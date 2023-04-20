Aaron Krizon, Brad Spring, and Josh Dodson evidently didn’t read the conclusion in last week’s column — today’s piece was scheduled to be the season’s finale with the annual Cat’s awards.
Instead, the above trio took matters into their own hands — literally — and made today’s edition all about themselves and rightfully so as they each tossed an 800 series last week, pushing the awards column to next week.
Another suspenseful week for the keglers, you gotta love it.
Following are complete details on the 800 shooters:
Krizon KO’s Lakeside
Sorry, Aaron Krizon, you’re in the public eye today.
Not overly fond of talking about himself, Krizon finally gave in at the last minute and talked about his thrilling night in the NFL Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes when he shot his first career 800 series with games of 274, 276 and 260 for an 810.
The can’t-miss Krizon rolled 31 total strikes — 11 in the first game and 10 each in second and third games.
“As you know me, I don’t enjoy a lot of notoriety as I like to keep a low profile, but it was an exciting night,” he said.
Although locked in from the outset, the happy-go-lucky Krizon didn’t take his striking heroics too seriously.
“I knew after each game how many (strikes) I had thrown, but I wasn’t really focusing on that or paying attention during each game. I missed early on in each game so it kind of took the pressure off on the 300 games.”
Krizon’s early non-strike balls were in the third frame of his first and second games and second and fourth frames of his third game. The non-strike in his first game was probably the turning point in his 810.
“I pitched it outside early and it never recovered as I only got a four-count, but fortunately picked up the spare. That gave me an idea I needed to keep it a bit tighter early on.”
Not another first-ball hiccup.
“I would like to think that I’ve thrown some really good sets and just not carried as well, but this was definitely everything coming together at once,” he said, whose previous high series was 750-something.
“I was just enjoying the night and finals of the league. Our whole team was there to cheer us all on, so I wasn’t thinking too far ahead. I was thinking more about the team and trying to win the title.”
Krizon & Co. league champs? You bet.
The razor-sharp right-hander nearly capped off the championship in style with a 300 game as his two 9-counts in the third game were flush.
“I left back-to-back smashed ringing 10-pins on the left lane. I made an adjustment in the sixth frame on that lane and it just happened to work.”
As for the 10th frame, Krizon — who is a golf professional at The Country Club and has a not-too-shabby 4 handicap — handled it like he would with a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th green: With ease, and a fist-pumping result.
“I guess I knew what I needed in the back of my mind. I was pretty sure I needed the first two in the 10th but wasn’t sure if I needed to keep it on the deck on my 12th ball (he laughs). The adrenaline was pumping of course, but I only missed the pocket twice all night, so I was feeling pretty good about it.”
Admittedly, it took Krizon a while afterward for the 810 to sink in.
“I was relieved more than anything. I think my teammates and everyone still there were probably more amped up than I was. After it kicked in what I did, I got more excited throughout the evening. The after party was definitely something!”
I can only imagine.
Concluding, the classy Krizon pretty much thanked everyone involved in his phenomenal performance:
“I want to thank the Sunday night league for always making it fun and dealing with our team shenanigans. My beautiful wife, Kristina, the Makepeaces (Ryan and Cassie) and Mike (Almon) and Holly (Burchill) for cheering me on all night. The Dunhams (Doug and Jan) for also being super supportive during the finals and of course the Grandas (Don and Kelli) for running a great facility/league and providing top notch bowling equipment.”
Krizon’s final words: “Now let’s get into golf season!”
(Sidenote: Krizon has bowled three 300 games and an 800 series and has a hole-in-one and double-eagle in golf. When asked to list the achievements one-through-four, he said, “This is definitely a tough one. An 800 was always the one I thought I would never achieve, so I’ll have to go there. Albatross second, hole-in-one third and then the 300.”)
Spring shoots 804
The extra hours working on his game are paying off for Brad Spring.
Electrifying the Saturday Patriots League at Lost Lanes, the soft-spoken Spring — who has improved immensely over the last couple years — fired his first career 800 series by rolling near-perfect games of 279, 267 and 258 for an 804.
Spring’s previous high series was 754 — twice.
“It felt amazing,” said the ecstatic Spring on Tuesday. “It was very rewarding and yet humbling to see my hard work and consistent efforts from each week of bowling paying off. My game, both physical and mental, have grown a tremendous amount over the last couple of seasons and that’s been huge for me.”
So true, Brad.
The right-hander didn’t miss the 1-3 pocket once on Saturday, throwing 31 total strikes. His game-by-game breakdown and comments:
279 — Started with the front eight and left a “ringing” 10-pin in the ninth frame, and then struck out.
267 — “I left a stoned 9 pin in the third frame on a flush pocket hit and left the 6-10 in the fourth off a light pocket hit.” Strikes in the other frames.
