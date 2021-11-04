Locals Chris Jannazzo and Dan Francis were double trouble for Erie bowlers in the Fourth Annual ErieGlow Open at Eastland Lanes on Saturday.
Winning three match-play games, Jannazzo finished third and Francis was THE story in the qualifying round by shooting his 19th career 300 game and 12th 800 series to claim the top seed for match-play action.
This columnist caught up with the bowling standouts and they shared more details on their statement performances:
Confident Jannazzo
It was a sure bet: Jannazzo was going to bowl well in the ErieGlow Open.
Finishing runner-up the previous two years and with the knack of bowling well under cosmic-like conditions, Jannazzo entered Eastland Lanes with a lot of confidence.
It showed.
“This tournament has a fun tournament feel with no stresses of a normal scratch tournament,” he said. “I think I always do well in this tournament because I have shot a couple 300’s during cosmic bowling over the years, so I know exactly what to expect.”
Jannazzo didn’t waste any time in making his presence felt – again! – as he opened qualifying round with a 243 game, the third highest among the bowlers. He finished the three-game qualifying round in 18th position.
After winning his first match, Jannazzo and Josh Marks of Pittsburgh battled to a 227-227 tie. In the ninth-and-10th frame rolloff, Jannazzo took care of business by throwing all strikes, while Marks only threw spares – advancing the Meadville left-hander to the Final Four, for the third consecutive year.
Unfortunately, Jannazzo couldn’t get lined up in the semifinal match.
“I was unable to find a consistent line, which cost me another spot in the championship match, but I was able to take third,” he said. “Anytime I can sneak into match play, no matter the format, I usually win a few matches. Saturday night was no different.”
Jannazzo’s long-time friend and local smasher, Josh Dodson, also made a lot of noise, making the top 16 before getting eliminated.
Francis drops Hammer
Throwing 22 consecutive strikes during one stretch, Francis was on another planet compared to the other high-averaged participants.
The explosive Francis sandwiched his 300 between 259 and 257 games for an 816 series. He finished his first game with the last six strikes and started his third game with the four straight strikes.
Former young gun sensation Michael Costello was the qualifying-round, runner-up, 49 pins behind the red-hot Francis.
“My ball reaction was way better than I expected, and I just kept striking,” said Francis, who threw the purple Hammer bowling ball. “Eastland has been hit or miss for me in the past and with the event guaranteeing 32 to the finals, my goal was to just keep it in play and not leave splits, so my Hammer was the game plan.”
On his 300 game, Francis said, “Once I got to the eighth frame, I figured I have a shot. I made a few good shots to finish out, and then immediately thought about the 800.”
In the fifth frame of his third game, Francis did the unthinkable … “I made the double whoops, too fast and missed left, leaving the 5-pin, which got a good laugh from everyone.”
Francis immediately got back on the strike train, striking sixth-through-ninth frames. With a chance at beating his career-high series of 828 with two strikes in the 10th frame, the right-hander unfortunately left the 4-7 pins on his first ball, and after a spare, finished with a 257.
After winning his opening match-play game, Francis got eliminated in the second round, despite throwing a 247 game.
“I should have switched to reactive at this point, but hard to put the purple Hammer down at that point,” he said.
Francis now has an 800 at five different bowling houses.
More Francis
Francis is putting the pedal to the metal.
Continuing his noted obsession to win Cat’s Bowler of the Year for this season, Francis also rolled two impressive 700’s on the local scene in the last week.
Bookending 270 and 278 games, Francis fired a 762 series in the Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes and tossed 258 and 259 games for a 720 in the Spa League at Lost Lanes.
A man on a mission
Guess who is heating up? The legendary Don Granda Jr., who shot three 700’s in six nights at his establishment, Lakeside Lanes – back-to-back 711’s in NFL Mixed League and Stewart’s Classic League, and 709 in Wednesday Nighters League.
In other Lost Lanes action, proprietor Harry Hanks banged out a 713 in the Spa League … Underrated Allen Simpson tossed a 704 in Tuesday Mixed League … I hope you’re reading the column, Matt Orlop. He talked the talk and walked the walk in the Spa League. Jokingly pushing this columnist to get his name in the column, Orlop teamed with Francis to defeat this columnist’s team, 5-2 in points, by shooting consecutive 228 and 252 games … How about this Dave Doutt fella? Returning to bowling after taking 20 years off, Doutt showed no rust in the Seniors League by shooting 223 and 216 games for a 611 series. Great bowling, Dave!
Hanks near perfect
Pennsylvania State Hall of Famer Natalie Hanks nearly tossed her 15th career 300 game.
In Saturday Patriots League at Lost Lanes, Hanks rolled the front 10 before leaving the 4-pin on her 11th shot, finishing with a 288 game. She finished with a 642.
Hanks also crushed the 1-3 pocket repeatedly in the Sunday Mixed League by shooting 229, 268 and 224 games for a 721 series – her highest of the season.
The rollin’ right-hander had six other 600’s – 246 game and 667 in Tuesday Mixed League, 658 previous week in Sunday Mixed League, 652 and 602 in Tuesday Ladies League and 623 and 613 in Wednesday Ladies League.
In other women’s action, Titusville bowling legend Kayla Card is making a name for herself at Plaza Lanes as she tossed consecutive 600’s in Monday Invitational League with 618 and 603 totals … Getting more comfortable with her new bowling ball, Whitney Keener – Cat’s Women’s Bowler of the Year runner-up last season – threw a 245 game and 640 series in Sunday Mixed League at Lost Lanes … A 232 game powered Savannah Custard to a 634 in Wednesday Ladies League.
Plyler grabs honor
October’s Bowler of the Year? A no-brainer: Landon Plyler.
