The Browns entered First Energy Stadium appropriately adorned for the occasion in their orange pants and brown jerseys, a festive look on Halloween. In the end, it was the Browns who got tricked. The Steelers came to town and stole one.
Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Steelers was a gut punch, a bad loss to a bad team. This was supposed to be the Browns pounding the final nail in the Steelers coffin. Instead, Mike Tomlin left town with that satisfied smirk, and the Steelers were yukking it up all the way down the turnpike.
The season that started out with such unbridled confidence is now teetering on the brink of failure, and worse yet, irrelevance. With a 4-4 record the Browns are all alone in last place in the AFC North, and frankly, that’s about what they deserve. If they can’t score more than 10 points at home against this Steelers team, who are they going to beat?
I had assessed the Browns as having the most talented roster in the division and rated them alongside the elite teams in the NFL. We all did, that was the conventional wisdom. How could we all be so wrong? Well, the short answer is that we probably weren’t wrong at all. The talent is there, but it takes more than that to win NFL games. It takes heart. And it takes guys who can make the plays that need to be made at the most critical times.
Championship teams find ways to win hard-fought games. I hate to admit it, but the Steelers are like that. Despite their obvious limitations, the Steelers converted on a 4th and goal as the tight end made a fantastic touchdown reception. They stripped Jarvis Landry late in the 4th quarter after the Browns had taken it down to the Steelers 32-yard line. Winning plays. And to rub salt in our wounds, they won the game without a kicker. The Steelers have a knack for making their opponent play down to their level, and it has been working. When you make mistakes and they don’t, you’re going to lose and wonder how that could have happened.
By contrast, consider the Browns’ losses. Not only the Steelers game, but the Chiefs and Chargers games as well. All games that could have--should have--been won. But when a final game-winning drive has been needed they have failed miserably. The Browns lead the NFL in rushing yardage, but when they need it the most Chubb gets tackled for a 2-yard loss. When they try to convert on 4th down, Mayfield gets sacked. When they have to march down the field to win the game, Mayfield sails his passes or Landry drops them. When the defense needs to get off the field, they give up a first down on 3rd and 10. Can you think back to the last time the Browns defense came up with a meaningful, game-changing turnover? I can’t.
Are the Browns’ failures indicative of a systemic problem, a weakness in character from the coaching staff on down to the make-up of the roster? No, let’s not get carried away here. It’s been a heckuva frustrating year so far, but just think back to last season. In 2020 the Browns won seven games by six points or less. In other words, they were the team finding a way to make a play. Remember Baker Mayfield’s dazzling last minute game-winning drive against the Bengals and Peoples-Jones’ scintillating TD grab? Remember Myles Garrett terrorizing Phil Rivers in the end zone to seal a win against the Colts? Remember Nick Chubb’s dash down the sideline to secure the victory against the Texans? They’ve shown they can do it; they’ve just got to put it together and fast.
Starting with this Sunday against the Bengals. While the Steelers game may not have been in the must-win category, this Sunday most assuredly is all of that. This game has massive implications. It’s not hyperbole to say that if they lose this game, they’re toast. (By the way, if you get KDKA you will be able to watch the game. The Bengals are currently 3 point favorites).
It’s not been a fun season for the fans. But at 4-4 they’re not completely in the dumpster. After a win against the Bengals, they follow up with winnable games against New England and Detroit. And just like that it’s a 7-4 record. Wishful thinking? Maybe, maybe not. We’re all in a bad mood this week but give us a win against Joe Burrow and the big, bad Bengals, and all will be right again with the world. I could smile again and stop yelling at my wife and kicking my dog. (Just kidding, I would never kick my dog).
I’ve got a couple of good trivia questions, but I’m going to skip that until the next time. I thought I would close with a little anecdote that I hope you find interesting. My wife and I were recently getting rid of an old desk and in cleaning out the drawers I found the first column I ever wrote for the Tribune. It was the Saturday, October 8, 2005 edition. That day’s sports section featured a Gators football column by the esteemed professor, Vic Kress. And the renowned Jim Hunter had a report on the Bulldogs 32-0 loss to Franklin.
In my debut column I made the following observation: “We all know that Steelers fans are fair weather fans. We will see how they hang in there when the Browns develop a team that dominates the AFC, and the Steelers fall to the bottom of the pack. It’s bound to happen.” That was 16 years ago. Will it ever happen?