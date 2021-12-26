Unfortunately, many marriages end painfully.
Mine did.
On a hot summer day in 1989, I grabbed my basketball and went to my favorite childhood place – the Fifth Ward basketball court. I would shoot hoops there daily for many hours during my teenage years.
I stopped shooting for several minutes on that day. Why? A beautiful Mariah Carey-lookalike was walking through the grass by the court. I was hooked. I told myself, “I am going to get that woman,” at that moment. I did.
A couple weeks later, I ran into her at a former Conneaut Lake watering hole, and my obsession became fruition as we started dating. We had an instant click. When we would enter a former bar establishment, a friend of ours would say, “Cat-man and Cat-woman,” and she would get a gleam in her eyes.
We got married in 1992. As the years went on, however, our strong connection began deteriorating and the smile on our faces started disappearing – for several private reasons, but I do want to address one cause: If you have depression, or know someone battling the gut-wrenching illness, please get immediate help. It may save a marriage.
We went our separate ways in 2011.
She did give me the best thing that happened in my life, though: The birth of my best friend, daughter Haley Hunter, born in 1998.
Unfortunately, that word again, my daughter lost her mother, Holly Hunter, on Saturday as she died unexpectedly. She was only 54. In the obituary picture, Holly was in her happy place: Lincoln Avenue Softball Complex.
A long-time friend knows me well: After sending his condolences via text, he said, “I know you still love her.” The outside love died several years ago, but the inner love lives on.
Proof? I know Holly continued reading my weekly bowling column, or other sporting events I covered – my daughter kept me informed. As one of Holly’s closest friends told Haley on Sunday, “At one point, your parents had something real.” We did.