The 13-year-old boy wonder tossed his first career 300 in the Youth Level 1 League at Plaza Lanes.
It is the second time Plyler has won the award in the last two years.
From the notebook …
A reminder: The annual WCCUSBCBA Hall of Fame banquet will be held Nov. 20 at Pampered Palate Catering & Conference Center in Saegertown.
Advanced tickets – which are available at the local bowling establishments – are $30 and tickets at the door are $35.
Don Granda Jr., unarguably the greatest bowler in Crawford County history with 128 career 300 games and 103 career 800 series, and Bruce Beers will be inducted. Granda Jr. and Beers are co-owners of Lakeside Lanes in Conneaut Lake.
COCHRANTON LANES
Sunday Nite Mixed – Karen Steadman 203, Matt Nelson 603, Amanda Anthony 209.
Pioneer – Lee Duck 234-229-675, Cody Buckley 246-634, Ryan Williams 225-278-693, Scott Williams 614, Mark Williams 243-660, Larry Hoffman 258-653, Andrew Barnes 246-629, Bill Anderson 220-603, Brad Spring 609, Josh VanSise 277-621, Jeff Brumagin 245-604, Ryan Mudger 223-247-652, Todd Klinko 233-237-641.
Tuesday Mixed – Karen Steadman 206, Lee Duck 233-629.
PLAZA LANES
Monday Night Invitational – Kurt Baird 230-638, Scott Grinnell 626, Anthony Card 256-635, Elaina Snyder 199, Ashley Snyder 202, Amandia Covert 234, Doug Heim 247-617, Kevin Stull 620, KAYLA CARD 192-237-603, Scott Grinnell 254-655, Kurt Baird 233-631, Amandia Covert 202-200-572, Sue Hamilton 198, Brandon Wachob 615, Anthony Card 248-251-660, Tom Archacki 258-655, Ashley Snyder 222, KAYLA CARD 234-237-618.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Hunter 246-640, Dave Zelasco 228-601, Phil Rice 229-640, John Burnell 236-619, HARRY HANKS 269-235-713, Brian Stainbrook 246-646, Jeff Keener 279-686, Austin Bedow 600, Ed Hunter 256-627, DAN FRANCIS 258-259-720, Matt Orlop 228-252-672, Doug Francis 237-234-694.
Tuesday Ladies – NATALIE HANKS 192-244-602, NATALIE HANKS 214-267-652, Stacie Baideme 213.
Tuesday Mixed – Ron Gilliland 610, ALLEN SIMPSON 263-704, Ricky Kanline 254-629, Dan Lilly 246-238-636, Ike Dunton 235-622, Lance Odell 623, John Burnell 606, NATALIE HANKS 204-217-246-667, Mike Anthony 230-641, Ricky Kanline 230-637, Phil Rice 626.
Wednesday Ladies – SAVANNAH CUSTARD 201-232-201-634, Cathy Conley 200, NATALIE HANKS 227-199-613, NATALIE HANKS 202-220-201- 623, Barb Abbott 210.
Friday Morning – Harry Hanks 627, Bob Mudger 636, Charlie Shaffer 256-647, Ryan Williams 246-625, Harry Hanks 244-620, Nancy Hanks 224-581.
Saturday Patriots – Mark Baideme 233-613, Brian Stainbrook 236-670, Ed Hunter 612, Shawn Smith 246-640, Luke Smith 226-603, Jeff Keener 229-652, NATALIE HANKS 288-199-642.
Sunday Mixed – WHITNEY KEENER 193-202-245-640, Jeff Keener 248-655, Mitch Worley 243-658, Mark Deyoung 227-605, Todd Oakes 603, NATALIE HANKS 232-245-658, Chad Gilliland 245-607, Mark Deyoung 276-687, Randy Moffat 606, NATALIE HANKS 229-268-224-721 Bill Muenz 237-236-641, Todd Oakes 615, Brian Byers 225-648, Chris Jannazzo 235-620.
Seniors – DAVE DOUTT 223-216-611.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – Doug Tabar 225-236-644, DON GRANDA JR. 238-232-241-711, Doug Dunham 247-659, Tim McEntire 244-605, Glenn Dillon 229-224-649.
NFL Mixed – Doug Dunham 232-621, DON GRANDA JR. 221-256-234-711, Don Granda III 220-231-653, Aaron Krizon 235-640.
Businessmen – Brian Williams 226-655.
National Mixed – Troy Johnson 245-666, Brian Williams 223-607.
Wednesday Nighters – Doug Dunham 612, Lane Baker 258-606, DAN FRANCIS 270-224-278-762, Shawn Park 267-642, Jason Easler 234-611, Shaun Boyle 268-633, Andrew Barnes 221-626, Doug Tabar 247-606, DON GRANDA JR. 237-257-709, Ryan Williams 267-659, Rob Benge 613.
Prep – Addison Medrick 125-330, Bryson Beers 131-131-355, Jackson McKinsey 114-112-313, Adrian Moyers 122-144-372, Trevor Vetter 116, Zariah Preston 113.
Junior-Major – Colby Stewart 144-144-163-451, Lane Arnett 133-144-126-403, Chase Stewart 149, Katarina Cameron 173-465, Garrett Brown 180-157-164-501, Steven Heckman 123, Landon Dunham 109, Hayden Dunham 109, Mazie Arnett 145-162-180-488, Lexi Potts 188-221-542, Abigail Powell 151-154, Nathan Stockton 141, Eric Graham 195, Dylan Platz 232-561, Andrew Medrick 226-179-151-556, Victoria Medrick 200-462, Brandon Medrick 172-190-504, Zoe Griggs 104.