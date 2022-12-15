Shaun Boyle proved he can bowl all night long — and at a high-level average too.
Averaging an eye-popping scratch 229 — only one game under 200 — in the 10-Game Night Owl Handicap Tournament at Cochranton Lanes on Saturday and Sunday, Boyle breezed to the first-ever tournament championship with a 2,292 pinfall, 96 pins more than runner-up Daryl Anderson.
The Night Owl event started on Saturday at 11 p.m. and ended approximately on Sunday at 7:30 a.m.
“It was a lot of fun,” said the champion Boyle who didn’t enter the tournament until a few hours before it started.
When asked if he took a nap prior to the tournament Boyle said, “No, I tried but couldn’t sleep.”
Too busy getting amped up.
The right-handed Boyle entered Cochranton Lanes with an unbeatable game face on as he was pure dominant from his opening shot to final shot — throwing actual games of 247, 224, 276, 243, 183, 203, 222, 254, 206 and 234.
“A lot of the guys on my pair were trying to swing the ball wide so I decided to play really tight up the third arrow all night and it worked,” he said, who carries a 213 average in Stewart’s Classic League at Lakeside Lanes. “My shot held in all my games. I got a little tired during the short break when they re-oiled between games six and seven, but I was pretty locked all night.”
Cochranton Lanes proprietor Lee Duck — witnessing Boyle’s sharp-shooting skills for the first time — only had positive words for the 26-year-old kegler.
“Shaun is a heck of a bowler,” he said. “I got to talk to him through the night and morning and he is a nice guy.”
Duck confirmed: Boyle will get a chance to defend his Night Owl title.
“I could tell almost everyone had a good time so we are making plans to have another tournament in March. We are going to make some little changes as the input from the bowlers was great.”
Can Boyle repeat? Time will tell.
Hanks rolls 702
The Great One is finding her groove.
Throwing back-to-back 245 and 258 games Natalie Hanks — undoubtedly the greatest women’s bowler in Crawford County history — tossed her first 700 series of the season with a 702 in Wednesday Ladies League at Lost Lanes.
The Pennsylvania State Bowling Hall of Famer — who has 14 300 games, nine 800 series and 250-plus 700’s in her fabulous career — also excelled in the Sunday Mixed League with 234 and 226 games for a 661.
Great shooting, Nat!
In other women’s action, Traci Lippert tossed a 616 in Swingers League at Plaza Lanes and Amanda King — an underrated bowler in my book — shot a 231 game and 605 in Tuesday Nite Ladies League at Lakeside Lanes.
Family fireworks
It was all in the family last week.
Three bowling families — Barnes (father Art and sons Tyler and Andrew), Padens (father Joe and son Ryan) and Cards (husband Anthony and wife Kayla) — had a great week on the lanes.
Their high-scoring heroics:
- Barnes — Tyler Barnes fired 245 and 259 games for a 721 in Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes; Art Barnes banged out games of 241, 252 and 221 for a 716 in National Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes; Andrew Barnes fired a 705 in Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes.
- Padens — The father-son duo packed a powerful 1-2 punch in Saturday Patriots League at Lost Lanes. Joe Paden shot 254 and 276 games for a 711 while Ryan Paden — picking up a bowling ball for only the third time this season — rolled 255 and 266 games for a 704.
- Cards — The Hanks' (Harry and Natalie) or Cards as the top husband-wife tandem in the circuit? Continuing his pin-crushing year in Monday Invitational League at Plaza Lanes, Anthony Card threw another 700 with games of 263, 236 and 231 for a 730 while his wife, Kayla, was her dominant self as usual in the MIL with games of 191, 214 and 256 for a 661.
(Sidenote on Art Barnes and Joe Paden: The right-handers along with yours truly each shot a 300 no-tap (9-counts are credited for strikes) game in their final game to overcome a 107-pin, second-game deficit and win the Seneca Team No-Tap Tournament on Sunday — by 63 pins. Former Wichita State bowling standout Rick Schiffer, who started the third game with the front eight and finished with a 259, was the team’s fourth member.)
Granda shoots 298, but..
The unthinkable happened to bowling icon Don Granda Jr. last week in Businessmen League at Lakeside Lanes.
Going for his mind-blowing 133rd career 300 game, Granda buried his 12th shot, but the inconceivable 7-10 split was the outcome.
“I thought I threw a good ball and was expecting it to strike,” he said, who added a 248 game for a 746 series.
Unbelievably, it was Granda Jr.’s only second career 298 game — all the trips he’s been in that last-ball, 300-game situation. As for 299 games, he said, “Too many, as I never counted, probably at least 25.”
In other men’s action, Seth Beerbower blasted ‘em in Commercial League at Plaza Lanes with games of 234, 267 and 237 for a 738. The young fella who recently got engaged (Congrats, brother!), also was locked and loaded in Thursday All-Stars League at Rolling Meadows in Erie as he threw games of 275, 255 and 256 for a whopping 786 … Three other 700 rollers: Dan Francis (724 in Spa League at Lost Lanes), Phil Rice (710 in Saturday Patriots League at Lost Lanes) and Brandon Wachob (709 in Plaza Men’s League at Plaza Lanes).
Young guns
Trent Dailey and Victoria Medrick are making people take notice of their outstanding bowling skills.
Dailey — who recently tossed his first career 300 game — rolled 224 and 230 games for a 621 in Juniors League at Lost Lanes while Medrick shot another 600 in Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes with 206 and 241 games for a 617.
Great shooting, Trent, and Victoria!
COCHRANTON LANES
Sunday Mixed – Lee Duck 222-221-645, Karen Steadman 203, Amanda Anthony 212, Paul King 224-636.
