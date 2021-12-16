Jim Hickernell was the Jim Hickernell of the 1970’s and 80’s last month in the 54th Annual Pennsylvania State USBC Seniors Tournament at Williamsport.
Dominant.
Placing in the top three in four events, including winning the 6-game 75 & Over Handicap Series with a 1,590, the 80-year-old Hickernell showed flashes of his lights-out younger bowling days.
The left-handed Hickernell finished second in 9-game 75 & Over Handicap Series with a 2,290, second in 75 & Over Singles Handicap with a 780 (actual series was 576) and third in 121 & Over Doubles Handicap with Joe Belknap with a 1,530 (actual series was 606).
What do you have to say about your pin-crushing performance, Mr. Hickernell?
“The pins just fell my way,” chuckled the happy-go-lucky guy. “The line was good for me. I just threw it over the second arrow, and it walked right into the pocket. I knew halfway through my doubles event that I was stroking it pretty good. I didn’t have to move the entire tournament.”
A few months ago, Hickernell began having serious questions about his game, but his good friend, Chris Jannazzo, knew what needed to be done – a new bowling ball.
“I was really struggling, and people were thinking I was sand bagging, but I wasn’t,” said Hickernell, who won numerous WCCBA awards in his heyday in his outstanding career. “Chris kept telling me that I need a new bowling ball and I finally asked Donnie (Granda Jr.) to order me one.”
When Hickernell walked into Lakeside Lanes the following week, Granda Jr. had a surprise for his long-time friend: A new Radical bowling ball, with the holes already drilled in it.
Jannazzo was evidently right … Hickernell was his old self in Williamsport.
Great shooting, Hickey!
Granda Jr. shines, too
Bowling in his first Pennsylvania State USBC Seniors Tournament, the 50-year-old Don Granda Jr. walked away a winner – claiming the 9-Game, 50 to 54 Scratch All Events championship with a 2,185 series.
Granda Jr.’s eye-catching series were 755 (team), 681 (doubles) and 749 (singles).
The left-handed legend also finished fifth in 50 to 54 Scratch Singles with the aforementioned 749 and seventh in 6-Game, 50 to 54 Scratch All Events with a 1,430.
“It was a great time,” he said. “I happened to bowl good and win some money.”
Tourney tidbits: Western Crawford County Bowling Association Hall of Famer Rich Ashe also won some hardware, winning the 9-Game, 70 to 74 Handicap All Events with a 2,219 series. Congrats, Rich! He also finished sixth in 6-Game, 70 to 74 Handicap All Events with a 1,463 … The Tonight We Bowl team – comprised of Bruce Bromley, Kelli Granda, Don Eaton and Dave Johnson – finished second in Team Handicap … Up The 10 Board (Glenn Dillon, Lane Baker, Art Barnes and Don Granda Jr.) and Plaza Lanes (Rodrick Baird, Kurt Baird, Scott Grinnell and yours truly) placed 13th and 18th, respectively, in Team Scratch … Fueled by a 300 game, Rodrick Baird placed third in 50 to 54 Singles Scratch with a 749 series … Wayne Sparks had a successful weekend, finishing seventh in 70 to 74 Handicap Singles with a 734 and eighth in 6-Game, 70 to 74 All Events Handicap with a 1,452 … Tom Baker placed eighth in 55 to 59 Handicap Singles with a 760 … As Hickernell said in his interview, “Crawford Countians did very well in the tournament.”
Francis finishes third
Another strong scratch tournament performance by Dan Francis.
Taking his sharp-shooting skills to Westway Lanes in Erie on Sunday to compete in the highly competitive First Ricardo’s Open, Francis qualified third and finished third.
Making the 16-bowler cut with a +97 in the three-game qualifying round, Francis won his two match-play games to reach the four-bowler, stepladder finals.
The right-hander defeated Cory Bithell in the opening match, but then got beat by Erie bowling legend Mike Machgua in the semifinal match.
Top seed Killian Kilpatrick defeated Machuga in the championship match.
“It was a tough pattern that was very speed sensitive, requiring you to play up the boards,” said Francis, who crushes the pins at Lakeside Lanes and Lost Lanes. “Swinging it right was not an option.”
Great job, Dan!
Pin crushers
There was plenty of 700 action at the houses:
Cochranton Lanes – Powered by 256 and 268 games, Chad Robinson – fresh off his third career 300 game a couple weeks ago – tossed a 715 in the Pioneer League … Brad Spring also had it going on in the Pioneer League by shooting a 704.
