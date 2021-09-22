If you’re looking to accentuate the positives from this past Sunday in downtown Cleveland, look no farther than the splendid scene of the tens of thousands of festive fans who descended upon the city, creating an electric atmosphere.
The excitement for a glorious new season was so intense it was almost palpable. Under clear skies and 80-degree temperatures First Energy Stadium was awash in brown and orange, filled to capacity for the first time since Freddie Kitchens patrolled the sidelines trying his best to imitate an NFL head coach. It was a joyous occasion for faithful fans, most of whom had been forced to witness last season’s successes from afar, when only some 12,000 fans were scattered throughout the stadium.
If you’re looking to analyze the game itself, well, that was something of a mixed bag. If you are of the mind that NFL games are hard to win, that a win is a win, then you ended up satisfied with a 31-21 victory. The NFL is, after all, a pass/fail league; you get enough wins, you advance to the playoffs. No one looks back and criticizes how you got there. Like the old Jim Valvano adage: “Survive and advance.”
If, on the other hand, you were expecting the Browns to vent the frustration of a near-miss in Kansas City by demolishing the lowly Texans, then you were no doubt disappointed. You could make a sound argument that the Browns played a much better, more-complete game the week before in Kansas City. And that if the elusive Tyrod Taylor, (yes, that Tyrod Taylor), had not come up lame at the end of the first half, the Browns could have been in real trouble—agaInst the team widely regarded as being the NFL’s worst. If you were of the mind that the Browns re-tooled defense would begin to gel, and that the Myles Garrett-led line would impose relentless punishment on the Texans’ quarterbacks, then, well, they fell way short of your expectations.
I’ll take it. The Browns are now 1-1, tied for first in the NFL North—with the Steelers, Bengals and Ravens. The same record as 11 of the 16 teams in the AFC. Only the Broncos and the Raiders are 2-0 after the second weekend. More pertinent, the Browns sit right where we expected them to be after two games. Where are we as a fan base when we grouch about a 10-point win? Do you remember 2017? And 2018 and 2019? Remember Hue Jackson and Freddie Kitchens? Savor the victory folks.
The first half will not wind up on many highlight reels when the 2021 season review is compiled. It featured a Jarvis Landry knee injury on the first play from scrimmage, (an MCL strain that will keep him out for three games). It included a botched pass route by rookie receiver Anthony Schwartz that resulted in a Baker Mayfield interception. That ill-fated play also led to a Mayfield left shoulder injury when he tried to make the tackle, requiring a locker room visit to have the shoulder “popped back into the socket.” Ouch.
The first half was also marred by a Donovan People-Jones fumble. The training camp phenom has yet to make a positive contribution in the regular season.
Most troubling was the ease at which Houston navigated its offense. Tyrod Taylor ran his team masterfully, going 10-11 and including a TD pass and a 15-yard touchdown scamper that gave the Texans a 14-7 lead. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski constantly implores his team to play clean and crisp football. The first half was anything but. Yet, the scored was tied 14-14 at half time.
The second half was better, more efficient, particularly on the offensive side. The Browns went with the short passing game, (because of Baker’s sore shoulder?), that featured the tight ends, (11 receptions for the game), as well as the usual crushing ground attack. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt accounted for 146 rushing yards, with Chubb averaging 8.6 yards per carry on 11 rushes. For those of you unconvinced that Baker Mayfield is truly the answer, start thinking again. Following his interception Mayfield was 10-10, finishing 19-23 and 213 yards. Through two games Mayfield is completing passes at the rate of 81.6 percent, which leads the NFL by a substantial margin. That’s winning football.
The two most impactful, game-clinching plays came from unlikely sources. On a second and 19 play in the 3rd quarter rookie 6th round pick Demetric Felton took a screen pass and in a breathtaking display of athleticism rumbled 33 yards for the touchdown. His 360 degree spin move left two would-be defenders clutching air. The Bolshoi Ballet in a Browns uniform. And then there was Grant Delpit, the 2020 second round pick who never saw the field last year after a training camp achilles tendon injury. Seeing his first NFL action he made his presence known and felt, highlighted by a crunching quarterback sack on a safety blitz that pretty much sealed the deal late in the 4th quarter. These two bear watching as they will undoubtedly see more prominent roles as the season moves forward.
It wasn’t the dominant victory that many expected, and it wasn’t pretty. But they beat an NFL opponent by 10 points. When you play poorly and still win by double-digits you must be pretty good, right? While the results may have created a degree of angst among the Browns faithful, that disquietude has not carried over to the national audience. I see that the USA Today Power Rankings has the Cleveland Browns at No. 4, behind only the Buccaneers, Rams and Chiefs, in that order.
They have been installed as 7 point favorites against the Bears, who come to town this Sunday after having beaten the Bengals 20-17. A few notable points about that game before I sign off. First, this game will supposedly be the long-awaited season debut of Cleveland’s No. 1 prima donna, the one and only OBJ. Next, the Bears continue to maintain that Andy Dalton will be the starter if he’s healthy enough to play, (he left the Bengals game with a knee injury), which would be a disappointment to Cleveland fans who had hoped to see the beloved Justin Fields in action. We’ll see how that plays out. Finally, for those of you who didn’t have a chance to view the Texans game, be heartened to know that the Bears game will be televised on local cable on the Fox channel out of Erie.
The Bears are struggling mightily on offense, (31st in passing yards and 28th in points). This is a game for the Browns D to get right. Prediction: Browns 30, Bears 17.
BROWNS TRIVIA: Phil Owen, our old buddy from Jamestown, was last week’s winner. He correctly answered that it was the legendary Eric Metcalf who returned a punt 92 yards for a game clinching touchdown against the Bengals in 1994, the last time the Browns won a season-opening game on the road.
This week’s question may be a bit of a stumper. The estimable Nick Chubb has now scored a touchdown in eight straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. In his 46 career games he has accounted for 31 rushing touchdowns, placing him 6th on the all-time list for Browns rushing TD’s. The first four ahead of him are rather straight-forward: Jim Brown, Leroy Kelly, Mike Pruitt and Kevin Mack. The question is: What Browns player currently stands in 5th place with 33 career rushing touchdowns? If you know the answer, or simply want to make a wild guess, please email me at: wjgregg@windstream.net. The winner will receive a prize and be heartily congratulated in my next column.