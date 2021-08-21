As State College and Centre County get ready to host hundreds of thousands of Penn State fans this fall, no shortage of Nittany Lions fans are ecstatic to again step foot into Beaver Stadium after not being able to do so last year.
They’ll have seven chances to do just that beginning on Sept. 4.
While Saturdays will return a sense of normalcy to a region desperately seeking it, one can’t help but think about the legitimate concern expressed by the people who live and work in this community.
This week I decided to speak with residents of State College and get their temperature about full-capacity games returning to the community this fall. Surprisingly, none of the people I spoke with were 100 percent OK with that happening.
I talked with people of different backgrounds, but each of them shared a common interest in preserving the safety and well-being of their community.
One man I spoke with was a longtime Penn State fan. A woman I talked with is expecting to give birth. Another person I spoke with is a retired Penn State faculty member. The last person I talked with is a mother who lives in State College.
Sure, each one of them expressed a hope to see Centre County and State College return to what it once was pre-pandemic, but they weren’t willing to jeopardize the health of venerable residents by rushing to do so.
State College is the quintessential town-and-gown community. You’d be hard-pressed to find some aspect of community here that isn’t connected to the university. It’s no secret that Penn State supports the local economy, and there’s a vested interest in keeping it afloat.
The concerns that would accompany another fan-less fall in State College are valid, but so are residents’ concerns about possible spikes in COVID-19 cases following a home football weekend.
More than 46,000 students are set to begin classes on Monday, further adding to residents’ concerns, as Penn State has not implemented a vaccination mandate.
Five other Big Ten schools join Penn State in not requiring their students to be vaccinated, while eight Big Ten schools have implemented vaccination mandates.
Time is running short, but Penn State athletic officials need to offer some guidance or announce modifications regarding attendance at sporting events.
Positive coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania continue to rise daily, and as we saw last earlier this year, positive cases peaked in January and really began to spike last November.
While it likely isn’t feasible to ask fans not to make their way to Beaver Stadium this fall as tickets have already been sold and hotels are filling up by the hour, implementing a mandatory masking policy or asking for proof of vaccination status as a requirement for attendance could be prudent alternatives.
Penn State athletics is a national brand that attracts people from all over to Central Pennsylvania. It’s understandable that fans are eager to return to Happy Valley to watch the Nittany Lions take on opponents at home this year.
What must not be forgotten in the rush to pack the stadium are the thousands of residents who call State College home and who will remain in town on Sundays long after the flights, RVs and out-of-towners set off for their respective destinations.
Their concerns and grievances are valid, and they deserve the same courtesy the many who packed State College on game days receive.