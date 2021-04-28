Accountability. A big buzz word in the fitness industry! We know it’s a part of the recipe for success, there are even coaches who call it their job. But how many of us actually take the time to establish a solid accountability system as a part of our fitness journey? It’s tough to evaluate yourself, be honest about and detect your flaws. The very reasons it’s crucial that we develop and use a system of accountability.
Understand accountability
It’s important to draw attention to exactly who you are going to be accountable to. Sure, it could be your workout partner, a friend, a spouse or you could even hire someone for the job, but none of those people are going to be as invested as you are in yourself. That’s right, the most important person to be accountable to is yourself because, at the end of the day, these are YOUR goals, YOUR journey, YOUR health and YOUR life. Some people are naturals at this skill, while others need some assistance. Let’s dig into some strategies you can use for self-accountability.
Assess yourself and do something
Take a good look at yourself; a really honest look! The best way to do this is to take some pictures. Take them from every side and honestly evaluate them. Are you satisfied with what you see or are you just settling? If you are happy with the current state of your physique, will you be able to easily maintain it on the track you are currently following? Before you answer those questions, let’s have our first lesson in accountability, remembering that outside factors don’t change the facts. The reason you didn’t eat right or skipped your training, and therefore don’t like the backside photo, don’t really matter. Your body doesn’t’ take those reasons into consideration and getting older is inevitable, so this body transformation thing isn’t going to get any easier. If you really do an honest evaluation of where you are headed, you will realize that it’s time to make some changes.
What did you have for dinner three days ago? Did you pick at desserts every evening last week? If you are a normal person, you probably can’t answer those questions off the top of your head because you simply don’t recall. It’s OK. But understand that you need data like this about your food intake if you are going to truly analyze your program. I strongly advise you to begin keeping accurate, real time, up to date records today. I realize that sounds like a lot of work, but don’t all great achievement require some work? The reality is that we don’t remember all of the little things. I’m by no means saying we are liars, but we definitely tend to overlook the little things. So, the question is, exactly what should we track in our accountability food log?
There’s no exact way you have to do this, but in some manner, you need to know what you are eating and when. Going by memory is just not acceptable! Some people make a plan at the beginning of the week and check marks as they complete tasks. Some use a fitness app. on a cellphone. Others may choose to keep an old fashioned, very detailed written food log (that’s my first choice for you). No matter what you decide is right for you, it needs to be 100% accurate and easy to understand.
As you start keeping accurate records, it’s important that you don’t beat yourself up over small things. Be honest and write everything down, even the bad things. Understand that you do not need to be perfect to get results, you do however probably need to be about 90% and the good news is that you don’t have to guess at your grade, there is an exact way to figure out how you are doing.
In my previous Meadville Tribune articles over that last few weeks, I’ve written about getting six proper meals a day. Over seven days, that’s 42 opportunities to feed your body the right nutrients. Some simple math will tell you that 90% of that is 38. That means you need to get it right 38 out of 42 times. No guess work needed!
So, what counts as getting it right? Basically, if your meal does not include the right type of protein, carbs and fats or definitely if you skip a meal, that counts as a mistake. You most likely can do that four or five times per week, much more than that and the results just might not show up that week. In order to keep yourself honest, evaluate your plan about every two weeks to see how you are doing. If things are not going well, you need to be honest with yourself about what you are doing wrong, and definitely learn to be patient. I promise you the results will come, maybe not at the rate you would like, but they will come!
Getting your plan right every day is going to lead to a successful body transformation. Turn those days into weeks, roll those weeks into a few months and the person staring back at you in the mirror (or in those new photos) will be a much improved, healthier, stronger you and self-accountability will make the difference.
Remember: Be consistent. Be positive. And always consult with a physician before starting any exercise or diet program.