The Pittsburgh Pirates haven’t been to the postseason since 2015. The way this season has gone, it feels like they may never get back to the playoffs again.
The Pirates entered Friday night’s game against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park 40 games under .500 at 50-90. They would have to go 13-9 in their last 22 games to avoid 100 losses.
So, when will the Pirates will be good again? No one can answer that question with certainty.
They lost 105 games in 2010 then reached the postseason three years later. With that in mind, maybe with a little bit of luck the Pirates will be back in the playoffs in 2024.
That’s a big maybe.
Whenever the Pirates again get back to playing in Buctober – remember that? – it seems certain few players from the dreadful 2021 club will still behind around.
Over the past week, I surveyed talent evaluators from five Major League Baseball teams and asked which players currently on the 26-man roster or injured list would be around the next time the Pirates are good. They were granted anonymity with their answers for competitive purposes.
Just four players were mentioned by at least three of the evaluators --- third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, center fielder Bryan Reynolds, rookie closer David Bednar and starting pitcher Bryse Wilson.
All five believe Hayes will become the Pirates’ centerpiece player.
“He’s going to be your star, the guy you build around, the face of the franchise,” one evaluator said. “He’s the best defensive third baseman in the big league right now, better than (the St. Louis Cardinals’) Nolan Arenado. He’s had his struggles at the plate this year but he’s going to hit, no question, and be a real impact bat and a perennial All-Star.”
Reynolds was the only other player chosen by each of the five evaluators.
“My only hesitation was if he could play center field at the big-league level and he’s proving he can handle it,” an evaluator said. “He’s the type of guy who is going to be a rock in the lineup, hit .285-.300 with 20-25 home runs every year and just be someone you can really count on.”
Bednar’s stellar work in high-leverage situations has opened the evaluators’ eyes this season after he was acquired in an offseason trade with the San Diego Padres.
“I thought he was just another decent bullpen arm in San Diego, but this guy is turning into a really good late-inning reliever,” said an evaluator. “He has the fastball to close, but I like how he commands two other pitches. You don’t see too many three-pitch closers and that makes it really tough on hitters because you don’t want have to be guessing with the game on the line.”
Wilson seemed to be the odd man out in Atlanta’s rotation, but the Pirates have given him a long look since acquiring him from the Braves on July 30 for closer Richard Rodriguez.
“He doesn’t overwhelm you with stuff, but he has good fastball command and he’s smart,” an evaluator said. “Guys like that usually figure out a way to survive in the big leagues and have some success.”
• • •
Ted Simmons was one of four men inducted into the Hall of Fame this past Wednesday and it was a well-deserved honor.
The switch-hitting Simmons was one of the best catchers in baseball history. He had a .285 lifetime batting average, .348 on-base percentage, 2,472 hits and 248 home runs during his 21-year career.
Many people forget, though, that Simmons had a two-year stint as the Pirates’ general manager from 1992-93. It did not go well.
Simmons was mandated by ownership to slash the payroll after the Pirates won a third consecutive National League East title in 1992. Thus, Simmons was forced to allow two-time NL MVP Barry Bonds and 1990 NL Cy Young Award winner Doug Drabek to leave as free agents while also trading 20-game winner John Smiley.
Complicating matters was Simmons’ tempestuous relationship with manager Jim Leyland – a battle Simmons was never going to win in the court of popular opinion -- and he resigned during the 1993 season after suffering a heart attack.
Nevertheless, Simmons is one of the smartest and most fascinating people I’ve met during 33 years of covering baseball. His acceptance speech in Cooperstown, kind of an ode to baseball, was outstanding.
• • •
Mitch Keller has made 35 major league starts, the equivalent of a full season, and has a 6-17 record, 6.07 ERA and 1.71 WHIP. Ray Searage couldn’t help Keller and neither has his successor as pitching coach, Oscar Marin.
It is hard to give up on a talented 25-year-old pitcher. Yet with each passing time he takes the mound, it is becoming obvious Keller isn’t going to find success in Pittsburgh.