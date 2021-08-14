To vaccinate or not to vaccinate appears to be the burning question lately, as college football coaches from California to Florida have been asked about the status of their teams.
The college football season is set to begin in just a few weeks, and its success largely depends on teams making it through with as few COVID-19 infections and as minimal exposure as possible.
Some coaches – such as Penn State’s James Franklin – have spoken favorably of the vaccine if not for yourself, but out of the simple consideration of others.
Franklin urged the public not to take his advice as gospel, but to trust the research and the opinion of doctors and other health care professionals who have years of experience in the arena.
“It’s become a political issue and I think I want to make sure that people understand that’s not what this is,” Franklin said during Penn State media day last Saturday. “But, the more people that that can get vaccination, whether you completely agree with it or not, you know, maybe to protect others.”
Franklin knows too well the complications that can arise from a COVID-19 infection. His youngest daughter has sickle-cell disease, and the eighth-year Nittany Lions coach last summer parted with his wife and two daughters as they sought refuge down South to protect his youngest.
They’ve since reunited, but the threat of infection remains just as real today as it did a year ago.
While some coaches have followed Franklin’s messaging, others have simply brushed it off, declining to answer questions about their teams’ vaccination rate. I cringe every time I hear a coach do so, as they’re missing a prime opportunity to speak to thousands of fans who respect their opinions.
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach during SEC Media Days last month was asked about the vaccination rate among his team, and he offered a dull answer as to whether he’s addressed the vaccination topic with his players, essentially saying it’s not in his wheelhouse, and he defers to the program’s doctors.
When asked about his vaccination status, Leach responded, “If I was or I wasn’t [vaccinated], I wouldn’t share it with you. But again, we leave that to the doctors and anybody’s doctor or care provider,” according to SI.com’s Southern California affiliate All Trojans.
Juxtapose that with Franklin, who, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Joe Juliano said the following regarding vaccinations during Big Ten Media Days last month, “I’m not going to be happy until it’s 100 percent. Staff, players, and everybody associated with the program,” Franklin said according to Juliano. “I do understand that there is going to be a small number of people that are not going to get it and aren’t comfortable.
“I don’t want to use the word ramifications, but there’s going to be some conditions that go with that. If you’re not going to be vaccinated, then there’s going to be testing and masks and social distancing and maybe different meetings and things like that. But obviously the intention is to try to get as close to 100 percent as possible.”
College coaches are oftentimes some of the most notable figures in their respective states. With great visibility comes a powerful megaphone, and their words resonate with their fan base.
Franklin is right: The vaccination topic has become political. Bad actors have latched on to what is be a matter of science and have used it for political and personal motives.
That’s not to say there aren’t preexisting health reasons or even religious reasons that might cause some people to be hesitant about receiving the vaccine. Those concerns are valid, and I respect them.
However, for many others, the science and information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine are abundantly available. Full disclosure, I have received both doses of the vaccine. It not only gives me assurance when in public, but it makes me feel more comfortable in public places knowing that I’m protecting the venerable members in my community by lessening my likelihood of spreading the coronavirus.
Penn State is set to welcome more than 107,000 passionate Nittany Lions fans to Beaver Stadium for the Sept. 11 home opener against Ball State. As of now, I haven’t heard of any changes to that plan.
As we saw last year, that could easily change should infection rates continue to trend upward. The players and coaches you passionately cheer for each Saturday in the fall are doing their part to ensure a full, uninterrupted season.
The least fans can do is reciprocate their steadfastness.
This isn’t a plea or an advertisement for the vaccine. Rather, it’s an encouragement to read the information that’s out there by objective doctors and health care professionals, and to trust the science.