258 — “Another flush pocket hit in the third frame, leaving a flat 10. In the ninth frame, I was a little fast and pulled it a little and left another ringing 10 pin.”
Spring was in unchartered waters in the 10th frame of his third game, but sure didn’t look like it.
Needing two strikes and good count on his fill ball, the cool-headed Spring met the challenge by throwing three textbook strikes.
“It felt totally awesome,” he said. “The last ball felt like I threw it with no effort. Honestly, in my last game, I was doing everything I could to not do the math in my head. I knew it was going to be close, but I blocked it all out. I didn’t want to know anything other than if I needed a refill on my beer! I was just focused on hitting my mark one more time. I didn’t process what happened until I put my last ball 10 in the pit.”
Spring’s biggest fan, his wife Kelley, played a key role, too.
“I want to thank my wife for her support, keeping me distracted and a cold beverage in front me all night,” as he laughed.
The 44-year-old kegler will remember the 800 celebration forever.
“Someone that we all know, Larry Hoffman came running out on the approach with his famous war cry and a couple big high fives! Followed by the rest of our league coming down with high fives and hugs all around to celebrate. It was incredible.”
The 804 was the icing on the cake on a spectacular season by Spring, who averaged over 200 at three different houses — 213 in Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes, 208 in Saturday Patriots League at Lost Lanes and 206 in Pioneer League at Cochranton Lanes.
Spring is here to stay, bowlers.
“It’s definitely my best season. I didn’t keep very good tabs like I normally do, but I know I had several solid 600 series and a handful of 700s across all the houses throughout the season.”
Congrats, Brad!
Dodson dialed in
Josh Dodson isn’t ready to get off his high-scoring ride any time soon.
Continuing to make his mark at different Erie bowling locations in the last two months, the red-hot Dodson fired his eighth career 800 series last week in Catania Painting League at Eastway Lanes by shooting games of 299, 256 and 268 for an impressive 823.
On his 299 game, Dodson left the 6-pin: “I got it in and was slow,” he said, “It hit high and had no luck on carry.”
When asked for frame-by-frame breakdown on his 256 and 268 games, Dodson gave an honest answer: He couldn’t give them as he didn’t know — that was how focused he was on his game — not even looking at the scoring monitor.
“To be honest, I was just in the moment and having fun,” he said. “Everything seemed to line up for me with carry, ball speed and staying in the transition of lanes. I can’t really say where the missed strike frames were. I just know they were in the right spots to generate great games. In the 10th frame of my last game, I wanted a double for an 830-something but my 11th ball, which was just as good as the rest, left a single pin.”
Just another dominant performance in Erie by the refreshed Dodson.
In late February, Dodson overcame a slow start to win the St. Joe’s Club scratch tournament at North East and nearly copied the championship blueprint two weeks later with another come-from-behind finish to capture the second annual Dave Marnella Scratch Memorial at La Nova Auro Club in Erie.
“Going back to the KOH (King of the Hill) at St. Joe’s, I consider these my practices and time to be challenged and yet to have fun too,” he said. “It is honestly crazy to look back and see how mad I used to get at such a silly game. Now, I just go with expectations, but I don’t freak out if it doesn’t go as planned.
“I have more confidence in myself these days. I have eliminated a lot of noise around me and zoned into what is most important and that is my family and close friends. The mental game is keeping me in the game along with just having fun. Stacey (wife) supports me more knowing I am confident and not coming home broke or mad. When I have a bad day, she is there to lift me up. I’m just taking it one day at a time and ride this ride as long as I can.”
Congrats, Josh!
‘Dominator’ Duck
Lee Duck can make bowling look so easy.
Pounding the 1-3 pocket for the 200-plus time this season, Duck fired games of 256, 257 and 270 for an eye-popping 783 series in the Sunday Nite Mixed League at Cochranton Lanes.
At the other houses:
Lakeside Lanes — Bowling icon Don Granda Jr., who is closing in on two million total pins in his mind-blowing WCCBA career, shot 248 and 279 games for a 721 in the NFL Mixed League.
Lost Lanes — Harry Hanks, fresh off his 10th career 300 game a couple weeks ago, fired games of 267, 246 and 236 for a 739 and Bob Mudger —yes, the former Meadville High School basketball standout on the outstanding 1983-84 Western Finals 30-3 team — tossed 258 and 237 games for a 707 in the Friday Morning League. In women’s action, the rapidly improving Morgan Donnell threw games of 191, 219 and 225 for a 635 series and Natalie Hanks rolled a 604 in Sunday Mixed League.
Final words
Who are the First-Team, All-Cat bowlers? You’ll find out next week — for sure.