Pioneer – Lee Duck 242-613, Cody Buckley 246-629, Brad Spring 253-641, Dan Shilling 221-623, Mark Williams 232-223-653, Andrew Barnes 618, Ryan Williams 259-616.
Tuesday Mixed – Lee Duck 257-223-666, William Allen 610, Karen Steadman 196.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Jeremy Smith 254-643, SETH BEERBOWER 234-267-237-738, Aaron Krizon 227-608, Art Barnes 246-646, Gary McGranahan 246-611, Troy Johnson 238-641, Jim Scrivens 246-651, Darcy King 193-254-594, Chris Jannazzo 603, Andrew Barnes 236-236-676, Tom Archacki 253-663.
Plaza Men – BRANDON WACHOB 236-239-234-709, Brian Stallard 244-651, Lewis SanFelice 225-650, Jeremy Smith 237-624, Rodrick Baird 611.
Monday Night Invitational – ANTHONY CARD 263-236-231-730, TYLER BARNES 245-259-721, Rodrick Baird 265-678, Brandon Wachob 600, KAYLA CARD 191-214-256-661, Britney Holben 224-596.
Early Birds – Chris Marks 203.
Midweek – Amandia Covert 229, Jessica Miller 225, Marcie Collins 222.
Ebonite – Morgan Tau 195.
Eagles 429 – Matt Andrey 241-643, Lewis SanFelice 223-629.
Talon Men – Paul King 237-636.
Swingers – Coleen Dahl 234-575, TRACI LIPPERT 220-208-616.
Senior Men – Ralph Mowris 237-618, Ken Mudger 230-615, Cliff Seibel 212-596, Art Barnes 212-594, Doug Grumling 221-589, Bill McCune 209-565, Michael Chance 218-551, John Gaunt 547, Gary Baker 204-542.
Senior Mixed – Michael Chance 205-546, Joe Furno 201, Bob Griggs 191, Jim Hickernell 184, Cherlyn Bowers 162, Mary Lou Lenhardt 157, Kathy Barton 154, Sheree Griggs 152, Betty Longo 151.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – Shaun Boyle 235-610, Don Granda Jr. 245-223-670, Doug Dunham 233-233-641, Tim McEntire 601, Sonny Rauscher 225-605, Jordan Vaughn 249-228-674, Chad Beers 258-645, Glenn Dillon 225-628, Dan Tautin 223-226-618, Steve Swezey 614, Lane Baker 269-668.
NFL Mixed – Shawn Monnie 608, John Gaunt 223-602, Aaron Krizon 604, DJ Granda 603.
Businessmen – DJ Granda 257-222-691, Brian Williams 256-227-688, Austin Granda 233-607, DON GRANDA JR. 248-298-746.
National Mixed – Brian Williams 226-641, ART BARNES 241-252-223-716.
Wednesday Nighters – Glenn Dillon 259-679, Doug Dunham 290-697, Steve Swezey 233-613, Lane Baker 278-644, Dan Francis 248-235-686, Shawn Park 227-643, Tom Baker 610, DON GRANDA JR. 227-255-226-708, Tyler Foister 239-615, Shaun Boyle 265-672, ANDREW BARNES 277-243-705, Art Barnes 223-619, Brad Spring 235-657, Mike Almon 278-226-672, Austin Granda 246-625.
Tuesday Nite Ladies – AMANDA KING 231-190-605.
Prep – Jiahna Cox 114, Bryson Beers 134-108-328, Zariah Preston 107, Zayla Preston 110-101-305.
Junior-Major – Lane Arnett 169-173-192-534, Chase Stewart 180, Mazie Arnett 176-222-150-548, Katarina Cameron 170-267-590, Hayden Dunham 151-127-196-474, Steven Heckman 155-347, Kevin Clark 112, Austin Clark 114-106, Austin Nelson 106-110, Trevor Vetter 130, Lexi Potts 170, Abigail Powell 160-168-149-477, Madeline Moyers 113, Adrian Moyers 126, Andrew Medrick 186-175-507, VICTORIA MEDRICK 206-241-617, Nate Brace 122-136-135-393, Zoe Griggs 118, Kelan Finck 130.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Hunter 231-629, Ricky Kanline 247-226-695, Joe Paden 279-695, Greg Brawn 244-613, Ed Hunter 253-688, Dan Lilly 243-637, JEFF KEENER 244-229-244-717, Joe French 226-615, Mitch Worley 232-618, DAN FRANCIS 255-247-724, Mark Orlop 606, Brian Stainbrook 227-627, John Burnell 255-677, Harry Hanks 604, Randy Moffat 257-683.
Tuesday Ladies – Natalie Hanks 202-195-571, Nancy Hanks 201-199.
Tuesday Mixed – John Burnell 616, Ricky Kanline 235-621, Phil Rice 227-258-674.
Wednesday Ladies – NATALIE HANKS 199-245-258-702.
Friday Morning – Harry Hanks 235-644, Bob Mudger 246-663.
Saturday Patriots – PHIL RICE 226-269-710, Tracy Winsor 602, RYAN PADEN 255-266-704, JOE PADEN 254-276-711, Ed Hunter 615, Brian Stainbrook 245-642, Mitch Worley 602, Natalie Hanks 192-212-586, Brian Stainbrook 245-234-697, Jeremy Schlosser 245-690.
Sunday Mixed – Mitch Worley 234-615, Steve Kinkade 246-650, Bill Muenz 264-602, Jeff Keener 226-229-622, Issac Heim 663, Todd Oakes 234-643, Randy Moffat 238-621, Ron Gilliland 247-235-679, NATALIE HANKS 201-234-226-661, Mark Deyoung 244-229-689.
Juniors – TRENT DAILEY 224-230-621.
