Traci Lippert was locked and loaded last week in the Swingers League at Plaza Lanes.
Throwing back-to-back 242 and 222 games, Lippert rolled a career-high 670 series, surpassing her previous high 663.
“I had a great night for only being our second week back this year,” said the elated Lippert on Monday, who has an approximately dozen career 600’s. “I was really trying to concentrate on hitting my mark. After my 242 game, I was just hoping to break 600. I was so surprised when I saw my total. I guess my concentration paid off.”
Great shooting, Traci!
In other women’s action, smooth-shooting Savannah Custard – an author of a 300 game – sandwiched a 229 game between 215 and 197 for a 641 series in the Saturday Patriots League at Lost Lanes … Also, in the Saturday Patriots League, Natalie Hanks tossed successive 616 and 608 totals.
Blazing gunslingers
Remember Dan Francis’ comment in the first column of the year?
“I want to be Bowler of the Year,” he said, after opening the season with three 700’s in the first two weeks of action.
Francis’ obsession may come true – add three more 7’s to his credit this season. The charged-up, right-hander fired games of 244, 268 and 247 for a 759 in the Spa League at Lost Lanes and came back the following week with a 711. He also crushed ‘em in the Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes with 256 and 267 games for a 737.
Of course, Don Granda Jr. – a multi-winner of Cat’s Bowler of the Year – may have something to say in the prestigious award outcome. The legendary left-hander is heating up: three 700’s in the last week.
In the Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes last week, Granda Jr. fired 267 and 289 games for a 763 series. After a ho-hum 733 in the NFL Mixed League, “Mr. 300” tossed games of 265, 256 and 245 for a 766 the following night in the Stewart’s Classic League.
Other high rollers: Left-hander Brandon Wachob banged out games of 268, 254 and 244 for an eye-catching 766 in the Mixed Nuts League at Plaza Lanes … Upping his jaw-dropping average to 243 in the Commercial League at Plaza Lanes, the red-hot Seth Beerbower fired 257 and 289 games for a 756 … Defending Bowler of the Year Jeff Keener threw a pair of 700’s at Lost Lanes with a 736 in the Spa League and 716 in Saturday Patriots League … Rodrick Baird – can you believe this legend asked this bowler/columnist to bowl on his team in the upcoming Pennsylvania Senior State Championships next month? – was rock-and-rolling again in the Monday Night Invitational League by shooting 247 and 268 games for a 746 … Three other 7-uppers: Gary McGranahan (721 in Commercial League), Doug Dunham (705 in Stewart’s Classic League) and Jordan Vaughn (703 in NFL Mixed League). Speaking of McGranahan, the Greenville bowling icon tossed another 800 at Greenville Lanes a couple weeks ago with an 812. Great shooting, Gary!
McKinney shines
Granda Jr., the Lakeside Lanes co-proprietor with Bruce Beers, tipped off yours truly on young Meegan McKinney’s potential last season.
Could 2021-22 be McKinney’s breakout year? Possibly.
In the Junior-Major League at Lakeside on Sunday, McKinney tossed a 244 game and 602 series.
Great shooting, Meegan!
Double trouble
A last-minute decision was worth it for Darren Hargett and Austin Bedow.
Dealing with the shocking death of close friend Dave Riley, Hargett wasn’t sure if bowling in the Seneca Best Ball Tournament would be a good idea.
After a few days of going back-and-forth on his decision, Hargett asked Bedow last Thursday if he would be interested in being his partner in the doubles tournament, held last Saturday. The humbled Bedow agreed, and Hargett then called Seneca Lanes proprietor Stephanie Felmlee.
The dynamic duo is a little richer.
Finishing with 290, 267 and 278 actual games in the four-game format, Hargett and Bedow won the event with a 1,146 handicap series. The partners each threw the first ball in the respective frames, and they decided on who finished the frames.
“We were a little worried after our slow start (231 first game), but we picked up the pace and just kept feeding off each other,” said Hargett. “It was a great team effort by both of us.”
Great job, guys! I’m sure Dave Riley was watching over them.
Bowler of the month
September’s Bowler of the Month? None other than Ryan Paden.
Bowling in the Spa League at Lost Lanes, Paden – flirting with a 300 game for the past several seasons – finally achieved his elusive goal with his first career perfect game.
Rolling the rock for only the second time in the last six months and only a handful of times in the past year, the left-handed Paden also shot a not-too-shabby 769 series.
Cat’s predictions
Thanks, Paden. Just kidding.
A popular piece from last year were my predictions at the beginning of the season on who were going to throw the first 300 game and 800 series at the respective houses.
The 300 game at Lost Lanes has been signed, sealed and delivered – Mr. Paden. As for the other houses …
Cochranton Lanes: 300 game – Larry Hoffman; 800 series – Ryan Williams.
Lakeside Lanes: 300 game – Don Granda Jr. (who else? … maybe in the upcoming days); 800 series – Dan Francis.
Lost Lanes: 800 series – Jeff Keener.
Plaza Lanes: 300 game – Seth Beerbower; 800 series – Rodrick Baird.