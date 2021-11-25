A few weeks ago, new Cochranton Lanes proprietor Lee Duck — after starting a game with the front eight — commented to teammate Larry Hoffman, “I don’t want to be the first one to throw a 300 game.”
Duck didn’t throw a 300 on that night … however, the right-hander did roll the first 800 series at his remodeled house on Nov. 15 in the Pioneer League.
Crushing the 1-3 pocket repeatedly, Duck tossed games of 289, 269 and 257 for an 815 series. The 289 could have easily been a 300 as he left a solid 10-pin on his 11th ball. He left more in-the-pocket 10-pins in his second and third games.
It was Duck’s second career 800. On Jan. 27, 2020, Duck set the Cochranton Lanes’ series record by throwing a mind-boggling 279 triplicate for an 837.
“I’m throwing the ball pretty good right now,” said the low-key Duck. “I’m staying behind it, and that is the hard part.”
Duck has been downright nasty the last couple weeks.
On the following night after his 815, the 46-year-old right-hander fired games of 263, 257 and 247 for a 767 in the Tuesday Night Mixed League.
In this week’s action, Duck ripped off three consecutive 700s with 269 and 267 games for a 763 in Pioneer League on Monday night, 736 in Tuesday Mixed League and 708 in Sunday Mixed Couples League.
Although he doesn’t want to be the one, it sure looks like the red-hot Duck may be the first kegler to shoot a 300 game at his place.
Great shooting, Lee!
Rave reviews
This columnist is only hearing positive remarks about Duck’s hard work and major improvements to Cochranton Lanes.
“It’s been great long days and long nights, but in the end, it’s a game of love for me,” he said. “It’s been fun meeting a lot of people, and good people at that makes it even better.
“I added televisions this past weekend in the bowling area, and that made a lot of guys happy. They don’t have to watch football on their phones anymore. We are still adding different lights for Rock and Bowl. I will be kicking off some tournaments soon.”
I can’t wait to check out the “new” Cochranton Lanes.
Custard shoots 712
Silky-smooth Savannah Custard enjoyed her finest night of the year in the Wednesday Night Ladies League at Lost Lanes.
The one-time, 300-game roller tossed games of 279, 225 and 208 for a 712 series.
Great performance, Savannah!
In other high-scoring women’s action, the Pennsylvania State Hall of Famer Natalie Hanks shot a 650 in Wednesday Ladies League and 609 in Sunday Mixed League at Lost Lanes … Throwing three 200-plus games, Darcy King tossed a 621 in Sunday Mixed League … Amanda King was the buzz in the Tuesday Nite Ladies League at Lakeside Lanes with a 609.
Beerbower dialed in
The second hottest bowler in the area? Seth Beerbower.
Continuing his pin-crushing shooting at different houses, the explosive Beerbower – a former Cat’s Bowler of the Year – rolled three 700’s last week.
The right-hander tossed games of 236, 259 and 247 for a 742 in the Commercial League and had 266 game and 706 in Mixed Nuts League at Plaza Lanes and shot a 278 (opening nine strikes) and 705 in Spa League at Lost Lanes while subbing.
Other high rollers:
Lakeside Lanes – The father-son Dunham duo ruled action in the NFL Mixed League. Father Doug Dunham – who is really throwing the ball well as of late – tossed games of 225, 257 and 268 for a 730, while his son, Derek, fired games of 226, 256 and 238 for a 720. Great shooting, Dunhams! … D.J. Granda, the son of legendary Don Granda Jr., rolled a 268 game and 704 in NFL Mixed League.
Lost Lanes – It’s that time of year: Jeff Keener is heating up for the annual Thanksgiving Scratch Classic at Lost Lanes (my predictions are later in the column). The smooth-shooting big fella tossed 259 and 277 games for a 738 in Sunday Mixed League and also had a 728 in the Spa League … Fresh off his 300 game last week, John Burnell threw a 716 in the Spa League and LL proprietor Harry Hanks rolled a 706 in Friday Morning League.
Plaza Lanes – Right-handers Steven King and Ryan Williams were in the groove in the Commercial League as they threw 716 and 711 series, respectively.