Lakeside Lanes – Opening with a 278 game, the explosive Shaun Boyle fired a 748 in Stewart’s Classic League. His other games were 238 and 232 … A Granda tossed a 700 series in the Wednesday Nighters League, and it’s not who you think. Brant Granda, Don Granda Jr.’s nephew, fired a 263 game and 701.
Lost Lanes – The Spa smashers were on their game: Defending Cat’s Bowler of the Year, Jeff Keener, threw games of 258, 257 and 244 for a 759 … Lost Lanes proprietor Harry Hanks banged out a 279 game and 736 … Right-hander Nate Fralick rolled 279 and 257 games for a 715 … Consistently hitting the 1-3 pocket, Max Blair shot games of 247, 231 and 236 for a 714 … In women’s action, Natalie Hanks tossed games of 221, 231 and 227 for a 679 in Wednesday Night Ladies League and Nancy Hanks excelled in Friday Morning League with games of 215, 226 and 194 for a 635.
Plaza Lanes – Shooting back-to-back 253 games, Shawn Whitehead grabbed the series bragging rights last week in Commercial League with a 745. His opening game was 239 … Look who is heating up? Mike Almon. The right-hander crushed ‘em again in the Commercial League with 254 and 268 games for a 740 … Left-hander Brandon Wachob tossed 258 and 279 games for a 738 in Plaza Men’s League … Jeremy Smith – one of the most underrated bowlers in my book – shot a 712 in Commercial League and Scott Grinnell exited with a 703 in Monday Night Invitational League … In women’s action, Titusville bowling icon Kayla Card rolled a 612 in Monday Night Invitational League.
Plyler on-fire
Bowling phenom Landon Plyler – who tossed his first career 300 career game in October – was in the groove again in the Junior-Major League at Plaza Lanes as he fired games of 230, 227 and 196 for a 653.
Great shooting, Boy Wonder.
Shaffer leads squad
Lost Lanes and Rolling Meadows of Erie kegler Charlie Shaffer has a likening to Seneca Lanes, too.
Flirting with an actual 300 game, Shaffer – the former local slow-pitch and modified softball all-star player in the mid-1990’s – led his four-person team from Erie to the Seneca Lanes’ December No-Tap team championship last Sunday.
In November’s event, Shaffer & Co. finished second.
In his second game on Sunday, Shaffer – still in search of his first career 300 game, which he will conquer during this bowling season (yes, a “Cat” prediction) – started with nine actual strikes before throwing a six-count on his first ball in the 10th frame.
“We all bowl at Rolling Meadows in Erie and many consider it the hardest house up here to score on,” said Shaffer. “After finishing second last month, it was nice to be able to pull it off.”
In other Seneca no-tap action, local legend Jim Lynn nearly tossed a 900 series (9-counts are credited for strikes) with games of 300, 278 and 300 for an 878.
Bowlers of the Month
Yours truly dropped the ball.
After emailing last week’s column, I realized that the Bowlers – yes, bowlers – of the Month for November weren’t part of it.
The November choice is a split decision between Rodrick Baird and Karen Steadman.
Baird rolled his 49th career 300 game on the biggest stage – in the 54th Annual Pennsylvania State Senior Tournament in Williamsport – and Steadman shot her first career 700 series, and the first women’s league 700 at Cochranton Lanes, with games of 236, 256 and 244 for a spectacular 736 in the Tuesday Night Mixed League.
It was nearly a tri-pick as Lee Duck fired an 815 series at Cochranton Lanes, but the right-hander has a few 800’s in his outstanding career.
Memorable events
This columnist/bowler was often saying to himself, “Is this really real?” at Faxon Lanes in Williamsport on Nov. 6 and at Lost Lanes in Cambridge Springs on Dec. 5.
I was teammate of Baird’s when he tossed his perfect game. In June, the legendary bowler text me, asking if I would be interested in bowling on his team. I didn’t even think twice about it, as I text him back within seconds, “yes.”
A month later, yours truly enjoyed a magical moment with women’s bowling legend Natalie Hanks, who asked me to be her partner in the 2021 Snowball Tournament at her bowling establishment, Lost Lanes.
In our second game, I was fortunate enough to throw my 15th career 300 game – there you go, bowlers and readers, I addressed it … now, please get off my back (LOL) – and the first person to congratulate me: Hanks.
A special moment.
Congratulations to the Gillilands, Ron and Brenda, who won the event with a 1,418 handicap total. Hanks and I finished second with a 1,384.