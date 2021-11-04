We’ve never seen anything like what the Atlanta Braves accomplished at the trade deadline this season.
On the morning of July 30 the Braves stood at 51-53. The team had been scuffling all season and had recently lost MVP caliber outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury. Atlanta was in third place and five games behind the New York Mets in the NL East standings.
If the Braves had thrown in the towel, nobody would have blamed them.
Instead, the Braves invested in the club and received a championship return. By the time general manager Alex Anthopoulos was finished, he had acquired four new outfielders, none of whom were superstars but all of whom would play pivotal roles in the team’s eventual World Series run. The Braves would go on to win the NL East by 6.5 games and upset all three of its playoff opponents in relatively convincing fashion.
It was as bold and aggressive a play as we’ve ever seen in baseball, one that is without precedent in the sport’s history.
Sure, there have been instances where teams in a similar spot as the Braves have made big deals and taken off. Some of those teams even won the World Series as a result, but in most cases there was only one big move, not a complete mid-season overhaul like this year’s Braves had.
The closest comparison is probably the 1964 St. Louis Cardinals, who were eighth in the NL and seven games back of Philadelphia when they acquired future Hall of Famer Lou Brock. They subsequently surged back to win the pennant and later beat the New York Yankees in seven games to win the World Series.
The Braves made a similar charge in 1993 after acquiring Fred McGriff, winning the NL West after trailing San Francisco by eight before eventually losing to Philadelphia in the NLCS.
There are a handful of others in recent history. The 2004 deadline saw both the Red Sox and Astros make bold moves that paid huge dividends. Houston’s acquisition of Carlos Beltran helped the Astros climb out of fifth place in the NL Central to make it all the way to the NLCS, while the Red Sox casting off franchise icon Nomar Garciaparra for Orlando Cabrera and Doug Mientkiewicz set the stage for the team’s curse-breaking championship victory later that fall.
A couple of years later in 2008 the Milwaukee Brewers ended a 26-year playoff drought after trading for CC Sabathia, who might have had the most dominant second half by any pitcher of the 21st century. This one actually turned out ok for Cleveland too, as one of the prospects it got in return was five-time all-star Michael Brantley, who this year’s Braves just saw plenty of in the World Series as Houston’s left fielder.
Are Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler anywhere near the caliber of Lou Brock or Fred McGriff? No, but they were the NLCS and World Series MVPs, and by going all-in Atlanta showed that even small moves can make all the difference if they’re the right ones.
Will we see more teams following the Braves’ lead going forward? Hopefully. And in this copycat business ... probably.