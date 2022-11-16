It’s the aftermath of a humiliating loss by the Browns to the Miami Dolphins. The final score was 39-17, but that hardly gives justice to the beating inflicted upon the Browns. It was a talented team toying with a hapless collection of highly paid underperformers. It was the varsity against the JV. Penn State vs. Thiel. Utter domination.
And so, all we are left with is frustration. A beautiful autumn season squandered sitting in front of the TV hoping that, for once, things will be better. They never are. And now the weather has turned crappy and all that is left is another season practically, even if not mathematically, in the dumper.
And there are questions, so many questions. These are rhetorical questions, and in case you’ve forgotten from your 10th grade English class, they are questions asked to make a point rather than to get an answer. Because there are no answers, just the totally demoralized musings of a battered fanbase. Like, first and foremost, how does a team, coming off a decisive victory and with two weeks to prepare for Miami, lay such a pathetic egg on the Hard Rock Stadium field? Like you, I’ve got other questions; since mine have been cleansed of the usual curse words that would normally accompany them, they will probably pass muster with the Tribune editors. Such as:
• How does a team with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt get out-rushed by five of its last six opponents?
• And while we’re on it, how does the most celebrated and highly touted offensive line in the NFL get literally bullied and manhandled by a Miami defense that entered the game in the bottom tier in rushing defense?
• Speaking of rushing, how is it that every Browns’ opponent seems to rack up a season’s best in rushing yardage? Miami came into the game ranked 29th in rushing yardage and rolled up 195 yards.
• How is it that every journeyman running back (in this case Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson) has a career game when they see the brown and orange and looks like the second coming of Barry Sanders and O.J. Simpson?
• How is it that Andrew Berry has spent so much time and money on constructing and re-constructing his defense, yet seems to always neglect the interior line?
• How is it that Myles Garrett, who was virtually invisible throughout the day, notch one tackle while Jordan Kunaszyk (Who?) racks up 4½?
• How is it that defensive coordinator Joe Woods is still employed by the Cleveland Browns?
• How is it that the oddsmakers have the Browns as 9½ point underdogs against the Buffalo Bills? It’s going to be a Buffalo beatdown against a ticked off Bills team. If there’s two feet of snow on the field, probably 20-0. Under decent field conditions, I can see the Bills putting a 40-spot on them, probably like 41-10. I’m not in favor of football betting, but that line looks like some pretty easy money to me.
• And worst of all, how is it that the Cleveland Browns could be tied for last place — with the Pittsburgh Steelers? Just ugly, man.
I had earlier on in the season toyed with the idea of heading up to Buffalo this Sunday, figuring it to be an important game between two top AFC teams, with playoff implications on both sides. I have found the Bills’ crowd to be an affable bunch toward Browns fans, nothing like those ruffians and thugs from 1½ hours south of here. But not now. Not with the weather forecast and especially not with this team of underachievers. The game will be broadcast on local cable on WSEE out of Erie.
While the season is a disaster, we at least now have the answer to another question that does contemplate an answer, a question that has been bandied about since training camp. What will the Browns’ record be when Deshaun Watson makes his first start in Game 12 on December 4th? The answer is as clear as my conscience: 3-8. It may be of interest to see how Watson performs after 1,400 days of inactivity. But the problems with these current Cleveland Browns are multi-faceted and run far deeper than what a new quarterback can possibly fix. And so, the season will play out in its usual forlorn fashion, with nothing on the line and no reason to watch.
I’ve vowed to turn off the Browns when things turn ugly. It’s not that it’s painful — it’s only football and I’ve got nothing invested in it. But it’s the aggravation I don’t need. Instead, I will turn to my second favorite holiday season pastime — checking out the new Christmas movie releases on the Hallmark Channel. Frankly, I prefer the oldies-but-goodies, like the one where Henry Winkler, en route to his niece’s house for Christmas, strikes up a conversation with a stranger on the airplane. He invites the guy, who has no apparent means of support, to move right into his niece’s house. The next thing you know, the niece is breaking up with her fiancé. When she finds that the stranger has left, she runs through the airport on Christmas morning to track him down and invite him back, evidently for good. Now, that’s some good stuff there. A lot more gratifying than watching this season’s Browns, that’s for sure.
In case I don’t get around to putting pen to paper or, more accurately, fingers to keyboard, I want to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving. Despite the dismal tone of this column, it’s good to remind ourselves of how blessed we are, how much we really have to be thankful for in this country. And, finally, good luck to Coach Ray and the Bulldogs!
