It had all the makings of the perfect day.
First of all, it was my birthday and my daughter had made arrangements to take me to the Browns game as my birthday gift. Pretty nice, an outing for the two of us and I was pleased that she would want to spend a whole day with her old man. But then I looked out at the miserable rainy weather on Sunday morning, and the gale force winds, and my disposition began to sour just a bit. Regrettably, I had to pull out the jeans for the first time since last spring. I’m almost exclusively a shorts kind of guy, but shorts were not in the cards for this game. But, hey, no problem I decided. I’ve been known to go to games in blizzard conditions; I’m a hardy Browns fan.
On the way over to the game I somehow managed to run over a dead animal in the road. I don’t even know what kind of animal it was, but it tore loose the plastic undercarriage cover, and it was scraping along on the pavement. I pulled over and using my daughter’s elastic hair tie I was able to somehow re-attach the plastic cover to the frame. I was a bit grimy after that, but we had a game to get to, so full speed ahead.
When we hit Cleveland, I really started to take on the grumpy old man persona. The folks running the parking lot that I normally use had somehow lost their mind and were charging $60 to park. This was like eight blocks from the stadium and people were paying it! Not me; I refused to pay that kind of money. We made it to a cheaper parking garage, and I proceeded to get my credit card stuck in the slot at the entrance. By the time I got that one figured out there was a lengthy line of irritated fans waiting to get in. My daughter was embarrassed, and I was grumbling up a storm over the whole state of affairs.
My daughter sagely advised me to chill out, and that if I was going to act like that I might as well stay home from now on. She was right. As we made our way to the stadium, with a couple of refreshment stops along the way, my spirits were buoyed by the game at hand. The high-flying Browns were meeting the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team. But the Browns were favored by 3 points, and most of the national prognosticators had predicted that the Browns would bounce back from a disheartening loss to the Chargers. The fact that Kevin Stefanski had never suffered back-to-back losses as the Browns coach seemed to bode well.
It was a disaster. The Browns started poorly, continued to play poorly throughout the game and finished poorly. It was a complete embarrassment, a 37-14 shellacking.
You could make a sound argument that in the Browns’ two previous losses they had outplayed the opponent, but just couldn’t get the job done in the end. Not this game. They were drubbed in all phases of the game. I won’t torture you with the gruesome statistics but suffice it to say that when your quarterback loses two fumbles on back-to-back series in the second quarter you’ve got a problem. Throw in five sacks and a head-scratching interception and you’ve got to start worrying about the guy. I have been an ardent Baker Mayfield fan and have long proclaimed him to be the long sought-after franchise quarterback. Maybe I have been wrong, maybe we all have. Right now, it just doesn’t look good.
Oh, I almost forgot, there was one highlight. The 57-yard Hail Mary to Peoples-Jones to end the first half. As my luck would have it on this day, I had decided to hit the rest room ahead of the halftime crowd and missed the play.
The Browns are a battered bunch. Chubb was out, and now Kareem Hunt is going to miss multiple games. Both offensive tackles missed the game, as did the first sub. Landry was out again. Mayfield dislocated his left shoulder for the second time and appeared at the post-game press conference wearing a sling. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Kormaoah left with an injury and is expected to miss multiple games.
Aside from the injury to JOK the defense was intact. But they were part of the problem and certainly not part of the solution. The defense continues to ail from that affliction that I call Third Downitis. They just can’t get off the field.
And then there was the officiating. The Browns didn’t lose the game because of bad calls, but every close call seemed to go against them. Poor Denzel Ward. I think he was the Cardinals biggest ground gainer in the first half. The interference calls were iffy at best. The roughing the quarterback call was atrocious. The main reason that I bring up the officiating is that when I was walking out of the stadium, I started chatting it up with a couple of Cardinal fans, who said “Boy, the refs didn’t do you guys any favors today.” So, it was rather noticeable.
Then I go to pull out of the parking garage and turn right instead of left and wind up going the wrong way, snarled in post-game traffic for an extra 40 minutes.
I later find that the Steelers have lucked out another one. The Browns and Steelers are now tied at 3-3, last place in the division. Ugh.
As I said the Browns are a hurtin’ team, but are they a demoralized team as well? Well, the answer to that question comes quick. The Browns play host to the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Who will be available to play is a huge question mark at this point. Mayfield insists that he’s good to go, but not so fast. We may see Case Keenum in this one. We have no idea who is going to be running the ball. But I’ve thought about it, and I think the Browns are going to show some grit and some resilience. Plus, the Broncos are no great shakes. The Steelers beat them after all. It may be an ugly looking game, but I am going to go out on the limb and say the Browns win 27-21. I trust Stefanski to get them ready to play.
By the way, I had a wonderful day. It was my birthday and I got to spend it with my daughter. That’s what really mattered.