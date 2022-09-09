A game for the ages.
The 48 or-so Meadville football players have a great game story to tell their future spouses and children: The night when they put their hometown fans into a frenzy.
Meadville 21, Butler 14, the WPIAL Class 6A football powerhouse.
This writer and Meadville coach Ray Collins, who is a great interviewee, talked more about the game:
JH: How big is the win for the program?
RC: It was a great win for us and a big confidence boost. I think that most people believed we might not have a chance to win without Khalon Simmons in the lineup, but our players are confident and believe in each other, so they went out and played hard for four quarters and got the win. We understood at halftime that Butler would find a way to generate offense and get back into the game, which is exactly what they did, but we stayed calm and focused, even when the momentum of the game had clearly shifted to Butler, and we did what we needed to do to finish strong. We played them tough last year, and lost a close game, so we were confident that we could go toe to toe with them.
JH: What did you learn from your players?
RC: That game really showed me just how tough our players are. We always talk about being tougher than anyone that we play, and the players have really bought into the mentality that we have to be tougher and more physical than our opponents. That was a hard-hitting game and our guys played physical and aggressive for the entire game. I was impressed with the effort of so many of our players, they just never quit. Brady Walker had an outstanding game, and he made some huge plays, especially going down the home stretch. Nic Williams had two interceptions, one of which was a 101-yard INT for a TD. The line was strong on both sides of the ball and, overall, we went out and put forth a great effort.
JH: You and the players went through some adversity leading up to the game. How were you able to handle it and get the players focused and ready to play?
RC: The “next guy up” philosophy has always worked very well for us. As a coaching staff, I think we do a great job of getting everyone ready to play and that approach paid off on Friday. Without Khalon in the lineup, we had to make some adjustments, but the guys that we put on the field to fill the roles that Khalon would normally play, did fantastic. They rose to the occasion, and we didn’t miss a beat. Guys like Brighton Anderson, Brady Walker, Amari Lewis, and Andre Jefferson all came up big for us and played their butts off. I was very proud of how we handled the situation without a single hiccup.
JH: The crowd atmosphere was electric. How did it feel playing in front of the enthusiastic fans?
RC: I love our school, community and our fans. They are passionate about Meadville football, and they turned out in masses to support us on Friday. The crowd was loud and fired up, and that really motivated our team.
JH: Your stud player, Brady Walker, played one heck of an all-around game. Your thoughts on his much-talked-about game?
RC: Brady played one of the best games I have ever seen. On offense, he ran the ball hard and picked up tough yards and big first downs for us. He also did it with his arm as he completed a long pass to Nic Williams to set us up at the one-yard line. On defense, he was around the ball all night making tackles and creating chaos. His sack of the Butler quarterback on fourth down in the fourth quarter clinched the game for us. He also had a great game on special teams. He played through cramps and just never quit. He’s a tough, hard-nosed kid.
JH: Your scouting report on Fairview?
RC: They are 2-0 on the season and have been very impressive in their wins against Mercyhurst Prep and Harbor Creek. Fairview is a team that has steadily improved over the past few seasons, increased the number of players on their roster, and seem to be hitting their stride. It is obvious that they have great team chemistry and are playing with a lot of confidence. They have great athletes that we must try to match up with. Their offense moves the ball and puts up points and their defense has played well this year. We can’t overlook them at all because they are good enough to beat us. We must take the field with a very determined mindset and be prepared for another four-quarter battle with Fairview.
JH: Will Khalon Simmons, who missed last week’s game, play against Fairview?
RC: He will be back on the field. He had a good week of practice, and he is ready to get back on the field and help our team to success this season.
Jim’s pick: Meadville 40, Fairview 13.
Sport Editor Alex Topor’s pick: Meadville 55, Fairview 7
Sports writer Alex McGinley’s pick: Meadville 49, Fairview 12
