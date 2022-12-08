A cherished Christmas tradition with my daughter, Haley: Watching the movie, “Elf,” starring hilarious actor, Will Farrell.
Miss those times.
With Christmas two-and-one-half weeks away, it got me thinking: What is the favorite Christmas movie of some of our bowlers? Texts and Facebook messages soon went out on my cell phone.
FYI: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation wasn’t a runaway winner. A wide variety:
Mike Almon — Home Alone. Favorite scene: “Do you guys give up or are you thirsty for more,” when the burglars are beaten, tarred and feathered and in the house.
Andrew Barnes — National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Favorite scene: When uncle Eddie said the (bleep) was full.
Seth Beerbower — Elf. Favorite scene: When Buddy figures out that Santa at the store isn’t real.
Stacey Dodson — Home Alone. Favorite scene: When Kevin reunites with his family.
Doug Dunham — National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Favorite scene: Chevy Chase’s rant after receiving jelly of the month gift.
Dan Francis — National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Favorite scene: I really don’t have one. The whole movie is hilarious.
Marty Gallagher — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Favorite scene: “Nobody wants a Charlie in the box, we’ll be here forever!”
Don Granda Jr. — It’s A Wonderful Life. Favorite scene: The whole concept – Every Life Matters.
Natalie Hanks — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Favorite scene: The showdown between Rudolph and Yukon Cornelius versus the abominable snowman. The abominable snowman was so scary.
Larry Hoffman — A Christmas story with Peter Billingsley. Favorite scene: The leg lamp part or when he gets his tongue stuck to the frozen pole.
Chris Jannazzo — National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Favorite scene: When Clark was setting up all the Christmas lights and he finally got them to work.
Ricky Kanline — Medea's Christmas. Favorite scene: When Larry the Cable Guy meets Medea.
Jeff Keener — Home Alone. Favorite scene: The whole movie. His son, Colton: The Grinch, the cartoon.
Whitney Keener — The Grinch. Favorite scene: The whole movie.
Aaron Krizon — Die Hard. Favorite scene: When McClain throws a terrorist out the window onto a police car and then yells, “Welcome to the party, pal.” (Columnist note: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?).
Jim Lynn — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Favorite scene: When Cornelius goes over the edge with the abominable snowman and then shows up later and says, don’t worry, bumbles bounce. It just makes me laugh.
Ryan Park — Home Alone. Favorite scene: There were so many good parts. I’d say when the robber slipped down the steps that Kevin iced up. The whole part was hilarious.
Landon Plyler — A Christmas Story. Favorite scene: The kid gets a BB gun for Christmas and then breaks his glasses.
Lexi Potts — Tangled. Favorite scene: When she sees the lanterns for the first time.
Ramon Rodriguez — An easy one, It’s A Wonderful Life. Favorite scene: It is at the very end when George comes back and the place erupts in joy. No matter how many times I see it, I become a sobbing mess. I'm actually tearing up right now.
Red-hot Francis
Dan Francis is as hot as a firecracker at Lakeside Lanes.
Continuing his pin-crushing assault on the Conneaut Lake lumber, Francis fired his third consecutive 700 series in Wednesday Nighters League with an eye-catching 780 series.
Francis, who rolled 778 and 739 totals the two previous weeks, tossed games of 246, 256 and 278.
What makes Lakeside so suitable to your game, Mr. Francis?
“I think bowling with four other guys that play the lanes fairly similar helps to not blow the lanes up,” said Francis, who is averaging a Granda-like 232. “Don (Granda Jr.) has a nice shot there that doesn’t change too much throughout the night anyway.”
Speaking of Granda Jr., the bowling legend is a big fan of Francis’ game.
“He is accurate, good ball speed and rotation, and consistent,” said the 2022 Pennsylvania State Seniors Championships 9-Game, All-Events Scratch champion. “I think the best part of his game is that he understands bowling balls and when to use them — symmetric versus asymmetric. The best layouts for his game.”