Plyler rolling
Thirteen-year-old Landon Plyler – this columnist’s Bowler of the Month in October after throwing his first career 300 game – crushed the pins again in the Junior-Major League at Plaza Lanes by shooting 233 and 222 games for a 618.
More on Medrick
Young gun Brandon Medrick was highlighted in last week’s column for shooting his first career 600 series with a 670 (227, 221 and 222 games) in the Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes.
Medrick didn’t get enough ink, though, in my opinion. This columnist wanted more scoop on the talented youth, so I contacted Lakeside Lanes youth coach Bruce Beers – who was just inducted into the WCCBA Hall of Fame last Saturday with his long-time partner, Don Granda Jr. – to get more info on him.
“I was there, and he was rolling a great ball,” said Beers. “I didn’t say much to Brandon that day. He is a hard-throwing, right-hander. We are always trying to slow him down to 16 miles per hour. When he can slow it down, he scores very well.”
Remember the name, Brandon Medrick. I have a good feeling about this kid.
Thanksgiving Classic
The annual Lost Lanes Thanksgiving Scratch Classic will be held this weekend.
Three qualifying shifts: Friday at 6 p.m. (top two qualifiers advance to match play on Sunday) and Saturday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Entry fee is $85. Match-play round and stepladder finals will be held on Sunday, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
According to tournament director Natalie Hanks, there are still openings available on all three shifts. To enter, call Lost Lanes at 814-398-2265.
You know what is next: Cat’s annual predictions (or, K.O.D.). The stepladder finalists: 5. Josh Dodson, 4. Matt White, 3. Dan Francis, 2. Don Granda Jr. … and the 2021 champion: Alan Felmlee, who won February’s Scratch Classic.
Good luck, keglers!
Locals give ‘thanks’
Today is the day when you get with family and enjoy Thanksgiving together – watching NFL games and gaining a few pounds.
This columnist recently asked a few keglers what they are thankful for. Please read on …
Rodrick Baird: Family and friends.
Stacey Dodson: Family and friends.
Lee Duck: I’m thankful to have the opportunity to keep the lanes going. I know Keith (Seidel) was hoping for someone to keep the place going.
Doug Dunham: I am thankful for my whole family and friends. Thankful I am gainfully employed so I can purchase bowling equipment and support my local alley and pro shop.
Jason Easler: Don Granda Jr. (good one, J!)
Dan Francis: That we can still get together with friends and bowl and that Covid hasn’t hit our area that bad.
Don Granda Jr.: My wonderful family and friends.
Natalie Hanks: For all the people that stuck with us through all of this (bleep). If it wasn’t for these great people, Harry (husband) and I would still not be open today. We thank them dearly for their patronage from the bottom of our hearts.
Larry Hoffman: Family and friends, and that we can bowl even in these tough times with the pandemic.
Chris Jannazzo: I’m thankful for my friends, family, and the bowling community. I’ve met so many great people over the years!
Ricky Kanline: I am thankful for all my friends and family who always have my back no matter what.
Jeff Keener: Family and friends, by far.
Aaron Krizon: Thankful for all my family and friends for supporting me during the good and bad times. Especially, thankful for my beautiful wife, Kristina, whom I was blessed to marry this year, and the new family I gained through it. Also, thankful for my 37 years with my mom, who is looking down on us all. Love you, mom.
Traci Lippert: I am thankful that I’m able to get up every day and get out, whether it’s to work or just running an errand. My grandmother always told me that when I felt like I was having a bad day, there is always someone that is worse off.
Corey Lynn: Family and friends in both Meadville and Fairmont, W.V.
Jim Lynn: The health of my family and friends, and get well soon, Marty Gallagher. (Note: Gallagher – as cool as they come – recently took a nasty fall at his residence and is recovering at home. Get well, too, Marty).
Ryan Paden: I am thankful for my family and friends and that I am in good health amidst the Covid crisis.
Ryan Park: I’m thankful for my amazing family and good health! Also, I’m thankful to have my bowling game back and for you, “Cat,” for our awesome articles.
In closing, Happy Thanksgiving keglers and readers! God bless.
