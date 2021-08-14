Todd Tomczyk held his weekly press conference Wednesday, and the line of questioning was telling.
Each query was about the injury status of a prospect. The Pittsburgh Pirates director of sports medicine did not get even one question about a player in the major leagues.
The Pirates’ record was 41-74 going into Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, putting them on pace for a 104-loss season.
So, it’s all about player development and the farm system now. With that in mind, let’s look at Baseball America’s latest rankings of the Pirates’ top five prospects and where they stand in relation to reaching the major leagues.
Double-A Altoona shortstop Oneil Cruz is rated No. 1 even though he has had his season interrupted by a forearm strain that has sidelined him since July 1. In 43 games, he has hit .289 with nine home runs and 10 stolen bases.
General manager Ben Cherington and manager Derek Shelton have said they are OK with promoting players from Double-A to the big leagues, unlike the previous management team.
So, could the 6-foot-7 Cruz reach Pittsburgh before the end of the season? Maybe.
Catcher Henry Davis ranks No. 2 despite joining the organization last month after being the first overall pick in the MLB Draft. The Pirates aggressively promoted Davis from the rookie-level Florida Complex league to High-A Greensboro this week despite having just two games of professional experience.
Seeing Davis in a Pirates’ uniform in 2023 is likely with an outside chance the 21-year-old debuts sometime next season.
Right-hander Quinn Preister is No. 3 two years after being the Pirates’ first-round draft pick. The 20-year-old is also at Greensboro, where he has a 4-3 record and 3.09 ERA in 14 starts.
Priester has put himself on the fast track to Pittsburgh and figures to be wearing a big league uniform by some point in 2023.
Standing at No. 4 is another prospect at Greensboro, second baseman Nick Gonzales. He was the Pirates’ top draft choice last year, going seventh overall.
Gonzales missed more than a month earlier this season with a broken pinkie finger on his (right) throwing hand. That has set his development back somewhat, but he still has a .273 batting average and nine homers in 53 games.
Some analysts’ projections of a 2022 debut for the 22-year-old might be too optimistic. However, he seems likely to be playing at PNC Park sometime in 2023.
Yet another Greensboro player is No. 5. That is shortstop Liover Peguero, who was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a trade for Starling Marte just prior to the start of spring training last year.
Peguero is hitting just .255 in 63 games, but his 11 home runs show he has good pop for a shortstop. While some question his defense, the Pirates feel he can handle shortstop in the major leagues.
Like his Grasshoppers’ teammates, Peguero is likely to reach Pittsburgh in 2023.
So, by opening day 2024 at the latest, the Pirates could have Davis behind the plate, a double play combination of Peguero and Gonzales and Cruz likely playing one of the corner positions in the infield or outfield along with Priester being part of the rotation.
The 2024 season seems a long way off but at least it gives Pirates’ fans something to dream about as this awful season winds down.
***
The Pirates have been pushing catcher Jacob Stallings as a strong National League Gold Glove candidate and he has some statistical markers that are helping his cause.
Stallings entered the weekend leading the major leagues with 17 defensive runs saved. That puts him just ahead of Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor and New York Yankees left fielder Joey Gallo, who both had 16.
FanGraphs had Stallings as the second-best defender in baseball with a defensive rating of 10.8. He trailed only Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, who was at 16.9.
The one area where Stallings is likely to get dinged by the voters – NL managers and coaches – is his throwing.
He has caught just 10 of 47 runners attempting to steal a base, which works out to 21% and below the MLB average of 26%. That figure is also off the 28% for Stallings’ career.
***
Gregory Polanco continues to get most of the playing time in right field, much to the consternation of some Pirates’ fans.
The decision is a bit baffling on the surface considering Polanco is 29, surely won’t have his $12.5-million contract option for 2022 exercised by the Pirates and was hitting .199 with 13 home runs in 93 games coming into the weekend.
However, the Pirates feel there is value in having a veteran presence in a young lineup. It also doesn’t hurt that his relentlessly positive attitude sets a good example and makes him a clubhouse favorite.
***
John Perrotto has covered the Pittsburgh Pirates for various outlets since 1988. You can follow him on Twitter at @JPerrotto.