Francis had company in the 700 Club in Wednesday Nighters League as five other keglers reached that mark: Don Granda Jr. (743), Brad Spring (719), Shaun Boyle (716), Andrew Barnes (705) and Lane Baker (704). Granda Jr. and Boyle also tossed a 700 in Stewart’s Classic League with 723 and 704 totals, respectively.
Other 700’s at Lakeside: Mike Almon rolled games of 235, 253 and 255 for a 743 in NFL Mixed League and Jeff Bragg and DJ Granda threw 721 and 718, respectively, in Stewart’s Classic League and NFL Mixed League.
An almost 300, too: Jordan Vaughn, who fired a 289 game two weeks ago in Stewart’s Classic League, flirted with perfection again in NFL Mixed League, starting with the front 11 before leaving a 4-pin on his last ball for a 299 game. Great game, Jordan!
Williams locked in
Multi-house skilled Ryan Williams crushed ’em in Friday Morning League at Lost Lanes.
Sandwiching a 279 between 247 and 226 games, Williams fired a 752 series. Great shooting, Ryan!
In other Lost Lanes action, Ricky Kanline — who has emerged as one of the Cambridge Springs house’s top bowlers this season — tossed games of 236, 226 and 257 for a 721 in Spa League … In women’s action, Natalie Hanks and Ann Dunnewold shot 620 and 605 series, respectively, in Wednesday Night Ladies League.
At the other houses:
Cochranton Lanes — The ageless Dan Shilling, who would be on my Over-60 team, isn’t slowing down any time soon. The two-time, 800-series (817 and 812) roller at CL topped all the Pioneer League bowlers with a 719 series. His games were 267, 237 and 215. Great set, Dan (former modified softball pitching counterpart)!
Plaza Lanes — Brandon Wachob owns the Smock Highway establishment. The defending Cat’s Bowler of the Year tossed two 700s last week with a 709 in Plaza Men’s League and 704 in Mixed Nuts League … In other men’s action, Andrew Barnes fired games of 223, 279 and 235 for a 737 in Mixed Nuts League and Rodrick Baird rolled a 706 in Plaza Men’s League … In women’s action, Savannah Custard shot a 615 in Commercial League.
COCHRANTON LANES
Sunday Mixed – Eric Graham 246-227-649, Nick Robinson 223-222-634.
Pioneer – DAN SHILLING 267-237-719, Mark Williams 255-613, Andrew Barnes 236-606, Ryan Williams 223-243-668, Jeff Brumagin 225-223-617, Nick Robinson 258-629, Chad Robinson 253-619, Lee Duck 248-225-224-697, Chris Plyler 244-607.
Tuesday Mixed – Jesse Jackson 277-642, Lee Duck 244-227-224-695, Lena Roxberry 193, Jesse Jackson 242-601.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – Tom Baker 625, SHAUN BOYLE 239-222-243-704, DON GRANDA JR. 267-268-723, DJ Granda 228-258-685, Doug Dunham 238-225-650, Sonny Rauscher 258-232-681, Don Eaton 259-653, Jordan Vaughn 245-256-694, Chad Beers 258-646, JEFF BRAGG 276-268-721, Glenn Dillon 236-247-696, Steve Swezey 226-247-649.
NFL Mixed – Candice Dunham 199, Derek Dunham 259-227-688, Doug Dunham 227-637, DON GRANDA JR. 268-222-235-725, Jordan Vaughn 299-661, MIKE ALMON 235-253-255-743, Cindy Carlson 192, DJ GRANDA 240-244-234-718.
Businessmen – DJ Granda 255-635, Brian Williams 224-605.
National Mixed – Brian Williams 230-636, Larry Hoffman 221-627, Art Barnes 245-235-652.
Wednesday Nighters – Glenn Dillon 615, Doug Dunham 231-236-222-689, Steve Swezey 233-242-681, LANE BAKER 236-249-704, Tim McEntire 249-634, DAN FRANCIS 246-256-278-780, Shawn Park 268-644, Jason Easler 236-233-685, Doug Tabar 603, DON GRANDA JR. 221-243-279-743, Tyler Foister 236-233-660, SHAUN BOYLE 238-259-716, ANDREW BARNES 256-238-705, Sonny Rauscher 222-226-643, BRAD SPRING 259-247-719, DJ Granda 222-617, Austin Granda 606, Shawn Whitehead 234-236-651.
