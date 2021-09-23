If you are watching left-hander Ryan Paden bowl for the first time, you would think he has multiple 300 games in his career as his bowling form is picture-perfect and has Granda-like revolutions on his ball.
Unfortunately, the bowling gods haven’t been with the 27-year-old Paden as he entered this year with a shocking number in perfect games: Zero.
The goose egg is finally off Paden’s bowling resume.
Bowling for only the second time in the last six months and only a handful of times in the last year, the smooth-shooting Paden finally enjoyed that 300-game rush on Monday night in the Spa League at Lost Lanes and finished with an impressive 769 series.
Paden’s opening games were 247 and 222.
“It’s a relief to finally achieve something that I have wanted to do my entire life,” said the ecstatic Paden. “I was just really happy to have my dad (Joe) there to witness it.”
The elder Paden – who has one 300 game and was bowling for the first time this season – also crushed the Lost Lanes lumber with games of 244, 265 and 228 for a 737 series.
Sorry, Pops Paden, but your son was THE show.
“I felt confident going into the 10th frame,” said Ryan Paden. “Honestly, I was more focused on the NFL game between the Lions and Packers, which I think helped ease the nerves. I just kept taking it one shot at a time, doing the exact same routine over and over. I tend to block everything out when I step on the lanes, so I didn’t really hear the background noise.”
As with a lot of other bowlers, this columnist/bowler is baffled that it took so long for the very-skilled Paden to throw a 300 game. Why do you think, Ryan?
“I don’t think I was rolling the ball correctly. I thought I needed to steer it instead of reading the lanes. I tend to get herky jerky with my back swing and release. Everything just finally synced together on Monday.”
Paden can finally tell his fellow bowlers that he has a 300 game.
Congrats, Ryan!
Beerbower blasts ’em
This columnist knows for a fact that Seth Beerbower can roll out of bed and throw a strike.
The former Cat’s Bowler of the Year is that special of a kegler.
The electrifying Beerbower is off to a rip-roaring start as he nearly threw a 300 game and 800 series in the Commercial League at Plaza Lanes with an opening 290 game – left the 7-pin in the first frame – and 790 series.
He followed his 11-strike performance with 259 and 241 games.
Great shooting, Seth!
Francis fired up
It’s obvious: Dan Francis is on a mission this season.
Showcasing his skills at both Lakeside Lanes and Lost Lanes, the charge-up Francis already has three 700’s on the season.
The right-hander rolled back-to-back 700’s in the Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside with 751 (249, 259 and 243 games) and 715 totals and nearly shot an 800 in the Spa League at Lost Lanes with a 781 (289, 258 and 234 games). He left a solid 10-pin on his 11th ball in his 289 game.
“I want to be Bowler of the Year,” he said to this bowler/columnist on Monday night. “We have a ton of great bowlers in the area. It would be a great accomplishment to be chosen.”
Other early-season, high rollers: Cool-handed Joe French tossed a 280 game and 730 series in the Sunday Mixed League at Lost Lanes … Defending Cat’s Tom Young Bowler of the Year Jeff Keener (713 in Spa League at Lost Lanes), Nick Kightlinger (706 in Commercial League at Plaza Lanes), Steven King (706 in Commercial League), Jay Erdely (702 in Spa League) and Shaun Boyle (701 in Stewart’s Classic League at Lakeside Lanes) … Natalie Hanks threw her first of probably many 600’s this season with a 621 in the Sunday Mixed League at Lost Lanes.
Summer smashers
Ryan Williams and Natalie Hanks didn’t put their bowling balls in storage during the summer.
Instead, the bowling greats drew a lot of attention to themselves in bowling houses on different nights.
In late July at Eastway Lanes in Erie, Williams enjoyed a “career night” – as he termed it – as the explosive right-hander fired an incredible 34 strikes en route to shooting games of 289, 279 and 300 for a career-high 868 series.
It was Williams’ 28th career 300 and sixth career 800. He left the 8-pin on his 11th ball in his 289 game and 10-pin in the 10th frame of his 279 game.
Williams’ total strikes again? 34.
A mind-blowing feat.
As for Hanks, the bowling queen nearly rolled her 15th career 300 game with a 299 in the Mixed League at Plaza Lanes. As a witness, Hanks threw a solid shot, but the stubborn 4-pin didn’t fall.
Great game, Nat!
Cochranton Lanes recognized
New Cochranton Lanes owner Lee Duck has already made a magazine.
In this month’s International Bowling Industry edition, Duck’s purchase was highlighted, noting his renovations with scoring monitors, re-surfacing of the lanes and wall painting.
Through the grapevine, this columnist has only heard positive remarks on Duck’s changes.
Easy rider
Ride, Jeff Ewing, ride.
A gut-wrenching death occurred last week when former Tool Room League bowler Ewing – who would have gotten tagged with former ESPN sports anchor Stuart Scott’s famous slogan, “as cool as the other side of the pillow,” – died on Sept. 16 after battling the COVID-19 illness for a month.
Ewing was only 53.
The die-hard Harley Davidson rider had a heart-warming personality, always striking up conversations with whoever, seeking to know more about them.
Ewing also is the father of former Meadville High School softball pitching standout Miah Ewing. Father Ewing spent countless hours sitting on a bucket, catching his daughter’s nasty stuff.
When we meet again, Jeff, we’ll have a cold one together.
Final words
Best of luck this season, keglers!