt Baird and Ramon Rodriguez, “I want to thank them for how well they treat me. They have a wonderful establishment, one of the best.”
Remember the name this season: Billy O’Brien.
Spa smashers
The Spa League at Lost Lanes is making an early-season statement: Possibly the strongest league in the circuit.
One week after Ryan Paden rolled his first career 300 game and 769 series, five Spa League keglers reached the 700 level on Monday Night.
Long-time Spa League banger Dan Francis led the way with a 279 game and 728 series. Runner-up: Spa League super sub, Seth Beerbower, who fired 258 and 255 games for a 727.
Joining them: Brandon Edwards (721), Jeff Keener (719) and Mark Orlop (708).
At the other houses, Rodrick Baird banged out games of 267, 236 and 227 for a 730 in the Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes and Don Granda Jr. and Don Eaton shot 720 and 704 series, respectively, at Lakeside Lanes … Remember your first career 600? Brandon Roxberry achieved that feat on Monday night by shooting a 226 game and 601 series in the Pioneer League at Cochranton Lanes. Congrats, Brandon!
Red-hot roller
Former Meadville resident Elaine Johnson returned home over the weekend and her bowling experience will not be forgotten.
Johnson – the older sister of former Meadville High School’s basketball all-hustle, super-sub Mike Sciallo in the early 1980’s – competed in the Seneca No-Tap Tournament on Sunday and her performance had the bowlers buzzing.
Returning to bowling this year after taking roughly 30 years off and averaging around 145, Johnson powered her teammates (Phil Rice, Jim Lynn and yours truly) to the tournament championship by shooting a no-tap (9-counts are credited for strikes) 262 game and 637 series.
The foursome beat the second-place team by 128 pins.
“Hopefully, we can do this again,” said the elated Johnson afterwards, who now resides 15 miles outside of Reading.
Crusher Colton
Legendary bowler Natalie Hanks met her match on Saturday afternoon: Six-year-old Colton Keener, the son of standouts Jeff and Whitney Keener.
While bowling together at Hanks’ establishment, Lost Lanes, the Keener kid was spectacular by shooting a career-high 190 game, forcing Hanks – who has a very close relationship with him – to strike out in the 10th frame to tie him.
The ecstatic Hanks gave the youngster a joyous congratulatory hug.
Colton Keener’s age needs repeated: Six.
RIP, Mr. Kanline
Condolences to the Kanline and Beerbower families, who are grieving after the death of their leader, Richard “Dick” Kanline, who died Sept. 22 at the age of 80.
Mr. Kanline is the father of bowlers Rick Kanline and Karen Beerbower and grandfather of Ricky Kanline and Josh and Seth Beerbower.
Final words
This columnist lost a long-time friend and reader of my column: Craig “Spence” Spencer, who died on Sept. 24 after a year-long illness.
He was 58.
Our friendship goes back 40-plus years as we were homeroom classmates and 1982 graduates of Meadville. In my softball playing days, Spencer was one of our team’s biggest fans and always brought so much laughter to the ballfield and watering hole afterwards.
Play your favorite tunes, “DJ Spence.” You will be missed.