The Cleveland Guardians are back in the postseason.
The Guardians are hosting the Tampa Bay Rays in the Best-of-3 wild card series at Progressive Field this weekend.
Cleveland opened the series with a 2-1 win on Friday.
Starter Shane Bieber pitched 7.2 innings, allowing a run on three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. Closer Emmanuel Clase recorded a four-out save.
Jose Ramirez supplied the Guardians’ two runs with a home run in the bottom of the sixth.
The series resumes today and will conclude on Sunday, if necessary.
Cleveland hosted the New York Yankees in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, only to get swept 2-0.
Let’s face it, nobody, except maybe the team, saw this happening in 2022.
The Guardians were supposed to be a team of young guys trying to find their way, and manager Terry Francona was attempting to figure out who and what he had on the field.
After 162 regular-season games, 17 players made their Major League Baseball debut for the youngest team in terms of average age.
It hasn’t been easy navigating the season, which it usually isn’t anyway, but the Guardians managed to win the American League Central Division.
How did the Guardians accomplish this? They did it the Cleveland way — relying on a strong pitching staff, strong defense, using speed on the bases, and receiving contributions from the lineup 1 to 9.
It sounds cliche, but this has been a team effort this season. They simply don’t have a masher like Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.
What the Guardians have is home-grown talent like pitchers Bieber and Triston McKenzie, third baseman Jose Ramirez and outfielders Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez.
Ramirez epitomizes what the Guardians are about … with 30 home runs, 128 RBIs and the all-around hustle and enthusiasm fans are accustomed to seeing.
Then there were trades to accompany what they have.
The three that come to mind in the building of this current team were in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
In the winter of 2019, the Guardians made the difficult decision to trade the popular Corey Kluber for outfielder Delino DeShields and Clase.
Kluber was a two-time Cy Young winner with Cleveland, and nearly willed the then-Indians to a World Series title in 2016 with a yeoman-like effort in the playoffs.
DeShields didn’t pan out, but Clase has been absolutely dominate in the closer role with an AL-leading 42 saves in the regular season.
In August 2020, the Guardians made a trade with the San Diego Padres.
The Guardians dealt pitchers Mike Clevinger and Matt Waldron and outfielder Greg Allen in exchange for catcher Austin Hedges, infielders Josh Naylor, Owen Miller and Gabriel Arias and pitchers Cal Quantrill and Joey Cantillo.
Once again, Clevinger was popular in Cleveland, but management saw the opportunity to add multiple players. It certainly has paid off as all but Cantillo have helped in Cleveland at some point this season.
Hedges is steady behind the plate, Naylor is an emotional player who has done damage at key points and Quantrill, as the Guardians’ third starter, has a team-leading 15 wins.
Then in January 2021, Cleveland and the New York Mets completed a deal.
Cleveland traded All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who was unlikely to sign a long-term deal with the team, and pitcher Carlos Carrasco, another fan favorite, to the Mets. In return, Cleveland picked up four players, including infielders Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez.
Rosario has been consistent all season and Gimenez made the AL All-Star team in July.
Ownership has been considered tight with payroll in the past, letting stars leave or trading them with impending free agency. That can be debated. In fairness, Ramirez, Clase and outfielder Myles Straw all signed long-term extensions before the 2022 season started.
That’s where Guardians’ president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, general manager Mike Chernoff, manager Terry Francona and the scouting department come into play.
Cleveland just won’t be able to sign the big-time free agent, so it has to be creative.
Speaking of Francona, Cleveland is fortunate to have him on the bench. Francona could have called it a career after being fired by the Boston Red Sox in 2011, even with two World Series titles.
But Francona was hired because he wanted to work with the front office and develop young talent.
There have been lean years, but Cleveland has also reached the postseason six times since 2013, including a Game 7 of the World Series in 2016.
Who knows how this season is going to end? It may be in the wild card series, it may be much farther down the line. Who knows what will happen when Bieber’s contract comes up? There’s also no guarantee for success in the future.
But this season, unlike others in the last 25 years, has given Cleveland fans a reason to believe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.