Junior-Major – COLBY STEWART 226-197-603, Lane Arnett 161, Chase Stewart 169-233-541, Hayden Dunham 131-134-382, Landon Dunham 112-111-116-339, Steven Heckman 117-124-349, Kevin Clark 138-348, Austin Clark 109-109-311, Lexi Potts 189-180-526, Madeline Myers 100, Jackson McKinsey 122-131-346, Adrian Moyers 149-134-401, Jay Villalba 133-119-360, Addison Medrick 151-369, Andrew Medrick 175, Victoria Medrick 175-203-541, Nate Brace 146-113-130-389, Zoe Griggs 104.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Hunter 231-629, Joe Paden 267-226-668, RICKY KANLINE 236-226-259-721, Phil Rice 268-225-662, Dan Francis 234-256-676, Ed Hunter 234-236-617, Randy Moffat 237-233-650, Eric Mansfield 619, Dom Divito 245-656, Brian Stainbrook 234-616, Nate Fralick 602, Greg Brawn 246-659, Harry Hanks 625, Jeff Keener 258-652, Joe French 233-662, John Davis 617.
Tuesday Mixed – Dan Lilly 246-679.
Wednesday Ladies – NATALIE HANKS 202-236-620, ANN DUNNEWOLD 221-202-605.
Friday Morning – Bob Mudger 237-236-678, James Baldwin 288-628, RYAN WILLIAMS 247-279-226-752, Harry Hanks 278-657.
Sunday Mixed – Whitney Keener 205, Jeff Keener 238-225-638, Todd Oakes 224-604, Brian Byers 267-660, Steve Kinkade 243-234-685, Ron Gilliland 245-650, Phil Rice 236-644, Issac Heim 227-616.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Kasey Kellogg 223-224-612, Chris Berdis 246-618, SAVANNAH CUSTARD 235-233-615, Shawn Whitehead 253-611, Shawn Park 236-221-636, Seth Beerbower 221-608, Ryan Williams 245-268-671, Gary McGranahan 235-222-659, Troy Johnson 227-650, Jim Scrivens 223-602, Chris Jannazzo 247-667, Donnie Graham 221-616, Andrew Barnes 222-624, Brian Stainbrook 225-617.
Plaza Men – BRANDON WACHOB 247-267-709, RODRICK BAIRD 277-706, Brian Stallard 246-633, Tom Archacki 225-629, Dan Thomas 608, Jeremy Smith 245-600, Diane McHenry 210.
Mixed Nuts – ANDREW BARNES 223-279-235-737, BRANDON WACHOB 258-222-224-704, Jeff Hamilton 257-660, Seth Beerbower 268-639, Coleen Dahl 212, Ellie Schommer 211-580, Lindsay Rickel 209, Brenda Kanline 197, Amandia Covert 192.
Midweek – Stacey Johnson 191.
Earlybirds – Chris Marks 216.
Eagles 429 – Lewis SanFelice 256-649, Dan Thomas 256-643, Trevor Seher 258-633, DJ Reagle 221-616.
Talon Men – Paul King 277-667.
Senior Men – Ralph Mowris 224-630, Michael Chance 256-627, Joe Paris 215-626, Terry Bowersox 213-581, Ken Mudger 196-576, Jim Hickernell 216-574, John Gaunt 205-572, Doug Grumling 214-566, Joe Furno 191-557.
Senior Mixed – Joe Furno 213-613, Albert Griggs 242-596, Michael Chance 236-595, Jim Lostetter 201-557, Jim Hickernell 207-548, David Snyder 197, Jim Griggs 182, Debra Yelenich 209-562, Mary Lou Lenhardt 189-540, Betty Longo 168-499, Sheree Griggs 187-474.
Youth Level 1 – PEYTON MILLER 205-225-240-670, KEIRSTYNN MILLER 195-236-601, LANDON PLYLER 215-207-614, Cameron Plyler 167, Nathan Coon 145.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.